The Lying King: Comfy City Cat Overlooks His Kingdom Set to Music of a Disney Classic (WATCH)

A kingly cat has a unique front-row seat to his kingdom in a new video circulating on X. Appropriately, the video features music from Disney’s The Lion King cartoon.

Don’t be finicky, watch the video. (WATCH)

The King watching over his Kingdom..🐈👑😅 pic.twitter.com/C9CYX75FZh — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) December 7, 2024

He looks like he's waiting for someone to come serve him a beer. Or maybe a cognac. — Wendy Pellinore (@PellinoreWendy) December 7, 2024

Cats really do think they are kings of the Earth,. But, one poster has an alternate and unearthly explanation for their behavior.

This cat. This cat supports my theory that Cats are really Alien Beings from another planet. They are here to observe our species. — S D deLaney (@SDdeLaney1) December 7, 2024

😆I'd like one for my dog, but in the spirit of everything in her line of vision being her personal property, leading to growling at every blade of grass that blows in the wind and every human who steps foot within her vision.... maybe not. — Twisha = twisha.blsky.social 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻 (@Kenner1234) December 7, 2024

Thankfully, we have dogs here to protect us from the alien cat invasion. Or do we? Maybe, we’ve already been conquered and cats are just bored in their role as our overlords.

A King in the Keg-like Cup keenly watching the Kingdom. — Atthi Devarajan (@AtthiDevarajan) December 7, 2024

For Alexander weeped when he saw there were no more lands to conquer. — J. Adam Russell (@JADAMRUSSELL) December 7, 2024

Delightful throne, but the emperor has no clothes... — NousNomad (@NousNomad) December 7, 2024

We’re sure this feline thinks he’s the cat’s pajamas.

Many posters wondered where they could purchase one for their pampered pets.

Where can I get one of these? My cat would be obsessed — Kara Elizabeth 🍊 (@turkeyisdaman) December 7, 2024

where to buy this ???? — LBG (@bsscreen) December 7, 2024

We’ll let you Google it.

Of course, posters were wondering when a cat catastrophe would happen.

All going great until the window suckers fail! — julia sanders (@juliasanders7) December 7, 2024

I would be watching the cat and waiting for the suction cups to fail. — lepkon (@konrad1102) December 7, 2024

I’d have setup a camera to watch 24/7 to be ready to record that moment when those suction cups fall 😺 — San Cognoscenti (@ScognoscentiSan) December 7, 2024

That would be hilarious! Hopefully, that’s our next video. Who wouldn’t want to see our ‘lion king’ suddenly dethroned?