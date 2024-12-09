‘Pardonus Alda Alienectos!’: Progressive Writer Under Spell Biden Might Magically Stop Deportations

He's Too Cute For Jail: Suspected UHC Assassin Luigi Mangione's Fans Start 'Free...
Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on December 09, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

A writer for the progressive magazine, The Nation, hopes President Joe Biden can wield his pardon powers like Harry Potter waving a magic wand and reciting ‘Pardonus Alda Alienectos!’ He wants the outgoing president to issue a blanket preemptive pardon that would cover all illegal aliens and other non-citizens. This threat has many asking, ‘Does Biden have such immense power?’

Roll out a blanket and read on.

One poster, with a background in immigration law, says the blanket pardon wouldn’t have much effect.

He explains here.

Apparently, Biden could pardon crimes by illegal aliens, but not prevent their deportation. Here's a good summation of Biden's powers and limitations.

