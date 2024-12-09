Dough Unto Others: The Southern Origin of the ‘Dangerous Loaf of Bread’ Rock Music Video

Crazy videos are the Internet’s bread and butter, but there’s one circulating now that takes the adage too literally. The song is titled, ‘Dangerous Loaf of Bread’ and, like butter, it’s spreading and leaving bewildered and curious listeners wondering what they just heard. Would you believe us if we told you it’s a church worship song? Oh, and it’s a lot heavier than your average acoustic guitar Sunday sing-a-long.

Brace yourselves, incoming bread! (WATCH)

Pastors: what's preventing you from playing this worship song during church today? pic.twitter.com/wTZwhuJKtD — Protestia (@Protestia) December 8, 2024

Yes, that’s a real church service. Some posters on X were already familiar with it.

There's no way this is real life. Who on earth is this!? — Pastor Matt (sir/yessir) (@mattpilla999) December 9, 2024

Christa Bullock, daughter of self proclaimed prophet Robin Bullock from warrior, AL — thisAmericanGIRL🇺🇸 (@defundtheBidens) December 9, 2024

It’s very real. The entire church is crazy. Prophet with long leather coat. Church International in Warrior, AL. — thisAmericanGIRL🇺🇸 (@defundtheBidens) December 9, 2024

Wait, if this is a church tune, is it Bible-based? Pretty sure most would remember songs about deadly slices of bread or hellfire croissants from church services or Sunday School. Is this truly a religious song or just somebody’s half-baked idea of a joke?

Is the dangerous loaf a bread a reference to the story of Gideon?



That was the first thing I thought of when I heard the phrase “dangerous loaf of bread”.



“Gideon arrived just as a man was telling a friend his dream. “I had a dream,” he was saying. “A round loaf of barley… — Bill Smith (@BillSmith777333) December 8, 2024

Judges 7:13 When Gideon arrived, there was a man telling his friend about a dream. He said, “Listen, I had a dream: a loaf of barley bread came tumbling into the Midianite camp, struck a tent, and it fell. The loaf turned the tent upside down so that it collapsed.”



Song Sucksa — Andy Rayner (@invisiblengo) December 8, 2024

When some posters heard the song’s title their minds all went to the same place, a Missouri and Alabama restaurant chain known as the ‘Home of Throwed Rolls.’

— Tyler Walker (@TylerWillWalk) December 8, 2024

Those dangerous loaves of bread rolling right over your head at Lambert's. I blame this wonderful song. — Tyler Walker (@TylerWillWalk) December 8, 2024

I love that place and now you’ve ruined it for me. — JD™ (@LostMyHats) December 8, 2024

You have to have great reflexes or you’ll end up getting pegged in the head with a piping hot, baseball-sized, and shaped, chunk of bread.

Of course, meme-makers heard the spiritual song and made it hilariously secular.

We can’t stop thinking of Lambert’s doing a cross-promotion with the church. They could call it the ‘Home of Throwed Rolls and Saved Souls.’ Now, that truly is a half-baked idea.