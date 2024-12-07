Video Has Viewers Wrestling With Female Teen Athlete’s ‘Snap’ Decision Photo

A controversial video and photograph has some ready to go to the mat. A teen female wrestler was winning against her opponent and stopped mid-match to pose and smile for a photographer. Now, viewers are grappling with whether the snapshot was unsportsmanlike or awesome.

State champion wrestler Makynlee Cova poses for a photo in the middle of a match after putting her opponent in a leg cradle.



She became the under-14 California state freestyle champion last June and has a record… pic.twitter.com/cDDic0FIPa — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 7, 2024

Some posters don’t understand why others are upset. What’s wrong with enjoying the moment?

Gettin dragged in the comments! I just don’t get unsportsmanlike from this. 🤷‍♀️ she beat them & made it look relatively effortless, she looks cool AF. I don’t see or have a problem with this. 🤷‍♀️ — bodybalancer🇺🇸❤️ (@dbodybalancer) December 7, 2024

It’s showboating. Not the greatest of sins in the grand scheme of things, but it’s a stylistic choice I wouldn’t teach to my kids. I understand how it might be a smart business move for her. — Dren (@Dren0184) December 7, 2024

Very talented wrestler but lacks class and basic sportsmanship here. Hate to see this and I’m sure she will learn humility and how to be humble as an athlete. This type of gloating isn’t something coaches, teammates, or communities want from their athletes. — Wendi A. Irlbeck MS, RDN, LD, CISSN (@Wendi_Irlbeck) December 7, 2024

Others are pushing back by saying she deserves the spotlight.

Well when you are that good, you should enjoy the sunshine... — The MAGATARIAN Bf.D, Whatsamatta U. (@WildbillPH) December 7, 2024

I can’t believe people are actually trying to hate on this. This is awesome. — SONOmafioso (@ThaRealMFA) December 7, 2024

Some say it’s an embarrassing display for the winner and the loser. Those that disagree say this type of behavior is encouraged and celebrated in other sports. So, why is this instance different?

It's disgusting showboating. There's no reason to try to humiliate your opponent — greg Bufkin (@gregBufkin2) December 7, 2024

Do you say this every time a linebacker flexes after crushing some receiver coming across the middle? What about boxers- are they disgusting when they taunt their opponents mid fight? It’s gonna be okay. — SONOmafioso (@ThaRealMFA) December 7, 2024

At least one person thought gloating may be exciting, but there’s always someone better than you.

I wrestled in high school. There was a guy on our team named Manville Young. He was this good. Would just toy with his opponent until he effortlessly pinned him. Only in high school can you dominate like this. It's all over in college-then it's more than just your neighbors. — Andy Martin (@Dollarlogic) December 7, 2024

Yes, the opponents get better as you advance. Despite the differences in opinions, one poster says the real struggle is protecting women’s and girls’ sports.

Somewhere as we speak, organizers are thinking of a way to put her up against some biological 6'4 dude. — George (@BehizyTweets) December 7, 2024

A joke 5 years ago, reality today. pic.twitter.com/oUUjJ4Czxo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 7, 2024

It’s so awesome to watch women’s sports without men, so we can marvel at how amazing the female athletes are. — Department of Government Efficiency - TEMU Edition (@DeptOfGovtEffic) December 7, 2024

We agree. It was refreshing to discuss female sports in a context where it didn’t involve a specific male stealing a trophy meant for real girls or women. Good or bad, it’s nice to see female athletes grabbing their own headlines.