Silent Running: Politico Confused By Stealthy Trump Team Transition Tactics

Politico is claiming President-Elect Donald Trump’s transition team is already falling behind after just getting out of the starting gate. The ‘news’ outlet says Trump is a month off schedule because his team hasn’t met with federal agencies yet. The papers to start the transition were signed at the end of November. But, is Trump and his team really lagging?

Advertisement

Start here. B

Trump transition nearly a month behind on key policy prep https://t.co/Uu4h6u3ypK — POLITICO (@politico) December 7, 2024

That’s a nice story, Politico. But, this is not going to be like presidential transitions of the past. Trump is not going to fall into the same traps he did the first time he assumed the office. The reason he’s not communicating with these agencies should be obvious.

These posters get it.

I'll save everyone the time with this dreck. Apparently the Democrat/media complex is upset that Trump and his team aren't telling all these federal agencies what their plans are to reform or eliminate them. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 7, 2024

We don't negotiate with terrorists or share plans with em 🤣 — Otter Dis World💫🚀 (@NachoSlave777) December 7, 2024

Trump and his team are not going to be blabbing their plans to hostile agencies and departments. He rightfully distrusts them based on past experience.

Let’s listen to what these two posters have to say.

Have you considered that there's not much need to develop policy for agencies that will be cut? — Jeremy E. Neuman (@JerOHMee) December 7, 2024

You don't need multiple meetings to tell someone they are fired. — Robert Bortins (@TheRobertBshow) December 7, 2024

Yep, there’s no point meeting with people you’re going to end up firing shortly upon assuming office.

Trump is already engaging with foreign leaders. Today, he had meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump foreign policy meetings with heads of state nearly 2 months ahead of schedule — Dusty Storm (@DustyStorm1897) December 7, 2024

He’s in France today with Macron and Zelensky, buttercup. — Still At Large (@Richard03956558) December 7, 2024

President Trump just made Macron his b*tch with one handshake.



😂 pic.twitter.com/VAyT6gWsqO — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) December 7, 2024

Or he's actually a month ahead on his key policy prep.



Your kind of got things backwards with you're title there. — ironwillforge4 🎄 🇺🇸 (@ironwillforge4) December 7, 2024

Back at home, we have a deteriorating President Joe Biden. He’s physically in the office. But, mentally is a whole other story.

he’s already light years ahead of Joe and hasn’t even been sworn in yet, you ridiculous clowns 🤡 — TazTears💦 (@TazTears) December 7, 2024

Advertisement

Because this guy has been on top of it! pic.twitter.com/Efz89NFkBd — Elle Nikko 🪷 (@elle_nikko) December 7, 2024

‘Journalists’ are going to be confused by what’s happening. Because, unlike past administrations, they’re not being given a head’s up or a peak behind the scenes. They’re also starving for info from their fellow blabbermouth Democrats inside all those government agencies. Agencies, that Trump and his transition team are wisely not speaking to until they’re ready to implement whatever they have in store,