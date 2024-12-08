Who’s There? Knock-Knock Joke Meme Reveals Who Kash Patel Will Visit First If He Gets FBI Job

The Lying King: Comfy City Cat Overlooks His Kingdom Set to Music of...
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on December 08, 2024
AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool, File

President-Elect Trump has nominated Kash Patel to head up the FBI. His choice has upset Democrats and some establishment Republicans. That hasn’t stopped some enthusiastic Meme-making Kash fans from fantasizing about what would happen if he gets confirmed. Guess whose door they want him to knock on first?

Knock, knock. (CLICK POST)

Too funny!

It’s unlikely, but it would be hilarious if it went down like this.

We’d love to see the look on Obama’s face if that happened. (CLICK GIF).

Obama has always been a huge supporter of government employees.

Bet Obama didn’t know that Kash was bringing someone from the TSA with him.

‘I have a pizza delivery for a Mr. B.O. Problem. Hello, do you have a B.O. Problem in there?’

We’d all love to see President Barack Obama in cuffs for all the behind-the-scenes meddling he’s done over the years to jail President Trump and derail his agenda,

Kash is pretty short. Which is probably why he’s standing on the shoulders of Tulsi Gabbard in the meme. Tulsi’s off camera. Trust us, she’s there.

Yep, that’s the real reason so many in government are opposing Kash’s FBI confirmation. They fear a knock on their door if he gets the job.

