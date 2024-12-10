American Agenda: Scott Jennings Tells Dems Get Behind Trump to Fix Biden’s Border Mess

When it comes to the border, the Democrat Party is bordering on insanity. Well, not bordering - they are insane. It’s time to fix the border. No, it’s time to really fix the border. No more debating. The future of our country depends on this singular issue. President-Elect Donald Trump won the White House on promising to fix the border. It’s part of his mandate and his agenda. Democrats are refusing to accept that, of course.

Scott Jennings has more. (WATCH)

We are a nation of immigrants, but we are also a nation of LAWS. Trump had laid out reasonable & popular measures to clean up the Biden border mess. My take on @cnn last night. pic.twitter.com/qzwrzkI195 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 10, 2024

Jennings says we are a nation of immigrants. Democrats echo that same sentiment. But, Americans are rejecting that notion. Why? Because of how many years removed they are from their ancestors who were immigrants. They reject the premise that we are still a ‘nation of immigrants.’

We’ll let them explain.

We are not a nation of immigrants. Our ancestors were settlers hundreds of years ago. We are American Citizens belonging to a country and a culture. — Ash (@TexAsh04) December 10, 2024

We are not a nation of immigrants. Not any longer. Back in the early 1900s & before we were a nation formed of immigrants, but by now we are 2-3 generations removed from being so. We are nation now of natives that fight for the rights we earned & paid for, some their lives. — TwittsEnd ™ (@twittsend) December 10, 2024

This was was not just two posters. Many more share the same view about themselves and our nation.

Here’s some others.

Please, I'm a native white American, not an immigrant. Those born and raised here, especially from generations of American born people, are not immigrants, they're Americans. — Christian Renegar (@luvreagan) December 10, 2024

No we aren't. I'm not an immigrant. None of my grandparents were immigrants. We are Americans. If we are a nation of "immigrants" we aren't a nation of Americans. — ARMYATT (@ARMYATT) December 10, 2024

The Democrat Party’s reasons for allowing illegal aliens into our country echoes the party’s horrible past. If the reasons sound familiar, it’s because they’re basically endorsing slavery. Again.

These two see it for what it is.

Dems trying to keep that slave labor going! Put em to work and pay em pennies. Many of these illegal immigrants don’t even spend their money in the US, they send it back to their families in their country of origin! — AFWingmom1 (@AFWingmom1) December 10, 2024

Here the argument - if the labor here isn't Legal citizens - THEN - we have SLAVE LABOR being trafficked into America ... That is worse and illegal - stop the madness - use common sense — Sargasmo (@Sargasmica) December 10, 2024

The issue of child separation came up during Jennings’s discussion with his CNN panel guests. Many posters say this separation is happening, but on the other side of the border before the children are brought into America.

What about all those kids that are unaccounted for?



She’s wants to worry about separation? Worry about those kids that have been separated from their parents and brought to America, only to be used in cheap labor Mo and WORSE!



She should worry about that. — It’s PerspeXtive (@itsPerspeXtive) December 10, 2024

We have legal migrant visas for seasonal workers.

Why do Democrats ignore that fact? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 10, 2024

People do not need to come here illegally to work. Our government already has programs in place for temporary employment and farm jobs. America elected Trump for his border policy. If the Democrat Party wants to continue to exist, they will work with him.