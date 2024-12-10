VIP
American Agenda: Scott Jennings Tells Dems Get Behind Trump to Fix Biden’s Border Mess

Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on December 10, 2024
Twitchy

When it comes to the border, the Democrat Party is bordering on insanity. Well, not bordering - they are insane. It’s time to fix the border. No, it’s time to really fix the border. No more debating. The future of our country depends on this singular issue. President-Elect Donald Trump won the White House on promising to fix the border. It’s part of his mandate and his agenda. Democrats are refusing to accept that, of course.

Scott Jennings has more. (WATCH)

Jennings says we are a nation of immigrants. Democrats echo that same sentiment. But, Americans are rejecting that notion. Why? Because of how many years removed they are from their ancestors who were immigrants. They reject the premise that we are still a ‘nation of immigrants.’

We’ll let them explain.

This was was not just two posters. Many more share the same view about themselves and our nation.

Here’s some others.

The Democrat Party’s reasons for allowing illegal aliens into our country echoes the party’s horrible past. If the reasons sound familiar, it’s because they’re basically endorsing slavery. Again.

These two see it for what it is.

The issue of child separation came up during Jennings’s discussion with his CNN panel guests. Many posters say this separation is happening, but on the other side of the border before the children are brought into America.

People do not need to come here illegally to work. Our government already has programs in place for temporary employment and farm jobs. America elected Trump for his border policy. If the Democrat Party wants to continue to exist, they will work with him.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS BORDER SECURITY CNN DEMOCRATIC PARTY DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY

