Pain in the Glass: Man Uses ‘Drive-Thru’ Window to Return Unwanted Auto (WATCH)

‘No take backs!’ Those words did not register with a Utah man who thought he got a bad deal at a car dealership. He wanted to return the vehicle and they firmly refused. They drove him mad, but he returned the unwanted auto anyway - right through the dealership’s front doors.

NEW: Utah man drives his car through the front of a Mazda dealership just hours after purchasing the car from the same dealership.



The incident happened in Sandy, Utah, after the man was told he couldn’t return the car.



The man told the dealership that he would drive the car… pic.twitter.com/nNASSjOw0y — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 10, 2024

Wow!

Posters were asking why the man felt driven to do something so over the top. Now he has to deal with the aftermath.

Just don’t understand this logic. Not only is he now stuck with the car. It’s damaged & insurance isn’t gonna pay for it.



He’s going to jail then he’s gonna have to pay for the dealership repairs. What?? — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) December 10, 2024

Ok, the serious stuff is out of the way. Now, let’s get to the jokes from our posters.

Overweight and effeminate. What a surprise. — Malcolm FleX (@Malcolm_fleX48) December 10, 2024

That suspension was toast the second he sat down in the car.



No wonder why they didn't want to take it back. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 10, 2024

Poor guy couldn’t catch a ‘brake.’

One poster asked a silly question, then got a sarcastic answer.

Wait so nobody tried to stop him? They just recorded him like: pic.twitter.com/hidvSNwbw1 — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) December 10, 2024

Yeah, I've been wondering all morning why no one stood in front of the car as it crashed through the front door. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 10, 2024

This is what happens when you attempt to cheat the customer out of his complimentary pine tree air freshener. pic.twitter.com/kKxNJNl51n — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) December 10, 2024

We prefer that ‘new car smell’ spray. Ah, showroom fresh!

Don’t buy a used car in Utah. Because, you’ll have a sour experience like our incensed driver.

I believe states do have lemon laws.



They also have laws about crashing cars through buildings. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 10, 2024

It was sold 'as is', meaning 'as is'. A new vehicle is a different story and that's were the lemon law comes in. — Marty Miller (@MartyMMiller1) December 10, 2024

Utah lemon law only applies to new cars.. not used vehicles. — The Arctic Pilot 🇺🇲 (@LewFikes) December 10, 2024

Many aren’t buying that the car had anything wrong with it.

Let’s hear from our most observant commenters.

Looks like it drives just fine to me lol — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 10, 2024

The steering was very precise, it tracked perfectly through that plate glass window! — RetrogradeAmnesia (@LesChouans1793) December 10, 2024

In those days they would have said, "it has good pick-up," lol. — RetrogradeAmnesia (@LesChouans1793) December 10, 2024

The brakes seem a little iffy, though. — Guy E Wood (@GuyEWood) December 10, 2024

The dealership says they specialize in fast cars an even faster deals. They do want to reiterate that despite appearances they do not offer drive-thru service.