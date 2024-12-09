Senate Speculation: Lara Trump Announces She’s Stepping Down as RNC Co-Chair

‘Journalist’ Shocked Trump’s Appointees Will Do Their Jobs Without Having to Be Asked
Warren Squire  |  12:01 AM on December 09, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump is stepping down from her position. This comes after helping her father-in-law, President-Elect Donald Trump, win the White House. The announcement was made Sunday. Many are saying it’s a prelude to being appointed US Senator by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. But, that is only speculation at this point.

Read on.

Trump voters are excited at the possibility that she will be appointed to Marco Rubio’s possibly vacant Senate seat. Trump has nominated Rubio for Secretary of State but has yet to be confirmed.

The Senate seat scenario is not popular with all posters. Some prefer DeSantis to appoint former Florida State Representative Matt Gaetz instead.

The sudden vacancy has led to speculation of who will fill her old position. Many are suggesting Scott Presler who helped Trump win Pennsylvania. We’ll burst that bubble after these comments.

It’s not going to happen. RNC rules dictate that the two chairs must be filled by members of the opposite sex. The only way Presler could be appointed is if current male co-chair, Michael Whatley, stepped down. With Whatley still in place, the new co-chair will be a woman. Sorry, Presler fans.

Others feel she’s leaving her position too soon. They say there’s still post-election work to be done.

As of this writing, the only thing that is confirmed is that Laura Trump is stepping down from her leadership position. We do not know who will fill her spot or who DeSantis will appoint to Florida’s Senate seat.

