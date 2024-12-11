Alex Jones Celebrates as Sale of Infowars to The Onion is Rejected by Federal Judge

Alex Jones is celebrating tonight. A federal judge in Texas has rejected the sale of Jones’ Infowars to The Onion.The ruling was handed down late Tuesday evening. The judge said the bidding process was flawed and left money on the table. The judge added the money bid was only a fraction of what Jones has been ordered to pay the Sandy Hook families. He ruled that despite the flawed nature of the bidding process there was no wrongdoing by the participants.

BREAKING: A federal judge rejected the sale of the conspiracy platform Infowars to The Onion satirical news outlet after Alex Jones claimed that a recent bankruptcy auction was fraught with illegal collusion. https://t.co/zNuWwhTOHe — The Associated Press (@AP) December 11, 2024

Fans of Infowars and its host, Alex Jones, were ecstatic at the news.

Here’s what some are saying.

I am so glad for this. One should not lose their entire lifes work because a judge decides they don't like our politics. Glad that a Fed J, has stepped up!! — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) December 11, 2024

A win for Team Alex! — Suz (@Suzmgee) December 11, 2024

One poster was wondering if this means he can continue broadcasting his program.

Does he get to keep broadcasting in the interim? — Sgt_Mac87 (@Sgt_Mac87) December 11, 2024

Jones has been broadcasting from elsewhere. The judge has ruled that Jones can return to his show’s headquarters in Austin, Texas. It’s not known if he will be able to broadcast from that location.

Many fans of the show are asking Elon Musk to step in it and purchase Infowars.

Elon really should buy it and give it back to Alex — Matt (@amattattack) December 11, 2024

Good! Maybe @elonmusk will buy it — Nick Jay (@Nick_Jay_D) December 11, 2024

There’s no indication that Elon Musk would be interested in purchasing it. The fate of Infowars is now in limbo. The judge says he does not want another auction. Instead, he’s leaving it up to the trustee who oversaw the auction to determine what’s next.