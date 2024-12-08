The Subtitle Generations: Why Millennials and Gen Zers Need Everything Spelled Out for...
Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO compared to … 'Breaking Bad'?

Seismic Shift? White Republican Upsets Black Democrat Incumbent in Baton Rouge Mayoral Election

Warren Squire  |  3:24 AM on December 08, 2024
ImgFlip

It’s a seismic victory for the Republican Party in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That’s where white Republican mayoral candidate Sid Edwards upset the black Democrat incumbent Sharon Broome. Even more surprising, he pulled off the resounding victory in a black majority city and did it without raising hardly any money.

Read on.

Some are crediting his simple campaign video.(WATCH)

Edwards is a football coach and also a dean of students at a local high school. Which means many of the people who voted for him may be former students and players.

Apparently, Baton Rouge is on the ball when it comes to voting.

This is a huge upset in a city that’s had Democrat mayors for the vast majority of its existence. Some posters say they hope this win signals an abandonment of racial politics.

New Orleans? That would be quite an accomplishment. If this victory truly signals a shift of black voters and other minority voters away from the Democratic Party, then the Republican Party would definitely be more competitive in NOLA.

