Pain in the Glass: Man Uses ‘Drive-Thru’ Window to Return Unwanted Auto (WATCH)

Warren Squire  |  11:17 PM on December 10, 2024
ImgFlip

‘No take backs!’ Those words did not register with a Utah man who thought he got a bad deal at a car dealership. He wanted to return the vehicle and they firmly refused. They drove him mad, but he returned the unwanted auto anyway - right through the dealership’s front doors.

See it here. (WATCH)

Wow!

Posters were asking why the man felt driven to do something so over the top. Now he has to deal with the aftermath.

Ok, the serious stuff is out of the way. Now, let’s get to the jokes from our posters.

Poor guy couldn’t catch a ‘brake.’ 

One poster asked a silly question, then got a sarcastic answer.

We prefer that ‘new car smell’ spray. Ah, showroom fresh!

Don’t buy a used car in Utah. Because, you’ll have a sour experience like our incensed driver.

Many aren’t buying that the car had anything wrong with it.

Let’s hear from our most observant commenters.

The dealership says they specialize in fast cars an even faster deals. They do want to reiterate that despite appearances they do not offer drive-thru service.

