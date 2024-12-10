‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan Tells Two Dem Leaders Their City and State ‘Suck’ For Shielding Illegal Aliens

New Year’s Leave: Why Staying Home with an Early Bedtime is the Latest...
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on December 10, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Trump’s ’border czar’ pick, Tom Homan doesn’t mince words. Monday night in Chicago, he got right to the point telling a small Republican crowd, ‘Your mayor sucks and your governor sucks!’ He’s referring to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. Both are Democrats.

He looks serious in this pic. Read on.

Both the mayor and the governor support protecting illegal aliens in ‘sanctuary’ cities and states.

One poster hopes big ‘sanctuary’ cities are ready to put citizens first. Others like Homan’s gruff, straightforward approach.

At least one poster was turned off by Homan’s rhetoric, but other posters say a softer approach never works.

Homan told reporters after the event that Mayor Johnson and Governor Pritzker need to reach out to him, not the other way around. He added that they need to follow New York Mayor Eric Adams’s lead and make the call. 

