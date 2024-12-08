The Subtitle Generations: Why Millennials and Gen Zers Need Everything Spelled Out for Them on TV

Younger generations may be reading more than you think. We’re not talking text messages on a cell phone. They’re reading their TVs. Millennials and Gen Z’s are watching television and reading subtitles while doing it. But why? Let’s see what posters on X have to say.

Can anyone explain to me why this is??? pic.twitter.com/PEAZdBdXLj — Stephen Gibbons (@Gibboanxious) December 5, 2024

You would think there’s only one reason why people are choosing to have subtitles on when watching television. But that’s not the case.

Some say it’s sound-related. Let these posters explain.

I dunno, why are the majority of movies mixed so that the music audio is at a 10, the gunfire and sound effects at an 8, and the dialog at a 3? — Agkistro (@AgkistroZero) December 5, 2024

It's more that the trend in Hollywood has been to increase the volume of the music / background noise and decrease the volume of the dialogue.

There are complicated ways to fix this deep in the settings menu, or you can just use the more-easily-found closed-caption button — Insert Name Here (@johnwcbragg) December 6, 2024

Another reason has to do with the type of programming we’re watching because of streaming services like Netflix. We’re being exposed to a lot more foreign content. Many of these shows.require the subtitles to be on in order to understand what’s happening.

There is a noted audio issue with the streaming services that can make it hard to hear dialogue. And then the plethora of foreign produced content has made it common to keep subtitles on permanently. At least the kids are reading again! — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) December 5, 2024

Another theory is we have been conditioned to reading text off screens because of video games.

I wonder if there’s a video game influence here? Most of the prominent games they grew up with were subtitled.



As a Gen X guy, I don’t use subtitles, but I do find myself using “night mode” a lot - where dialogue audio is boosted & effects audio is turned down. — Jarrod Alberich, The Yard Sale Artist™️🦚 (@yardsaleartist) December 5, 2024

Result of growing up with video games and being used to highly important, game-breaking facts buried in a single line of dialogue you can never ever rewind to get pic.twitter.com/FMCNlk16n9 — CatGirl Kulak 😻😿 (Anarchonomicon) (@FromKulak) December 6, 2024

Others say it’s because of widespread cell phone use starting from an early age.

My theory is too much digital communication when young , more texting/messaging than actual talking to people. — Bethfoolery (@bethfoolery) December 6, 2024

And we're autistic and autistics tend to be learning disabled in either reading or listening — Tetrahedron Ass 💜🤍✖️🤍❤️ (@ALeague87295) December 6, 2024

Yes, even Autism may play a role.

Interestingly, the simplest explanation is that people are doing it because they’re able to for the first time due to technology. Older TVs didn’t have a subtitle option.

The real reason: Because we’re the first generation that has had the technological ability to turn on subtitles. — Sam (@Samaszewski) December 6, 2024

You know... That's actually a genius statement. You're probably correct. Didn't even consider that. So obvious — 59North (@59NorthCRO) December 6, 2024

After reading all of these explanations and theories, we think it may just be a combination of all these things. So be sure to put your books away, grab your remote and get to reading.