‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan Tells Two Dem Leaders Their City and State ‘Suck’ For Shielding Illegal Aliens

Trump’s ’border czar’ pick, Tom Homan doesn’t mince words. Monday night in Chicago, he got right to the point telling a small Republican crowd, ‘Your mayor sucks and your governor sucks!’ He’s referring to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. Both are Democrats.

Tom Homan takes the stage in Chicago saying. “Your mayor sucks and your governor sucks.” pic.twitter.com/mWTl4pmmkb — Shia Kapos (@ShiaKapos) December 10, 2024

Both the mayor and the governor support protecting illegal aliens in ‘sanctuary’ cities and states.

One poster hopes big ‘sanctuary’ cities are ready to put citizens first. Others like Homan’s gruff, straightforward approach.

It’s true. Metro cities finally may have had their fill with radical leftist mayors and governors that ruin their cities and states — Master Chief (@BasedSierra117) December 10, 2024

I like Tom “Judge Dredd” a lot — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) December 10, 2024

This is just one more reason to love Tom Homan. He tells it like it is, whether you like it or not. — Dr Vincent Sativa 🇺🇸 (@The_Weed_Shop) December 10, 2024

Fully compliant with all truth-in-advertising rules, regulations, and laws. — Chapter Lurid (@ChapterLurid) December 10, 2024

At least one poster was turned off by Homan’s rhetoric, but other posters say a softer approach never works.

I am not a fan of that type of approach. One can be outspoken and direct with being crude or pejorative, right?? — Alex Hammer (@AIHammer) December 10, 2024

The mayor and Governor have been making things worse for political reasons, at no benefit to the taxpayers whom they claim they represent. They can afford to be called a few bad words. — Severed Legs (@SeveredLegs) December 10, 2024

It's time to be crude and pejorative. Nothing gets attention like a punch in the nose. — Malvenue 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@MalvenueToo) December 10, 2024

I think we’re past that at this point honey — Goldie (@lilsistweets) December 10, 2024

Homan told reporters after the event that Mayor Johnson and Governor Pritzker need to reach out to him, not the other way around. He added that they need to follow New York Mayor Eric Adams’s lead and make the call.