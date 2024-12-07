Video Has Viewers Wrestling With Female Teen Athlete’s ‘Snap’ Decision Photo

Oh, the Horror! PETA Protests New Vampire Film to Protect Rats’ Reputations
Warren Squire  |  2:32 AM on December 07, 2024
ImgFlip

A controversial video and photograph has some ready to go to the mat. A teen female wrestler was winning against her opponent and stopped mid-match to pose and smile for a photographer. Now, viewers are grappling with whether the snapshot was unsportsmanlike or awesome.

Check out the video. (WATCH)

Some posters don’t understand why others are upset. What’s wrong with enjoying the moment?

Others are pushing back by saying she deserves the spotlight.

Some say it’s an embarrassing display for the winner and the loser. Those that disagree say this type of behavior is encouraged and celebrated in other sports. So, why is this instance different?

At least one person thought gloating may be exciting, but there’s always someone better than you.

Yes, the opponents get better as you advance. Despite the differences in opinions, one poster says the real struggle is protecting women’s and girls’ sports.

We agree. It was refreshing to discuss female  sports in a context where it didn’t involve a specific male stealing a trophy meant for real girls or women. Good or bad, it’s nice to see female athletes grabbing their own headlines.

