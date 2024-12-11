‘Spring Chicken’ Bernie Sanders Unsure of Flying DC Capitol Coop While Much Left to Cluck Up

CBS News' Leslie Stahl Frustrated MSM's Hobbled & Nearly Dead (Let's Tell Her...
Warren Squire  |  12:35 PM on December 11, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The elder statesman from Vermont (heavy emphasis on ‘elder’) Bernie Sanders can’t decide if he’s ready to retire yet. We think it is, Bernie. But, we understand it’s hard to say goodbye to power. The 83-year old recently spoke with The Hill to discuss his future plans.

Advertisement

Throw back a shot of maple syrup and read on.

The long-serving progressive politician has been in Congress since 1991. That’s the same year the Soviet Union collapsed. Sorry, Bernie.

Which is a shame, Bernie loved the old USSR. This poster remembers.

Bernie and his wife may want to consider a second honeymoon to Russia, but may not find it to their liking since the nation has mostly embraced capitalism. Wow, the hits keep coming for old Bernie.

Posters seem to be confused as President Joe Biden without a teleprompter over how old the octogenarian really is.

Advertisement

For the record, he’s 83 years old and calls Biden, ‘kid’.

We’re not sure if this next poster is serious. See what you think.

Please, no. New and returning Senators get sworn in on January 3, 2025. Why do we have a feeling we’ll be seeing Bernie sworn again in 2031?

