‘Journalist’ Shocked Trump’s Appointees Will Do Their Jobs Without Having to Be Asked

Warren Squire  |  2:03 AM on December 09, 2024
Twitter

A 'reporter' for The New York Times is apparently shocked that President-Elect Donald Trump is appointing people who will do the jobs they are appointed to do. Go back and read that sentence. We’re not making this up. 'Journalist' Jonathan Swan made the insightful proclamation Sunday. That’s left many posters on X wondering what was Swan expecting them to do.

Here’s his exact quote.

Posters on X immediately started making fun of Swan.

Several posters went into detail, explaining what appointees are supposed to do for the person who appointed them.

Some were snarkier than others.

Many came to the conclusion this ‘journalist’ and others believe appointees are supposed to stand in direct opposition to the person who appointed them.

Yes, if only ‘journalists’ had bothered to read Project 2025. They would have discovered Trump’s nefarious plan to appoint department leaders who will do what he wants without him having to ask.

