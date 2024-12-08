Pay Attention to Me! Adam Kinzinger Invokes Trump’s Name in Fruitless Quest for Relevance

Tales From the Creep: Carville Says Tucker Carlson’s Bow Tie Reigns Supreme Over...
Warren Squire  |  8:30 PM on December 08, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Adam Kinzinger has proclaimed to the world he doesn’t fear President-Elect Donald Trump. Wow, that’s really something. Who are you again? Give me a sec. Let me Google him. Oh, he’s a former Republican representative from Illinois. Let’s see. Neat, he now works for CNN. We’re kidding. We remember who he is, but we highly doubt Trump does.

Politico has more.

Kinzinger was one of the Republicans who voted to impeach Trump the second go around. He also served on the J6 investigative committee.

Does Kinzinger have anything to be worried about? We’ll see.

The idea that Trump is personally going after him is pretty laughable.

Hopefully, Kinzinger will see a mental health doctor for his Trump Derangement Syndrome.

He probably has nothing to worry about since his buddy President Joe Biden will probably do him a favor.

Most observers think Biden will issue pardons for a host of politicians and officials who went after Trump. Meanwhile, in Trump’s vast political universe, Adam is as insignificant as an atom. He has important things on mind.

