Broadcast Views: Trump Names Kari Lake Director of ‘Voice of America’

Just the other day, we thought that President-Elect Donald Trump was going to make Kari Lake his Ambassador to Mexico. It looks like he found something that better suits her skills. Lake is a former broadcast journalist working in TV news. That was her life before she went into politics, but now she’ll be taking her politics into broadcasting. Trump has named her director for Voice of America.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump names Kari Lake as Director of the "Voice of America," a state-funded international broadcasting network.



Trump says she will help spread American values "around the world" - "unlike the lies spread by the fake news media."



Lake is a former TV anchor.



"Kari… pic.twitter.com/6q5tezrBWK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 12, 2024

In case you missed the 50,000 other posts, Kari Lake will be the next Director of the Voice of America. pic.twitter.com/EoBal8t6uY — The Bad Neighbor (@TheBadNeighborD) December 12, 2024

Posters aware of Lake’s TV news career think this is a perfect fit.

This is perfect for Kari Lake. I thought she would have been good as the Ambassador to Mexico, but this is a better fit for her with her experience in broadcasting. Congratulations, Kari! — Becie (@RadianceBrown) December 12, 2024

Voice of America for those like me that never knew there was such a thing! 🧐 pic.twitter.com/nmQqwBqvAF — ISawTheLightMAGA🇺🇸 (@JettPlain9) December 12, 2024

Many did not know what Voice of America was, so that was some good background information.

Many fans of Lake congratulated her on being offered this unique job opportunity that combines her broadcasting skills with her patriotism.

this is absolutely fascinating, this is not an ambassadorship or a real job within the administration. If it makes her happy, why not she can do a great job and promote America and be pro America — mike o’roke (@mikeoroke1) December 12, 2024

This is actually very good. She will do a good job with this. — Mark W. Smith/#2A Scholar (@fourboxesdiner) December 12, 2024

Kari is an amazing commentator, this is going to be interesting indeed. — Sweetie (@Karen67470875) December 12, 2024

Of course, those who are not fans of Lake also congratulated her for entirely different reasons.

Awesome because now she won't lose any more Senate seats or governorships — LittleOne 🐊 (@RealLittleOne) December 12, 2024

Great news for Arizona GOP — tim (@Xianx01) December 12, 2024

Not the biggest position in the government but she’s a loyal MAGA warrior and deserved a position somewhere. — TheDreamer🇺🇸⚔️ (@Dreamsongs17) December 12, 2024

Trump has done an impeccable job of keeping everyone happy in the Republican Party. Very unifying. — Khoa (@1980Khoa) December 12, 2024

Yes, Trump was able to satisfy both fans and detractors of Kari Lake with this appointment. He also guaranteed that she would not run for office in Arizona again anytime soon. Everyone’s a winner!