‘Spring Chicken’ Bernie Sanders Unsure of Flying DC Capitol Coop While Much Left to Cluck Up

The elder statesman from Vermont (heavy emphasis on ‘elder’) Bernie Sanders can’t decide if he’s ready to retire yet. We think it is, Bernie. But, we understand it’s hard to say goodbye to power. The 83-year old recently spoke with The Hill to discuss his future plans.

Advertisement

Throw back a shot of maple syrup and read on.

Bernie Sanders says this will likely be his last term https://t.co/giTl89HYsN — The Hill (@thehill) December 11, 2024

The long-serving progressive politician has been in Congress since 1991. That’s the same year the Soviet Union collapsed. Sorry, Bernie.

Which is a shame, Bernie loved the old USSR. This poster remembers.

Duly noted, but not gonna cry for a commie who vacationed in the USSR while Eastern Bloc dissidents were being jailed or electrocuted by the iron curtain for fighting or trying to escape the communist hell.



Bernie is a moron who fought for ideas proven to be cataclysmic. — I_miss_poke (@i_miss_poke) December 11, 2024

Communist who never worked, retired from work he never did. Header correction — Jorge Piza (@JorgePiza845007) December 11, 2024

Bernie and his wife may want to consider a second honeymoon to Russia, but may not find it to their liking since the nation has mostly embraced capitalism. Wow, the hits keep coming for old Bernie.

Posters seem to be confused as President Joe Biden without a teleprompter over how old the octogenarian really is.

Yeah 136 is a good retirement age — Pearl Bodine (@ChickenChoker8) December 11, 2024

But he’s only 85! — thecoolmom (@thecoolmom2000) December 11, 2024

Duh. If he’s alive then he’ll be 90 when this term ends. Shouldn’t have ran this time — IDK KC (@idk_kc) December 11, 2024

Just “likely”? — Theodore Nkwenti (@tnkwenti) December 11, 2024

For the record, he’s 83 years old and calls Biden, ‘kid’.

We’re not sure if this next poster is serious. See what you think.

... maybe @BernieSanders could work with @elonmusk and D. O.G.E to navigate the whiles of a complex bureaucracy 🤔



I'm not kidding. He's motivated along these lines and carries wealth of political knowledge and where the waste is at.



His term ends in 2025.



Perfect timing. — Dr. Rob Golf 🦣 2% Leggo Deplorable Neanderth🇮🇱 (@RobGolf4) December 11, 2024

Also unlike Biden he appears to be healthy and shows good cognitive awareness.



Regret the DNC did not run w/Bernie in 2016 & again in 2020.



Instead they chose a dementia patient that was a rascist 🤷‍♂️ — Dr. Rob Golf 🦣 2% Leggo Deplorable Neanderth🇮🇱 (@RobGolf4) December 11, 2024

Can't wait for Bernie to join maga... — Mango (phd) 🐁 (@sjw_sjw_and) December 11, 2024

Please, no. New and returning Senators get sworn in on January 3, 2025. Why do we have a feeling we’ll be seeing Bernie sworn again in 2031?