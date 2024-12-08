Meet the Press: Jen Psaki Wants Trump to Hire People Who’ll Oppose Him and His Agenda

Ah, another Sunday on Meet the Press. Well, more like Meet the Dems. President-Elect Donald Trump, like any leader or employer, is seeking dedicated people for his administration who will carry out his agenda as approved by voters on Election Day. As expected, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats find that rational notion to be absolutely appalling and out of the norm.

Let’s hear what Democrat Jennifer Psaki of MSNBC has to say. (WATCH)

🚨PSAKI: Trump wants loyalists like Bondi and Patel in his admin so that Trump has “plausible deniability” when they target his political enemies:



"They know what the direction is. He does not need to direct them. They have passed their loyalty tests."



Projection meters:… pic.twitter.com/TBp2BlISN7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 8, 2024

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are trying to paint Trump’s desire of bringing corrupt politicians to justice as retribution. They want to protect fellow Democrats and some Republicans (think Liz Cheney) who have mobilized the power of the federal government against Trump at his every turn.

There is just zero awareness or acknowledgment of what the Biden Admin and DOJ has done for the last 4 years. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) December 8, 2024

That’s (D)ifferent. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 8, 2024

Don’t expect them to learn anything from the last election. Kamala and the Democrats have shifted most of the country to the Right and in the right direction. We don’t want them to learn.

Zero awareness: democrats haven’t learned a damn thing. Good! pic.twitter.com/nFEOGxluXX — joe miller (@joemill37087868) December 8, 2024

The more they refuse to learn, the better. ✅ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 8, 2024

Democrats, and this extends to their ‘journalists’, generally lack the ability to self-reflect. Introspection is necessary for learning and growing. They will to continue fail, doing the same ridiculous things over and over.

Democrats are under the bizarre belief that Trump should be hiring people who will oppose him on everything. A requirement they never (conveniently) place on themselves.

lol Trump wants people who agree with him in his administration, go figure — Mavjones.com (@Mavjonesdotcom) December 8, 2024

"It’s bad to have people fill your administration that want to carry out your agenda"



- Propaganda Press — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 8, 2024

Wait, hire employees who will do what is asked of them? That’s crazy talk!

It’s become a running gag, but yes, Democrats are accusing Republicans of everything they’ve been doing since Trump came down that escalator in 2015.

Seriously. The level of projection here is astral. 😂 — Gecko Wrangler (@GeckoWrangler_) December 8, 2024

You can’t find a functioning projection meter these days. Democrats have destroyed them all. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 8, 2024

Have they watched anything over the past 4 years? — Leo The Lion (@LeoTheLion1964) December 8, 2024

Yes. That was the ‘right' people being targeted, so they were cheerleaders for that. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 8, 2024

We have to admit this next poster has a point. That studio does looks cheap. What’s up with that NBC?

It is like watching a bad low budget comedy movie — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) December 8, 2024

The low-rent set and production design doesn’t help matters. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 8, 2024

At least shoestring budget comedies have some intentional laughs. All the laughs from Meet the Press are unintentional. The set may be low-budget, but those people sitting around that table have become very rich lying to you.