Now It Can Be Told! Joe Biden’s Totally REAL Not Made Up Priorities for His Last 42 Days in Office

Warren Squire  |  2:01 AM on December 10, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Joe Biden and his White House team have laid out their priorities for his last 42 days in office. The first thing he wants to do is blah, blah, blah! Do you really care about Joe Biden‘s last days in office? We’ll scan the article for you real quick. Let’s see, something about Ukraine. Um, there’s something going on over in Turkey. Oh, looks like Joe is glad that Jill is back from Notre Dame. We’re going to stop there. Booooorrring.

Here’s the article below. Skip it if you REALLY want to learn what Sleepy Joe’s REAL priorities are for his last 42 days. (SKIP)

First, on the agenda, Joe is gonna spend more of our money on foreign countries. One billion here. Twenty billion there. Just spreading the cash around like it’s burning a hole in his pocket. Oh, he’ll probably get us into World War III.

These guys are on top of things.

After Armageddon, Joe’s going to sneak. He’s going to stay out of sight. That’s so he can wreck things for President-Elect Trump’s team. We’re not talking about his usual bumping into furniture. No, he’ll send out a bunch of Executive Orders. Gum up the whole works for Trump to unravel.

This poster gets it.

Thankfully, this milk carton becomes a reality in a few weeks.

Until then, Joe’s going to spend time doing what he’s been doing daily for four years. These posters pretty much summed up his entire presidency.

Always wondered if those have the Presidential Seal on them.

Lastly, it’s time for Pardonpalooza. You get a pardon. She gets a pardon. Jill, will grab that blanket pardon Joe’s been sitting on. Oh, and one last taxpayer cash burn for old time’s sake.

That’s it. That’s Joe’s REAL last days in office. Soon, we’ll say our last goodbyes to Joe, Jill, Kamala… whoa, we forgot Kamala. Don’t worry, Joe’s forgotten her, too.

