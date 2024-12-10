New Year’s Leave: Why Staying Home with an Early Bedtime is the Latest Big Ticket Event

‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan Tells Two Dem Leaders Their City and State ‘Suck’...
Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on December 10, 2024
John Minchillo

New Year’s Eve is fast approaching, but not everyone will be ringing in the new year at midnight. Instead, they’ll be silencing cellphone ringers and going to bed much earlier. For some it’s age, and others it’s the noise, but many are rewarding themselves with a quiet night at home instead of rushing out into the crowds.

One woman says staying home on New Year’s Eve is just the ticket.

She’s not alone in wanting to stay home. Others are spending the night in as well, but not everyone has the same reasons.

It looks like cost is holding one would-be partier back and her friend can’t stand people who drink too much.

People are tired of paying to get into places and then being forced to buy expensive food they don’t even want. Can’t blame them for wanting to stay in.

Looks like one poster thought ahead and already got tickets to stay home. And why wouldn’t she and others stay home? It’s all-you-can-eat. There’s no loud music and there’s no cover charge. Heck you don’t even have to pay to park.

Who goes to bed at 10:30 on New Year’s Eve? Everyone knows if you want to do it right, you have to get in bed at least by nine. Just make sure you have your tickets.

