Now It Can Be Told! Joe Biden’s Totally REAL Not Made Up Priorities for His Last 42 Days in Office

President Joe Biden and his White House team have laid out their priorities for his last 42 days in office. The first thing he wants to do is blah, blah, blah! Do you really care about Joe Biden‘s last days in office? We’ll scan the article for you real quick. Let’s see, something about Ukraine. Um, there’s something going on over in Turkey. Oh, looks like Joe is glad that Jill is back from Notre Dame. We’re going to stop there. Booooorrring.

Here’s the article below. Skip it if you REALLY want to learn what Sleepy Joe’s REAL priorities are for his last 42 days. (SKIP)

White House outlines priorities for last 42 days https://t.co/LMM7hTYMa5 — The Hill (@thehill) December 9, 2024

First, on the agenda, Joe is gonna spend more of our money on foreign countries. One billion here. Twenty billion there. Just spreading the cash around like it’s burning a hole in his pocket. Oh, he’ll probably get us into World War III.

These guys are on top of things.

Billions and billions and billions of American taxpayer dollars to foreign countries. — Heather 🇺🇲 🇮🇪 (@Heather66981705) December 9, 2024

1. Start WWIII? — William M Briggs - Statistician to the Stars! (@FamedCelebrity) December 10, 2024

After Armageddon, Joe’s going to sneak. He’s going to stay out of sight. That’s so he can wreck things for President-Elect Trump’s team. We’re not talking about his usual bumping into furniture. No, he’ll send out a bunch of Executive Orders. Gum up the whole works for Trump to unravel.

This poster gets it.

He has only two things on his mind-do as much damage as he can on the way out and stay out of sight. Thus far, he’s been very successful. Worst POTUS of my lifetime! — Donna Gabauer ❤️🇺🇸 (@DGabauer) December 9, 2024

Avoid Press at all costs. — Steve J (@steve_jj84061) December 9, 2024

Thankfully, this milk carton becomes a reality in a few weeks.

Until then, Joe’s going to spend time doing what he’s been doing daily for four years. These posters pretty much summed up his entire presidency.

Hopefully, naps and ice cream. — Jo (@JoReturnsAgain) December 10, 2024

The beach, the beach, the beach ... — Krumb (@Krumb15) December 10, 2024

That's 3 cases of Depends . . . — Milo Stone (@GeniusMilo) December 9, 2024

Always wondered if those have the Presidential Seal on them.

Lastly, it’s time for Pardonpalooza. You get a pardon. She gets a pardon. Jill, will grab that blanket pardon Joe’s been sitting on. Oh, and one last taxpayer cash burn for old time’s sake.

Pardon as many as Biden can and spend all the taxpayer money they can.... so disgusting — Hindering myFreeSpeech (@hinderingspeech) December 9, 2024

I can’t wait till January 20th! — Lisa (@LisaPace4) December 10, 2024

That’s it. That’s Joe’s REAL last days in office. Soon, we’ll say our last goodbyes to Joe, Jill, Kamala… whoa, we forgot Kamala. Don’t worry, Joe’s forgotten her, too.