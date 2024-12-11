Shifty Schiff: Two-Faced Democrat Was for DOJ Going After Political Opponents Until He...
Alex Jones Celebrates as Sale of Infowars to The Onion is Rejected by Federal Judge

Warren Squire  |  1:53 AM on December 11, 2024
Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File

Alex Jones is celebrating tonight. A federal judge in Texas has rejected the sale of Jones’ Infowars to The Onion.The ruling was handed down late Tuesday evening. The judge said the bidding process was flawed and left money on the table. The judge added the money bid was only a fraction of what Jones has been ordered to pay the Sandy Hook families. He ruled that despite the flawed nature of the bidding process there was no wrongdoing by the participants. 

More here.

Fans of Infowars and its host, Alex Jones, were ecstatic at the news.

Here’s what some are saying.

One poster was wondering if this means he can continue broadcasting his program.

Jones has been broadcasting from elsewhere. The judge has ruled that Jones can return to his show’s headquarters in Austin, Texas. It’s not known if he will be able to broadcast from that location.

Many fans of the show are asking Elon Musk to step in it and purchase Infowars.

There’s no indication that Elon Musk would be interested in purchasing it. The fate of Infowars is now in limbo. The judge says he does not want another auction. Instead, he’s leaving it up to the trustee who oversaw the auction to determine what’s next.

Tags: ALEX JONES AUSTIN INFOWARS JUDGE TEXAS THE ONION

