‘Pardonus Alda Alienectos!’: Progressive Writer Under Spell Biden Might Magically Stop Deportations

A writer for the progressive magazine, The Nation, hopes President Joe Biden can wield his pardon powers like Harry Potter waving a magic wand and reciting ‘Pardonus Alda Alienectos!’ He wants the outgoing president to issue a blanket preemptive pardon that would cover all illegal aliens and other non-citizens. This threat has many asking, ‘Does Biden have such immense power?’

Roll out a blanket and read on.

They want Biden to pardon every single illegal alien this administration let in.



President Biden Should Issue a Blanket Pardon of Undocumented Immigrants https://t.co/opvaT6D4hs — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) December 9, 2024

One poster, with a background in immigration law, says the blanket pardon wouldn’t have much effect.

He explains here.

A blanket pardon would not prevent removal. You can't pardon being here out of status. Immigration courts are administrative and removal is an administrative procedure.



Virtually none of the illegals are charged with crimes and so pardons would not matter.



But if he did do… — That Immigration Guy (@brentknewcomb) December 9, 2024

Each illegal would have to be charged then they would be eligible for pardon, correct? — LeisaJ (@ShowMeMOmomma) December 9, 2024

Biden theoretically can pardon any potential criminal acts. This would stop the DOJ from pursuing jail time.



But to be deported, you don't have to be charged criminally. Thus, a pardon wouldn't matter. — That Immigration Guy (@brentknewcomb) December 9, 2024

Apparently, Biden could pardon crimes by illegal aliens, but not prevent their deportation. Here's a good summation of Biden's powers and limitations.

They would still be here illegally. They would still not be citizens.

They would still be eligible for deportation.

They just wouldn't face jail time for entering illegally.



No one is offering jail time. So it wouldn't matter. — adventagious (@Bradvantagious) December 9, 2024

Thankfully, Biden can’t magically bestow citizenship on illegals. That’s a relief! It’s pretty far-fetched that Biden would even attempt such a massive blanket pardon. Then again, many didn’t think he would pardon Hunter Biden either. Hopefully, that’s the last spell he’ll cast on the American people.