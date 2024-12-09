‘Journalist’ Shocked Trump’s Appointees Will Do Their Jobs Without Having to Be Asked

A 'reporter' for The New York Times is apparently shocked that President-Elect Donald Trump is appointing people who will do the jobs they are appointed to do. Go back and read that sentence. We’re not making this up. 'Journalist' Jonathan Swan made the insightful proclamation Sunday. That’s left many posters on X wondering what was Swan expecting them to do.

Here’s his exact quote.

NEW YORK TIMES REPORT: Trump will seem to have political appointees who will carry out his agenda without him having to convince them. pic.twitter.com/zDo3f6vIX7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 8, 2024

Posters on X immediately started making fun of Swan.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨

"The President's appointees will do what they were appointed to do" — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) December 9, 2024

Several posters went into detail, explaining what appointees are supposed to do for the person who appointed them.

Some were snarkier than others.

Of course. Like any good executive, you hire good people who will take care of the day-to-day management while you concern yourself with larger and more global issues. — Arts, Politics & Culture (@rosewdc) December 8, 2024

Oh no, picking people for your administration that do what you want done without having to stand over them



Lmfao

You can tell these folks have never worked a real job in their life — Matt (@amattattack) December 8, 2024

This is a shocking approach to appointments😂 — A Libertarian Ninja (@NestorTheGreek) December 8, 2024

Many came to the conclusion this ‘journalist’ and others believe appointees are supposed to stand in direct opposition to the person who appointed them.

According to leftists, when a Republican president assumes office, he should appoint people who will sabotage his agenda and lay the foundation for his impeachment. — Jejune the Destroyer (@of_lyon68642) December 8, 2024

They seem to think that the executive branch is supposed to check and balance itself (because their extensive bureaucracy is less accountable than the rightful US government system with three branches, so empowering the bureaucratic leech empowers the left) — Common Sense (@SensibleSimio) December 9, 2024

This was quite literally the ENTIRE point of Project 2025



Were the NYT too busy making up stuff that wasn't in it to actually read it? — Common Sense (@SensibleSimio) December 9, 2024

Yes, if only ‘journalists’ had bothered to read Project 2025. They would have discovered Trump’s nefarious plan to appoint department leaders who will do what he wants without him having to ask.