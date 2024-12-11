Changed or Deranged? Democrat Senator John Fetterman Takes to Truth Social Ticking Off Everybody

Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman became the first Democrat Senator to launch an account on Trump’s Truth Social. He shared his first ‘truth’ and managed to tick off Democrats, Trump supporters and just about everyone in between. He called Trump’s ‘hush money’ trial and the prosecution of Hunter Biden bovine excrement, you know what we mean. He’s left posters wondering if he’s sincere or just doing what politicians do when the political winds change direction.

John Fetterman is on Truth Social and it looks like he’s only going to post content that appeals to MAGA voters.



He was saying very different things about the “hush money” case 6 months ago.



A total wolf in sheep’s clothing. pic.twitter.com/4UM7zvIiag — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 11, 2024

Many posters, especially those that lean Democrat, are already writing him off. They say he’s going to become a full-blown Republican before the next election cycle revs up.

Dude is changing parties by the end of 2026 — Jaguars in Jax fo life (@MrChew3131) December 11, 2024

Oh my goodness, this guy is gonna flip to the right side — Glad Yuengling (@GladYuengling) December 11, 2024

Soon to be republican — Zebra12🇺🇲⚡🔥 sic semper tyrannis anti woke AF (@Zebra12991210) December 11, 2024

Others say he’s trying to appeal to Trump voters since Pennsylvania (like most of the country) is trending to the right. Some are saying it’s all about political survival, not principles.

Fetterman knows he’s really in a red state and 2028 is going to implode on those who don’t get on the Trump Train. — Queen Isabel (@realQueenIsabel) December 11, 2024

He’s rebranding cause he knows Pennsylvania is trending further right and he’ll be out next election if he doesn’t make a pivot — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) December 11, 2024

Strategic i guess since trump won pennsylvania — Patricia (@patrikiwi) December 11, 2024

But others say, he wants to have it both ways. Basically, he’ll stay a Democrat, but run as a moderate.

I think he is figuring out how he wants to be positioned in the Senate. I have always thought he didn’t really fit the ilk of the Democrats but his thinking lean’s that way. But he’s open minded enough to see when something is not right. I agree with your analysis, I think we… — Elzie Garrett (@elzie_garrett) December 11, 2024

They're going to run him as a moderate — twittter account (@aplacefortweets) December 11, 2024

Watch this those evil democrats are going to run Fetterman as the middle of the road democrat…….don’t fall for it! @JDVance will be America’s First candidate MAGA — Maga Patriot (@SusieJan1957) December 11, 2024

Nice try Uncle Fester pic.twitter.com/LOQbDT6Rh3 — EmmyTheCozyDeplorable (@OG_ETCD) December 11, 2024

As expected, many Trump voters are saying don’t fall for it. We’ll have to wait and see how Fetterman weathers this. As a Senator, he’s not up for reelection until 2028. That’s a long time for him to figure it all out and tick off everybody while doing it.