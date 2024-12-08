Seismic Shift? White Republican Upsets Black Democrat Incumbent in Baton Rouge Mayoral Election

It’s a seismic victory for the Republican Party in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That’s where white Republican mayoral candidate Sid Edwards upset the black Democrat incumbent Sharon Broome. Even more surprising, he pulled off the resounding victory in a black majority city and did it without raising hardly any money.

Advertisement

Read on.

BREAKING: Sid Edwards, the Republican mayoral candidate in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a majority black city, just pulled off a massive upset by beating Sharon Broome, the two-term black female mayor.



🔴Edwards: 54%

🔵Broome: 46%



Edwards only raised $80k, while she had $600k



This… pic.twitter.com/Z4Oy4WERVR — George (@BehizyTweets) December 8, 2024

Some are crediting his simple campaign video.(WATCH)

I see why the people voted for him. He's an old-school Southern gentleman.



He probably coached all the city's kids at some point pic.twitter.com/k8D00awp5E — George (@BehizyTweets) December 8, 2024

Edwards is a football coach and also a dean of students at a local high school. Which means many of the people who voted for him may be former students and players.

Apparently, Baton Rouge is on the ball when it comes to voting.

Sorry - but they're still counting votes in Louisiana? And a Republican won??? — Marilyn Groves (@ker95TX) December 8, 2024

It was a runoff election held today. — George (@BehizyTweets) December 8, 2024

All of Louisiana’s votes are counted within two hours to 2 1/2 hours. We have an voters app that provides live vote tallies. There is very little chance of fraud in our voting system… — G. John Prestigiacomo (@GJPrestigiacomo) December 8, 2024

This is a huge upset in a city that’s had Democrat mayors for the vast majority of its existence. Some posters say they hope this win signals an abandonment of racial politics.

Except for the ten years 1995-2005, that city has been run by Democrats continuously since 1876. So 138 of the last 148 years. — Domestic Extremist (@RussianMeddler) December 8, 2024

This shows that when the people are with you then the money is not so important. A candidate of a party may have a bigger bank account but are the voters for them. That is the question! — Mark D Kennedy (@MarkDKennedy2) December 8, 2024

People are done with identity politics.

They want results — Eric McCammon (@EricMcCammon2) December 8, 2024

Now all we have left is New Orleans and the whole state will be red. — 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 SMOKAHONTAS 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 (@Dakotawin) December 8, 2024

New Orleans? That would be quite an accomplishment. If this victory truly signals a shift of black voters and other minority voters away from the Democratic Party, then the Republican Party would definitely be more competitive in NOLA.