Senate Speculation: Lara Trump Announces She’s Stepping Down as RNC Co-Chair

RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump is stepping down from her position. This comes after helping her father-in-law, President-Elect Donald Trump, win the White House. The announcement was made Sunday. Many are saying it’s a prelude to being appointed US Senator by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. But, that is only speculation at this point.

🚨 #BREAKING: Lara Trump has just stepped down as Co-Chair of the RNC



Is @RonDeSantis appointing her to U.S. Senate?! 😲 pic.twitter.com/LIFY6Vcfvv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 9, 2024

Trump voters are excited at the possibility that she will be appointed to Marco Rubio’s possibly vacant Senate seat. Trump has nominated Rubio for Secretary of State but has yet to be confirmed.

Next up, Senator Trump — Justin Harr 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Justburr0210) December 9, 2024

This is huge🔥🔥🔥 Lara would be an amazing Senator 🇺🇸 — Marly ♡ (@Marly_USA) December 9, 2024

I wouldn’t agree even is she was a native Floridian, which she’s not. If she wants to be a senator, she should run. Gaetz would be a much better choice and a fitting consequence for the senators that refused to support him. — Debra Fulton 💜 (@tilleymylily) December 9, 2024

The Senate seat scenario is not popular with all posters. Some prefer DeSantis to appoint former Florida State Representative Matt Gaetz instead.

The sudden vacancy has led to speculation of who will fill her old position. Many are suggesting Scott Presler who helped Trump win Pennsylvania. We’ll burst that bubble after these comments.

That better be the reason . We can't lose her. Does @ScottPresler want the RNC Chair seat? How poetic would that be?😉 — kittyc313🤝✌🏼 (@kittyc313) December 9, 2024

Scott Presser for RNC co-chair. He has proven he knows how to recruit voters and get them to the polls. I love this idea. — leslie edwards (@leslieedwardsre) December 9, 2024

It’s not going to happen. RNC rules dictate that the two chairs must be filled by members of the opposite sex. The only way Presler could be appointed is if current male co-chair, Michael Whatley, stepped down. With Whatley still in place, the new co-chair will be a woman. Sorry, Presler fans.

Others feel she’s leaving her position too soon. They say there’s still post-election work to be done.

Not sure why she is resigning. It was one election cycle. Midterms are extremely important. We had 8 seats stolen this election and there still has been no accountability on those. Democrats will be more brazen. I was hoping she would stay on so that they can work to get more… — Kate (@kate_p45) December 9, 2024

There's so much more work to do on the @RNC though



2026 is going to be bonkers and we need the same team or better on the ground and in the trenches and the courts @ChairmanWhatley !! — Devy Degaimer (@DevyDegaimer) December 9, 2024

As of this writing, the only thing that is confirmed is that Laura Trump is stepping down from her leadership position. We do not know who will fill her spot or who DeSantis will appoint to Florida’s Senate seat.