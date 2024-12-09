He's Too Cute For Jail: Suspected UHC Assassin Luigi Mangione's Fans Start 'Free...
Liz Cheney Has a Warning for Any Lawyer Who Would Investigate the J6...
‘Pardonus Alda Alienectos!’: Progressive Writer Under Spell Biden Might Magically Stop Dep...
Trump War Room Highlights Hypocritical Democrats' Past Praise for Tulsi Gabbard
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Unveils Checks She Wants to Give Taxpayers to Help...
He Earned This: Daniel Penny Has Beer at NYC Bar Following Acquittal
‘They Are the Past’: Elon Musk Responds to Axios CEO
VIP
Brain Damaged: Neuropsychology Organizations Choose the Woke Mind Virus Over Medicine
Based J.D. Vance Defends Justice and Celebrates Daniel Penny's Acquittal
Oops, George Mason's SJP Forgot to Hide Their Guns and Terrorist Banners Before...
Just Imagine Not Being a Race Baiting Hack: Mehdi Hasan Gets Smacked Down...
Why Do We Already Have Quotes From the Manifesto of Suspected UHC CEO...
University of Wisconsin Professor Backpedals BIG TIME After 'Joke' About RFK Jr. Heading...
Krystal Ball Uncovers PLOT TWIST! UHC CEO Suspect Was Right-Wing Fan of Elon...

Dough Unto Others: The Southern Origin of the ‘Dangerous Loaf of Bread’ Rock Music Video

Warren Squire  |  9:00 PM on December 09, 2024
AngieArtist

Crazy videos are the Internet’s bread and butter, but there’s one circulating now that takes the adage too literally. The song is titled, ‘Dangerous Loaf of Bread’ and, like butter, it’s spreading and leaving bewildered and curious listeners wondering what they just heard. Would you believe us if we told you it’s a church worship song? Oh, and it’s a lot heavier than your average acoustic guitar Sunday sing-a-long.

Advertisement

Brace yourselves, incoming bread! (WATCH)

Yes, that’s a real church service. Some posters on X were already familiar with it.

Wait, if this is a church tune, is it Bible-based? Pretty sure most would remember songs about deadly slices of bread or hellfire croissants from church services or Sunday School. Is this truly a religious song or just somebody’s half-baked idea of a joke?

Recommended

Liz Cheney Has a Warning for Any Lawyer Who Would Investigate the J6 Committee
Brett T.
Advertisement

When some posters heard the song’s title their minds all went to the same place, a Missouri and Alabama restaurant chain known as the ‘Home of Throwed Rolls.’

You have to have great reflexes or you’ll end up getting pegged in the head with a piping hot, baseball-sized, and shaped, chunk of bread.

Of course, meme-makers heard the spiritual song and made it hilariously secular.

We can’t stop thinking of Lambert’s doing a cross-promotion with the church. They could call it the ‘Home of Throwed Rolls and Saved Souls.’ Now, that truly is a half-baked idea.

Tags: ALABAMA CHURCH CONCERT DANCING FOOD FUNNY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Liz Cheney Has a Warning for Any Lawyer Who Would Investigate the J6 Committee
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Just Imagine Not Being a Race Baiting Hack: Mehdi Hasan Gets Smacked Down for Penny Verdict Hot Take
Amy Curtis
Oops, George Mason's SJP Forgot to Hide Their Guns and Terrorist Banners Before the Cops Showed Up
justmindy
He's Too Cute For Jail: Suspected UHC Assassin Luigi Mangione's Fans Start 'Free Him' Trend on X
Eric V.
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Unveils Checks She Wants to Give Taxpayers to Help Them Fight Inflation
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Liz Cheney Has a Warning for Any Lawyer Who Would Investigate the J6 Committee Brett T.
Advertisement