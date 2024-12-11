Changed or Deranged? Democrat Senator John Fetterman Takes to Truth Social Ticking Off Everybody

CBS News' Leslie Stahl Frustrated MSM's Hobbled & Nearly Dead (Let's Tell Her...
Warren Squire  |  1:42 PM on December 11, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman became the first Democrat Senator to launch an account on Trump’s Truth Social. He shared his first ‘truth’ and managed to tick off Democrats, Trump supporters and just about everyone in between. He called Trump’s ‘hush money’ trial and the prosecution of Hunter Biden bovine excrement, you know what we mean. He’s left posters wondering if he’s sincere or just doing what politicians do when the political winds change direction.

Here’s more.

Many posters, especially those that lean Democrat, are already writing him off. They say he’s going to become a full-blown Republican before the next election cycle revs up.

Here’s a sampling.

Others say he’s trying to appeal to Trump voters since Pennsylvania (like most of the country) is trending to the right. Some are saying it’s all about political survival, not principles.

But others say, he wants to have it both ways. Basically, he’ll stay a Democrat, but run as a moderate.

Take a look.

As expected, many Trump voters are saying don’t fall for it. We’ll have to wait and see how Fetterman weathers this. As a Senator, he’s not up for reelection until 2028. That’s a long time for him to figure it all out and tick off everybody while doing it.

Tags: DEMOCRATS JOE MANCHIN SENATOR SOCIAL MEDIA TRUTH PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP

