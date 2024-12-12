DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People...
VIP
How Many More People Have to Die Because of Democratic Speech
CRT Harms Kids: Green Bay, WI Mom Threatens School District With Suit Over...
Windy City WHOA: Take a Gander at How Much Chicago Spends on Illegal...
POPCORN TIME! Rumors Swirl That Nancy Pelosi Is Trying to Spike AOC's Bid...
BOMBSHELL: Investigation Reveals How Biden's DOE Spent BILLIONS on Left-Wing Indoctrinatio...
China's Xi Jinping Won't Attend President Trump's Inauguration and That Is Great News
Is She Serious?! Watch AOC Justify CEO Murder Because Denied Insurance Claims Are...
Mayor Eric Adams Says Criminal Migrants Will Find No Harbor in His City
KJP Doesn't Want to Preempt the President on Preemptive Pardons
'Shouldn't You Be Making Money?' Watch Donald Trump and J.D. Vance Have FUN...
Dem Sen. Ed Markey Trips HARD Over Biden While Trying to Scare Everybody...
Leftist Dark Money Network Linked to Hamas Backing Communist Outfit
Protect Children: J.K. Rowling Sets the Medical Record Straight for MP Whining About...

Scott Jennings Blasts ‘Journo’ Who Doesn’t Pursue Government Liars Because There’s Too Many, Darn it!

Warren Squire  |  8:30 PM on December 12, 2024
Twitchy

You’re probably already familiar with this story. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are trying desperately to derail the confirmation of President-Elect Trump’s Secretary of Defense nominee, Pete Hegseth. To that end, ProPublica was set to publish a story based on lies. Apparently, an official at West Point lied to the ‘news’ outlet that Hegseth had never applied and been accepted for enrollment at the institution. This was only admitted to after Hegseth produced 25-year old documented proof that had indeed applied and been accepted by West Point. Oopsie! So, the story was killed. Of course, ‘journalists’ were patting themselves on the back because the obvious politically-motivated hit piece based entirely on lies didn’t get published. ‘Hooray for us!’

Advertisement

But, this created a REAL story: why did the official at West Point lie? Because, if that lie had been published, Hegseth would have been labeled a liar if he hadn’t held on to that decades-old document. Whew, that’s a lot of background.

That brings us to today. Republican Scott Jennings is having to chide a ‘journalist’ because they don’t believe their job is to go after government officials who lie to the them. No, really. Why? Because there’s just too many lies, darn it!

Read on.

Understand we’re not dealing with actual journalists, we’re dealing with ‘journalists.’ That generally denotes a Democrat/activist who pretends to be a journalist.

With that in mind, it’s understandable that ‘journalists’ don’t want to expose their lying government sources. Why? They supply ‘journos’ with lies and juicy tidbits they use to craft their narratives. Narratives like, Hegseth is a liar for saying he was accepted at West Point.

Recommended

DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People Have Some Ideas
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

This poster gets it.

There’s no actual repercussions when a source lies. If so, how would we know? We don’t know who they are or if they even exist. ‘Journalists’ usually fall back on, ‘We’ll, that’s what my sources told me.’ Then they move on gleefully to their next target.

Washington D.C. is an ecosystem of lies. This next poster is right about that, but wrong that lies are no longer newsworthy.

Advertisement

It is a waste of time to go after small lies. But, when a lie impacts the reputation and livelihood of a person, in this case Hegseth, you have to pursue it. Especially, if you participated in spreading that lie. That’s if you’re an actual journalist.

Tags: BIAS CNN DEMOCRAT FAKE NEWS JOURNALISM JOURNALISTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People Have Some Ideas
Grateful Calvin
CRT Harms Kids: Green Bay, WI Mom Threatens School District With Suit Over Racist Reading Support Policy
Amy Curtis
POPCORN TIME! Rumors Swirl That Nancy Pelosi Is Trying to Spike AOC's Bid for Top House Oversight Spot
Amy Curtis
Windy City WHOA: Take a Gander at How Much Chicago Spends on Illegal Immigrants
Amy Curtis
No WONDER Wray Resigned! FBI's J6 Connection Even MORE Damning Reading THIS Little Nugget in IG Report
Sam J.
BOMBSHELL: Investigation Reveals How Biden's DOE Spent BILLIONS on Left-Wing Indoctrination in Schools
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People Have Some Ideas Grateful Calvin
Advertisement