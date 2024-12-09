LOL! She TOTALLY Voted Trump: WATCH How Jill Biden Treats Kamala Harris at...
PolitiFact Explains Why All the $$$ Biden's Sending Overseas Isn't Taking Away From...
HA! Never Trump Bulwarkian Tools TROUNCED for Pushing to Deport Illegals Because Hispanics...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Been There, Done That: CNN Anchor Shocked President-Elect Donald Trump Looks ‘Presidential’

Warren Squire  |  11:40 AM on December 09, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden has a little over a month left in office, but he already feels like a distant memory. That’s because President-Elect Donald Trump is already acting the part of President even though he hasn’t been sworn in yet. It is his second time on the job. That’s news to at least one CNN anchor. She was shocked that President-Elect Trump looked ‘presidential’.

Take a look. (WATCH)

Of course, Trump looks presidential. And being presidential, he’s not one to sit back and wait. He’s already doing the job and it looks like most of the world realizes that except for some ‘journalists’.

Some say world leaders are treating Trump as the de facto president. His most recent media appearance shows he’s ready to be inaugurated and make it official.

It’s hard to believe that a little over month ago, we faced living in an entirely different reality - a world where Kamala Harris was the President-Elect.

It’s scary to imagine that scenario and how she’d already be embarrassing us on the world stage. It looks like President-Elect Trump and our nation both dodged a bullet.

