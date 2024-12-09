Been There, Done That: CNN Anchor Shocked President-Elect Donald Trump Looks ‘Presidential’

President Joe Biden has a little over a month left in office, but he already feels like a distant memory. That’s because President-Elect Donald Trump is already acting the part of President even though he hasn’t been sworn in yet. It is his second time on the job. That’s news to at least one CNN anchor. She was shocked that President-Elect Trump looked ‘presidential’.

NEW: CNN anchor shocked at how "presidential" Trump looked overseas this weekend - Scott Jennings responds.



"The country has moved on. The world has moved on. Donald Trump doesn't take office until January, but you can see the rest of the world is already treating him like he is… pic.twitter.com/PPYqVZVu9z — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 9, 2024

Of course, Trump looks presidential. And being presidential, he’s not one to sit back and wait. He’s already doing the job and it looks like most of the world realizes that except for some ‘journalists’.

This CNN host is shocked that the rest of the world seems to still have some common sense left , that's very telling



Since only the lunatic Karens in this country remain completely clueless. — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) December 9, 2024

i am always amused by the fact the 'fake news' is suprised. it seems to be FINALLY dawning on them the PEOPLE spoke, & by MANDATE President Trump is who we want to MAGA❤️🇺🇸 — realwytche (@realwytche) December 9, 2024

CNN needs to go ahead and fade into obscurity. I don’t want four more years of their hate propaganda with an occasional burst of reality like this. It’s not worth it. — Shelly (@LeafyMaple) December 9, 2024

Some say world leaders are treating Trump as the de facto president. His most recent media appearance shows he’s ready to be inaugurated and make it official.

the world leaders know and look relieved that President-Elect Trump is returning to the White House...



their faces tell the story — Postquís LIVE (@PostquisLIVE) December 9, 2024

Trump's overseas appearance really impressed, showing he's ready to lead from day one. His actions in Paris and on Meet the Press signal a proactive, strong presidency, and it's clear the world sees him as the new power center in the U.S. — GABRIEL 🪽 (@TheGabriel72) December 9, 2024

Hit the ground running like a boss.🤣 — Tom Santorufo (@TomTsantorufo) December 9, 2024

It’s hard to believe that a little over month ago, we faced living in an entirely different reality - a world where Kamala Harris was the President-Elect.

Now imagine Kamala Harris. She would be anything but presidential. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) December 9, 2024

She would be (is) drunk and high. — Perthknuckleboo (@perthknuckleboo) December 9, 2024

It’s scary to imagine that scenario and how she’d already be embarrassing us on the world stage. It looks like President-Elect Trump and our nation both dodged a bullet.