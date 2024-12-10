New Year’s Leave: Why Staying Home with an Early Bedtime is the Latest Big Ticket Event

New Year’s Eve is fast approaching, but not everyone will be ringing in the new year at midnight. Instead, they’ll be silencing cellphone ringers and going to bed much earlier. For some it’s age, and others it’s the noise, but many are rewarding themselves with a quiet night at home instead of rushing out into the crowds.

One woman says staying home on New Year’s Eve is just the ticket.

Got my ticket for New Years Eve, its going to be banging 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3b8L3RyxQj — Tina 🎄🎅🏼🐾🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇹 (@tina0402x) December 8, 2024

She’s not alone in wanting to stay home. Others are spending the night in as well, but not everyone has the same reasons.

It looks like cost is holding one would-be partier back and her friend can’t stand people who drink too much.

I loved NYE in myteens and 20s, (1970s and 80s) the most exciting night of the year. Pubs packed, night clubs packed, lots of private parties. Big celebrations in town and city centres. What changed? Pubs started charging to go in, had to have food etc. No longer cheap & fun. — Jane (@Milly1Molly) December 9, 2024

lol… that’s me too. Keep your loud music, screaming drunks, rain and cold. Night night. HNY25 — papa (@papa_piers) December 9, 2024

People are tired of paying to get into places and then being forced to buy expensive food they don’t even want. Can’t blame them for wanting to stay in.

I will be having one of those, horrendous night to go pubbing, get ripped off with charges to go into bars, not me thanks. Cheese, biscuits and a nice bottle of red wine will be much more enjoyable 🍷🍷 — Alan Griffiths (@bigalgriff62) December 8, 2024

Looks like one poster thought ahead and already got tickets to stay home. And why wouldn’t she and others stay home? It’s all-you-can-eat. There’s no loud music and there’s no cover charge. Heck you don’t even have to pay to park.

Best show in town. I’m glad I got my tickets when they were available. 😂 — DaBruiser (@DaBruiser5) December 8, 2024

I've heard it's an eat as much as you like buffet, and you don't get ripped off for it 😉 — Elaine Copperwaite (@Ef4vescent) December 8, 2024

We do that as we are older for New Year! Nothing like a few drams to welcome 2025 and getting into the bed afterwards with the electric blanket on and a thick duvet! 👍😀🥃🥃 pic.twitter.com/L6a6Yxhalv — Lord Highland (@Fasgadh27) December 8, 2024

Me at 10:30, after kids are asleep. Wishing my wife a happy new year pic.twitter.com/xJB1dgcZyn — Dimitri 🇨🇦🇬🇷 (@DimitriIor) December 9, 2024

Who goes to bed at 10:30 on New Year’s Eve? Everyone knows if you want to do it right, you have to get in bed at least by nine. Just make sure you have your tickets.