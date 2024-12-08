Pretzel Logic? Jennings Schools Salty Twisted Dems Who are Now Cooked Due to Biden’s Pardon

Democrats continue to twist themselves into pretzels defending President Joe Biden for pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, after promising the American people he would never do it. Republican Scott Jennings was on a recent CNN panel show where he tried to untwist Democrats and set them straight.

Take a look at this. (WATCH)

The twisting and turning to defend the Hunter Biden pardon is really something. But Americans know the truth - they were lied to, and Biden leaves office in disgrace. Today’s comments on @cnn pic.twitter.com/qBFi6aPz5H — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 8, 2024

The Democrats lost the White House and now have nothing but excuses for their deteriorating, lying leader, President Joe Biden.

Thanks for cutting this off before that other guy made excuses for what he knows is shameful. The only thing that was missing is an acknowledgment that Biden was always a corrupt politician who always put his family over the country. — Christopher Calvin Reid (@ReidFirm) December 8, 2024

If you expect ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats to apologize, don’t hold your breath. That apology is never coming.

It’s so hard for people to admit they were wrong or that they were gullible or that they just didn’t press the issues when it was obvious to everyone with an ounce of discernment that something was going on.

They won’t be trusted again until there’s a mea culpa and recalibration… — Dreamy (@car89552) December 8, 2024

“I’m talking about the future”



That’s their latest narrative when faced with perfectly good questions about the past; about Hunter lying pardon and very real laptop from hell — Jacob Smith (@XrealJacobSmith) December 8, 2024

Since they can’t defend the present, they're conveniently changing the subject to the future.

They have painted themselves into a corner after years of chanting their ‘No one is above the law!’ mantra. It’s hilarious that the Dem Party has managed to somehow unravel while simultaneously twisting itself in knots over Biden’s pardon.

More pretzel logic by the left. No one can follow it. You can’t reason with stupid. — Gecko Wrangler (@GeckoWrangler_) December 8, 2024

U can not undo a pretzel!! Wait till there are more pardons handed out like candy !! — Apolloz (@Apolloz2193) December 8, 2024

It seems like more pardons are inevitable. There’s no Biden reputation left to ruin. Biden flipped the switch of the Dem Party pretzel machine. You cannot untwist a pretzel, especially when it’s cooked like the Democrat Party is now. Hope you like salt with your pretzels. Dems will be shedding plenty of salty tears over the next four years.