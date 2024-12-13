Markey’s Malarkey: Dem Senator Wants Biden to Strip Trump’s Power to Launch Nuclear Arsenal

Kamala Reheats ‘Bring Your Own Dish’ Joke in Stale Stand-Up Routine
Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on December 13, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Democrat Senator Ed Markey is demanding President Joe Biden strip President-Elect Donald Trump of his constitutional power to deploy the nation’s nuclear arsenal. Why? Because Trump is a meanie or something. Also, Markey is crazy,

Read the insanity for yourself. (READ)

Yep, insane. But, the idiots at MSNBC will eat it up!

Imagine having nuclear warheads speeding towards Washington, D.C. and other US cities and having to wait for Congress to convene.

These posters can see what Markey can’t.

Assuming Biden proclaimed this, or signed a document it is not binding. It’s just plain wacko.

Here’s more commenters smarter than this elected Senator.

Exactly!

We can’t wait for Biden to clear out and Trump to move in. But, it looks like Markey will be around a bit longer and be good for a laugh or too.

The Massachusetts Senator has been in Congress since 1976. He’s says he’s gunning for a third term as Senator in 2026. If, or when, he will get around to actually reading the United States Constitution is unknown..

Tags: CONSTITUTION DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP ED MARKEY JOE BIDEN NUCLEAR WEAPONS

