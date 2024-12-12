Deck the Walz: Merry Cringemas with Tim and Gwen (WATCH)
Broadcast Views: Trump Names Kari Lake Director of ‘Voice of America’

Warren Squire  |  2:05 AM on December 12, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Just the other day, we thought that President-Elect Donald Trump was going to make Kari Lake his Ambassador to Mexico. It looks like he found something that better suits her skills. Lake is a former broadcast journalist working in TV news. That was her life before she went into politics, but now she’ll be taking her politics into broadcasting. Trump has named her director for Voice of America.

Read on.

Posters aware of Lake’s TV news career think this is a perfect fit.

Many did not know what Voice of America was, so that was some good background information.

Many fans of Lake congratulated her on being offered this unique job opportunity that combines her broadcasting skills with her patriotism.

Of course, those who are not fans of Lake also congratulated her for entirely different reasons.

Yes, Trump was able to satisfy both fans and detractors of Kari Lake with this appointment. He also guaranteed that she would not run for office in Arizona again anytime soon. Everyone’s a winner!

Tags: AMERICA ARIZONA NOMINATION PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP PRESIDENT TRUMP KARI LAKE

