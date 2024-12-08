HHS Goes Full Weirdo Mode on Social Media, Desperate for Last Laughs Before...
Spy Loving Eric Swalwell Has Thoughts on What Makes Combat Vet Pete Hegseth...
Damascus Falls: Assad Flees: Israel Strikes
Great, Just What America Needs: Freed Syrian Prisoners Might Be Eyeing U.S. as...
Headline: 'GOP Senator Releases Shocking Report on Telework Abuse by Federal Employees'
This Doesn't End Well for Them, So Good Luck! Leftists TikTokers Threaten Billionaires,...
After Shocking CFB Playoff Omission, the Twitterverse Debates the Missing Elephant in the...
Sen. John Cornyn: Don't Underestimate Efforts to 'Sabotage the Change America Voted for'
President Biden to Address Nation on War in Syria and X Users Wonder...
Brooklyn's New 'Career Professionals Only' Housing: Because Kids and Affordability Don't M...
VIP
Oh, Honey ... NO! Jemele Hill's Snotty Dig at Elon Musk Over DOGE...
'Loathsome POS' David Axelrod Learns the HARD WAY You Do NOT Spread Hateful...
Nina Turner's Post Trying to Make Jordan Neely Look Like a Sweet-Faced VICTIM...
Holy MIC DROP, Batman! Chicago Journo BRUTALLY Honest About Damage Obama Has Done...

Meet the Press: Jen Psaki Wants Trump to Hire People Who’ll Oppose Him and His Agenda

Warren Squire  |  3:30 PM on December 08, 2024
Townhall Media

Ah, another Sunday on Meet the Press. Well, more like Meet the Dems. President-Elect Donald Trump, like any leader or employer, is seeking dedicated people for his administration who will carry out his agenda as approved by voters on Election Day. As expected, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats find that rational notion to be absolutely appalling and out of the norm.

Advertisement

Let’s hear what Democrat Jennifer Psaki of MSNBC has to say. (WATCH)

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are trying to paint Trump’s desire of bringing corrupt politicians to justice as retribution. They want to protect fellow Democrats and some Republicans (think Liz Cheney) who have mobilized the power of the federal government against Trump at his every turn.

Don’t expect them to learn anything from the last election. Kamala and the Democrats have shifted most of the country to the Right and in the right direction. We don’t want them to learn.

Recommended

HHS Goes Full Weirdo Mode on Social Media, Desperate for Last Laughs Before Trump's Return
justmindy
Advertisement

Democrats, and this extends to their ‘journalists’, generally lack the ability to self-reflect. Introspection is necessary for learning and growing. They will to continue fail, doing the same ridiculous things over and over.

Democrats are under the bizarre belief that Trump should be hiring people who will oppose him on everything. A requirement they never (conveniently) place on themselves.

Wait, hire employees who will do what is asked of them? That’s crazy talk!

It’s become a running gag, but yes, Democrats are accusing Republicans of everything they’ve been doing since Trump came down that escalator in 2015.

Advertisement

We have to admit this next poster has a point. That studio does looks cheap. What’s up with that NBC?

At least shoestring budget comedies have some intentional laughs. All the laughs from Meet the Press are unintentional. The set may be low-budget, but those people sitting around that table have become very rich lying to you.

Tags: AGENDA ATTORNEY GENERAL CONFIRMATION DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP FBI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HHS Goes Full Weirdo Mode on Social Media, Desperate for Last Laughs Before Trump's Return
justmindy
Damascus Falls: Assad Flees: Israel Strikes
Eric V.
Spy Loving Eric Swalwell Has Thoughts on What Makes Combat Vet Pete Hegseth 'Not Much of a Man'
Amy Curtis
After Shocking CFB Playoff Omission, the Twitterverse Debates the Missing Elephant in the Room
justmindy
This Doesn't End Well for Them, So Good Luck! Leftists TikTokers Threaten Billionaires, CEOs
Amy Curtis
Trump ENDS NBC Propagandist in Back and Forth About Deporting Vicious Criminals and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HHS Goes Full Weirdo Mode on Social Media, Desperate for Last Laughs Before Trump's Return justmindy
Advertisement