Pay Attention to Me! Adam Kinzinger Invokes Trump’s Name in Fruitless Quest for Relevance

Adam Kinzinger has proclaimed to the world he doesn’t fear President-Elect Donald Trump. Wow, that’s really something. Who are you again? Give me a sec. Let me Google him. Oh, he’s a former Republican representative from Illinois. Let’s see. Neat, he now works for CNN. We’re kidding. We remember who he is, but we highly doubt Trump does.
Adam Kinzinger: I'm not afraid of Trump's jail threats https://t.co/xS7ZSGOplF— POLITICO (@politico) December 8, 2024
Kinzinger was one of the Republicans who voted to impeach Trump the second go around. He also served on the J6 investigative committee.
Everybody on the J6 committee(and the Mueller investigation) should be hiring counsel.— insearchofpar (@insearchofpar) December 8, 2024
You don't get to destroy evidence and not be punished; unless you're a Democrat.
The people need justice for their lies and sedition pic.twitter.com/D0aUsFTh5F— Osfans (@2osfans) December 8, 2024
Does Kinzinger have anything to be worried about? We’ll see.
The idea that Trump is personally going after him is pretty laughable.
This is paranoia. Trump hasn’t given any jail threats. He has more important things to work on.— Kate Johnson (@kaideejay) December 8, 2024
His independent DOJ under AG Pam Bondi might have a different take, though. We’ve been told many, many times that no one is above the law.
What has @AdamKinzinger done that makes him…
Hopefully, Kinzinger will see a mental health doctor for his Trump Derangement Syndrome.
He probably has nothing to worry about since his buddy President Joe Biden will probably do him a favor.
Because he's gonna get a blanket pardon from Biden?— AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 8, 2024
He must’ve worked out a pardon deal with Biden.— Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) December 8, 2024
Little @AdamKinzinger has a severe case of TDS. He can’t go a day without uttering Trump’s name. Meanwhile, Trump: pic.twitter.com/s1zIh5nwbJ— The Realest Realist (@ProGunMemes) December 8, 2024
Most observers think Biden will issue pardons for a host of politicians and officials who went after Trump. Meanwhile, in Trump’s vast political universe, Adam is as insignificant as an atom. He has important things on mind.
