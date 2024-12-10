Win-Win: Kari Lake Mexico Ambassador Rumors Thrill Her Supporters and Detractors

President-Elect Donald Trump is not even in office yet, but there are already rumors he could be getting his first deportation to Mexico. By doing so, he would create unity within his own party by giving two contentious sides reason to celebrate. What is this amazing thing that’s being hinted at? Trump is considering nominating Kari Lake of Arizona for ambassador to Mexico. That possibility has many Trump supporters clapping tonight, but for different reasons.

Advertisement

Lake’s run to the border starts here!

🚨 NEW: Kari Lake is a top contender to be named Trump's ambassador to Mexico - Semafor



"As US ambassador to Mexico, Lake would be responsible for engaging with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government on a host of contentious issues, including migration,… pic.twitter.com/wmo0q5dYye — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 9, 2024

There are Trump voters who love Kari Lake. Oh, do they love her. They see her as a strong, tenacious woman who stands her ground. They also believe she was cheated out of a US Senate seat and the Governor’s mansion in recent races.

They’re ecstatic!

It would be a great pick! Kari has always been team MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GulL0kaXmM — MAGAfan1776 (@magafan1776) December 9, 2024

She would be amazing. Border Kari Lake! — JeremiahWatson✝️🇺🇸 (@JeremiahW2044) December 9, 2024

Another strong woman appointed by Trump — CP (@chigsp60) December 9, 2024

Then, there’s the other half of the party. Oh, do they hate Kari Lake. They see her as a brash, abrasive woman who is unappealing to independent voters. Guess what?

They are equally ecstatic.

That could be fun, and a way to get Kari Lake from constantly running for a position in Arizona government and see if we can get someone else to run and finally win governorship or senate seat. — Jason Szemborski (@JasonSzemborski) December 9, 2024

To prevent her for losing another election 😂 — D Diddy (@ddiddy171) December 9, 2024

It gets her out of AZ politics — Greg Hall (@GregorioJHall91) December 9, 2024

We need her to go away so that we can win Arizona again — Dejan Magige (@dejanmagige) December 9, 2024

She will do great there and she can't lose two very winnable election as Ambassador to Mexico. — Silent Majority (@risingsilent) December 9, 2024

This is not a done deal. We don’t even know if Trump will nominate her. But, if chosen and confirmed it sure will be interesting to see how Lake applies her positives and negatives south of the border.

Turn her loose! Set us free!

{responsible for engaging with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government on a host of contentious issues, including migration}

Oh...wicked Trump. 😎 — Phoeli𝕏 (@sunmynd) December 9, 2024

Sounds like Trump’s ready to send a firecracker to shake things up south of the border! — Prime Headlines (@Prime_Headlines) December 9, 2024

Advertisement

Women to women! I like it! — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ilovedogs1049) December 9, 2024

I actually like this idea.

Her 'b@@@@ boss' persona that I personally preceive to hinder her electability should serve her well in that roll. — TaborJohn (@TaborJohn1) December 9, 2024

Depending on where you stand on Kari Lake, you will see this either as an incredible promotion or a well-deserved demotion. But in the end if it happens, it’ll be win-win for Trump voters in Arizona.