Seismic Shift? White Republican Upsets Black Democrat Incumbent in Baton Rouge Mayoral Ele...
We’ll Always Have Paris: Jill Biden’s Girlish Glance Towards Trump Sparks Mischievous Meme...
A Warrior on Two Fronts: Scott Jennings is Now Claiming Scalps on CNN...
The Lying King: Comfy City Cat Overlooks His Kingdom Set to Music of...
Live in New York City? The Answers One X User Got are Brutally...
Who’s There? Knock-Knock Joke Meme Reveals Who Kash Patel Will Visit First If...
Silent Running: Politico Confused By Stealthy Trump Team Transition Tactics
Battle in a Bottle: President Trump Launches ‘Fight Fight Fight’ Cologne
NYT Columnist Looks Into the Widespread Display of Glee Over CEO's Murder
Black Lives Matter Wonders If They'll Have to Burn Cars and Break Glass...
Kamala Harris Campaign Manager Says an Open Primary Would Have Upset Black Women
Report: White House Lawyers Considering Preemptive Pardon for Christopher Wray
Taylor Lorenz Says People Are Celebrating CEO's Murder Because ’It Feels Like a...
Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO compared to … 'Breaking Bad'?

The Subtitle Generations: Why Millennials and Gen Zers Need Everything Spelled Out for Them on TV

Warren Squire  |  4:24 AM on December 08, 2024
Image from Pool Video via AP Video

Younger generations may be reading more than you think. We’re not talking text messages on a cell phone. They’re reading their TVs. Millennials and Gen Z’s are watching television and reading subtitles while doing it. But why? Let’s see what posters on X have to say.

Advertisement

Start here.

You would think there’s only one reason why people are choosing to have subtitles on when watching television. But that’s not the case.

Some say it’s sound-related. Let these posters explain.

Another reason has to do with the type of programming we’re watching because of streaming services like Netflix. We’re being exposed to a lot more foreign content. Many of these shows.require the subtitles to be on in order to understand what’s happening.

Recommended

A Warrior on Two Fronts: Scott Jennings is Now Claiming Scalps on CNN and X
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Another theory is we have been conditioned to reading text off screens because of video games.

Others say it’s because of widespread cell phone use starting from an early age.

Yes, even Autism may play a role.

Interestingly, the simplest explanation is that people are doing it because they’re able to for the first time due to technology. Older TVs didn’t have a subtitle option.

Advertisement

After reading all of these explanations and theories, we think it may just be a combination of all these things. So be sure to put your books away, grab your remote and get to reading. 

Tags: AUTISM CHILDREN EXPLOSION MILLENNIALS MOVIES NETFLIX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Warrior on Two Fronts: Scott Jennings is Now Claiming Scalps on CNN and X
Warren Squire
We’ll Always Have Paris: Jill Biden’s Girlish Glance Towards Trump Sparks Mischievous Memes
Warren Squire
Live in New York City? The Answers One X User Got are Brutally Honest
Warren Squire
Who’s There? Knock-Knock Joke Meme Reveals Who Kash Patel Will Visit First If He Gets FBI Job
Warren Squire
Seismic Shift? White Republican Upsets Black Democrat Incumbent in Baton Rouge Mayoral Election
Warren Squire
Silent Running: Politico Confused By Stealthy Trump Team Transition Tactics
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Warrior on Two Fronts: Scott Jennings is Now Claiming Scalps on CNN and X Warren Squire
Advertisement