Markey’s Malarkey: Dem Senator Wants Biden to Strip Trump’s Power to Launch Nuclear Arsenal

Democrat Senator Ed Markey is demanding President Joe Biden strip President-Elect Donald Trump of his constitutional power to deploy the nation’s nuclear arsenal. Why? Because Trump is a meanie or something. Also, Markey is crazy,

Advertisement

Read the insanity for yourself. (READ)

This is INSANE.



Senator Ed Markey demands Biden limit the president’s authority to use nuclear weapons because Trump is going to take office. pic.twitter.com/lo6p7HBS1g — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 13, 2024

Yep, insane. But, the idiots at MSNBC will eat it up!

Imagine having nuclear warheads speeding towards Washington, D.C. and other US cities and having to wait for Congress to convene.

These posters can see what Markey can’t.

This is also stupid. What, wait until Congress debates about it and be annihilated?



Rules of engagement are important in war, and we do not need the military, much less the Commander in Chief hamstrung in a decision like that. — Mike (@PartayCaptain) December 13, 2024

We have mere minutes to make a decision. Ed Markey should consider resigning for proposing such an ill-conceived idea. — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) December 13, 2024

Yep, so when Russia or China launches nukes at us unexpectedly, I’m sure the President will have time to consult Congress before responding. Unworkable, and stupid idea. — Denise Van Patten (@DeeVP) December 13, 2024

Assuming Biden proclaimed this, or signed a document it is not binding. It’s just plain wacko.

Here’s more commenters smarter than this elected Senator.

Trump can easily undo any swipe of Biden’s pen here, with his own.



This is just bloviating.



But it’s super helpful for Democrats to raise their hands & tell us what needs to quickly be undone, and which of these bad actors should maybe be investigated. — Voice of Sanity (@HouseofElon) December 13, 2024

I doubt it's legal for one President can dictate what future Presidents can or can't do or they would have been doing it for years.



It's meant as a smear campaign against President Trump, to undermine him. — Ms. Jazz (@Linda82982011) December 13, 2024

It can’t happen. Nothing Biden can do. Biden has 39 more days to powerless, 4eva!



Thank God! — KPM8 (@kurtispm8) December 13, 2024

Exactly!

We can’t wait for Biden to clear out and Trump to move in. But, it looks like Markey will be around a bit longer and be good for a laugh or too.

🤣🤣🤣And yhat declaration will henceforth make it unconstitutional? Man, I have to brush up on my "how the constitutuion gets amended" notes. — GlobalTrvlr (@GlobalTrlr) December 13, 2024

Evidently Markey thinks Biden is the exception to the Constitutional amendment process. — Rat Guard (@RatGuard1) December 13, 2024

The Massachusetts Senator has been in Congress since 1976. He’s says he’s gunning for a third term as Senator in 2026. If, or when, he will get around to actually reading the United States Constitution is unknown..