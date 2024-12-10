Win-Win: Kari Lake Mexico Ambassador Rumors Thrill Her Supporters and Detractors

New Year’s Leave: Why Staying Home with an Early Bedtime is the Latest...
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on December 10, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President-Elect Donald Trump is not even in office yet, but there are already rumors he could be getting his first deportation to Mexico. By doing so, he would create unity within his own party by giving two contentious sides reason to celebrate. What is this amazing thing that’s being hinted at? Trump is considering nominating Kari Lake of Arizona for ambassador to Mexico. That possibility has many Trump supporters clapping tonight, but for different reasons.

Lake’s run to the border starts here!

There are Trump voters who love Kari Lake. Oh, do they love her. They see her as a strong, tenacious woman who stands her ground. They also believe she was cheated out of a US Senate seat and the Governor’s mansion in recent races.

They’re ecstatic!

Then, there’s the other half of the party. Oh, do they hate Kari Lake. They see her as a brash, abrasive woman who is unappealing to independent voters. Guess what?

They are equally ecstatic.

This is not a done deal. We don’t even know if Trump will nominate her. But, if chosen and confirmed it sure will be interesting to see how Lake applies her positives and negatives south of the border.

Turn her loose! Set us free!

Depending on where you stand on Kari Lake, you will see this either as an incredible promotion or a well-deserved demotion. But in the end if it happens, it’ll be win-win for Trump voters in Arizona.

