How Sweet the Sound! Watch This BEAUTIFUL Rendition of 'Amazing Grace' Performed at...
As Syria Falls, Check Out What the 'Paul Krugman of National Security' Said...
CUE THE MELTDOWNS! Politico Reports Trump Will End Birthright Citizenship
There It Is: Biden Vows to Send Our Tax Dollars to Rebuild New...
BUSTED! Parents WRECK Maine School Board That Tried to Sneak Through Vote on...
Sen. Mike Lee: 'Who Else Would Like Once Again To Be Able to...
Meet the Press: Jen Psaki Wants Trump to Hire People Who’ll Oppose Him...
HHS Goes Full Weirdo Mode on Social Media, Desperate for Last Laughs Before...
Spy Loving Eric Swalwell Has Thoughts on What Makes Combat Vet Pete Hegseth...
Damascus Falls: Assad Flees: Israel Strikes
Great, Just What America Needs: Freed Syrian Prisoners Might Be Eyeing U.S. as...
Headline: 'GOP Senator Releases Shocking Report on Telework Abuse by Federal Employees'
This Doesn't End Well for Them, So Good Luck! Leftists TikTokers Threaten Billionaires,...
After Shocking CFB Playoff Omission, the Twitterverse Debates the Missing Elephant in the...

Pretzel Logic? Jennings Schools Salty Twisted Dems Who are Now Cooked Due to Biden’s Pardon

Warren Squire  |  6:30 PM on December 08, 2024
Twitchy

Democrats continue to twist themselves into pretzels defending President Joe Biden for pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, after promising the American people he would never do it. Republican Scott Jennings was on a recent CNN panel show where he tried to untwist Democrats and set them straight.

Advertisement

Take a look at this. (WATCH)

The Democrats lost the White House and now have nothing but excuses for their deteriorating, lying leader, President Joe Biden.

If you expect ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats to apologize, don’t hold your breath. That apology is never coming.

Recommended

BUSTED! Parents WRECK Maine School Board That Tried to Sneak Through Vote on 'Confidential' Health Clinic
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Since they can’t defend the present, they're conveniently changing the subject to the future.

They have painted themselves into a corner after years of chanting their ‘No one is above the law!’ mantra. It’s hilarious that the Dem Party has managed to somehow unravel while simultaneously twisting itself in knots over Biden’s pardon.

It seems like more pardons are inevitable. There’s no Biden reputation left to ruin. Biden flipped the switch of the Dem Party pretzel machine. You cannot untwist a pretzel, especially when it’s cooked like the Democrat Party is now. Hope you like salt with your pretzels. Dems will be shedding plenty of salty tears over the next four years.

Tags: CNN DEMOCRATIC PARTY DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BUSTED! Parents WRECK Maine School Board That Tried to Sneak Through Vote on 'Confidential' Health Clinic
Amy Curtis
As Syria Falls, Check Out What the 'Paul Krugman of National Security' Said About Middle East Last Year
Amy Curtis
How Sweet the Sound! Watch This BEAUTIFUL Rendition of 'Amazing Grace' Performed at Notre Dame Cathedral
Amy Curtis
HHS Goes Full Weirdo Mode on Social Media, Desperate for Last Laughs Before Trump's Return
justmindy
There It Is: Biden Vows to Send Our Tax Dollars to Rebuild New Syrian Regime
Amy Curtis
Meet the Press: Jen Psaki Wants Trump to Hire People Who’ll Oppose Him and His Agenda
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BUSTED! Parents WRECK Maine School Board That Tried to Sneak Through Vote on 'Confidential' Health Clinic Amy Curtis
Advertisement