Pay Attention to Me! Adam Kinzinger Invokes Trump’s Name in Fruitless Quest for Relevance

Adam Kinzinger has proclaimed to the world he doesn’t fear President-Elect Donald Trump. Wow, that’s really something. Who are you again? Give me a sec. Let me Google him. Oh, he’s a former Republican representative from Illinois. Let’s see. Neat, he now works for CNN. We’re kidding. We remember who he is, but we highly doubt Trump does.

Politico has more.

Adam Kinzinger: I'm not afraid of Trump's jail threats https://t.co/xS7ZSGOplF — POLITICO (@politico) December 8, 2024

Kinzinger was one of the Republicans who voted to impeach Trump the second go around. He also served on the J6 investigative committee.

Everybody on the J6 committee(and the Mueller investigation) should be hiring counsel.

You don't get to destroy evidence and not be punished; unless you're a Democrat. — insearchofpar (@insearchofpar) December 8, 2024

The people need justice for their lies and sedition pic.twitter.com/D0aUsFTh5F — Osfans (@2osfans) December 8, 2024

Does Kinzinger have anything to be worried about? We’ll see.

The idea that Trump is personally going after him is pretty laughable.

This is paranoia. Trump hasn’t given any jail threats. He has more important things to work on.



His independent DOJ under AG Pam Bondi might have a different take, though. We’ve been told many, many times that no one is above the law.



What has @AdamKinzinger done that makes him… — Kate Johnson (@kaideejay) December 8, 2024

Hopefully, Kinzinger will see a mental health doctor for his Trump Derangement Syndrome.

He probably has nothing to worry about since his buddy President Joe Biden will probably do him a favor.

Because he's gonna get a blanket pardon from Biden? — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 8, 2024

He must’ve worked out a pardon deal with Biden. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) December 8, 2024

Little @AdamKinzinger has a severe case of TDS. He can’t go a day without uttering Trump’s name. Meanwhile, Trump: pic.twitter.com/s1zIh5nwbJ — The Realest Realist (@ProGunMemes) December 8, 2024

Most observers think Biden will issue pardons for a host of politicians and officials who went after Trump. Meanwhile, in Trump’s vast political universe, Adam is as insignificant as an atom. He has important things on mind.