Silent Running: Politico Confused By Stealthy Trump Team Transition Tactics

Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on December 08, 2024
Brandon Bell/Pool via AP

Politico is claiming President-Elect Donald Trump’s transition team is already falling behind after just getting out of the starting gate. The ‘news’ outlet says Trump is a month off schedule because his team hasn’t met with federal agencies yet. The papers to start the transition were signed at the end of November. But, is Trump and his team really lagging?

Start here. B

That’s a nice story, Politico. But, this is not going to be like presidential transitions of the past. Trump is not going to fall into the same traps he did the first time he assumed the office. The reason he’s not communicating with these agencies should be obvious.

These posters get it.

Trump and his team are not going to be blabbing their plans to hostile agencies and departments. He rightfully distrusts them based on past experience.

Let’s listen to what these two posters have to say.

Yep, there’s no point meeting with people you’re going to end up firing shortly upon assuming office.

Trump is already engaging with foreign leaders. Today, he had meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Back at home, we have a deteriorating President Joe Biden. He’s physically in the office. But, mentally is a whole other story.

‘Journalists’ are going to be confused by what’s happening. Because, unlike past administrations, they’re not being given a head’s up or a peak behind the scenes. They’re also starving for info from their fellow blabbermouth Democrats inside all those government agencies. Agencies, that Trump and his transition team are wisely not speaking to until they’re ready to implement whatever they have in store,

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FOREIGN POLICY TRANSITION WHITE HOUSE POLICY

