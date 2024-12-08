Live in New York City? The Answers One X User Got are Brutally...
Who’s There? Knock-Knock Joke Meme Reveals Who Kash Patel Will Visit First If...
Silent Running: Politico Confused By Stealthy Trump Team Transition Tactics
Battle in a Bottle: President Trump Launches ‘Fight Fight Fight’ Cologne
NYT Columnist Looks Into the Widespread Display of Glee Over CEO's Murder
Black Lives Matter Wonders If They'll Have to Burn Cars and Break Glass...
Kamala Harris Campaign Manager Says an Open Primary Would Have Upset Black Women
Report: White House Lawyers Considering Preemptive Pardon for Christopher Wray
Taylor Lorenz Says People Are Celebrating CEO's Murder Because ’It Feels Like a...
Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO compared to … 'Breaking Bad'?
VIP
McMansions and Moral Mayhem: The Left's Twisted Justification for Murdering a CEO
Biden’s Pardonpalooza: Biggest Names in DC Scheduled for White House Performance
FEEL THE JOY! Kamala Harris Deputy Campaign Manager Threatened Staffers' Careers if They...
'No Shortage of S**tty Takes': John Fetterman Calls Murder of Insurance CEO Indefensible

The Lying King: Comfy City Cat Overlooks His Kingdom Set to Music of a Disney Classic (WATCH)

Warren Squire  |  1:30 AM on December 08, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File

A kingly cat has a unique front-row seat to his kingdom in a new video circulating on X. Appropriately, the video features music from Disney’s The Lion King cartoon.

Advertisement

Don’t be finicky, watch the video. (WATCH)

Cats really do think they are kings of the Earth,. But, one poster has an alternate and unearthly explanation for their behavior.

Thankfully, we have dogs here to protect us from the alien cat invasion. Or do we? Maybe, we’ve already been conquered and cats are just bored in their role as our overlords.

Recommended

Live in New York City? The Answers One X User Got are Brutally Honest
Warren Squire
Advertisement

We’re sure this feline thinks he’s the cat’s pajamas.

Many posters wondered where they could purchase one for their pampered pets.

We’ll let you Google it.

Of course, posters were wondering when a cat catastrophe would happen.

That would be hilarious! Hopefully, that’s our next video. Who wouldn’t want to see our ‘lion king’ suddenly dethroned?

Tags: CARTOON DISNEY ENTERTAINMENT FUNNY MUSIC PETS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Live in New York City? The Answers One X User Got are Brutally Honest
Warren Squire
Who’s There? Knock-Knock Joke Meme Reveals Who Kash Patel Will Visit First If He Gets FBI Job
Warren Squire
Silent Running: Politico Confused By Stealthy Trump Team Transition Tactics
Warren Squire
Black Lives Matter Wonders If They'll Have to Burn Cars and Break Glass Over Daniel Penny
Brett T.
'This Picture Says It All': There's a Biden NOT in France As Trump Takes Over World Leader Role
Doug P.
NYT Columnist Looks Into the Widespread Display of Glee Over CEO's Murder
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Live in New York City? The Answers One X User Got are Brutally Honest Warren Squire
Advertisement