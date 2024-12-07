Oh, the Horror! PETA Protests New Vampire Film to Protect Rats’ Reputations

Animal-rights activist group, PETA. says the new vampiric horror film, Nosferatu, is giving rats a bum rap. Yes, rats! The group is claiming your chances of being hurt or killed by the furry rodents is the same as having a vampire bite your neck. This film logic sounds a little flimsy to us.
PETA plans to protest a screening of ‘NOSFERATU’ due to the film depicting rats as the harbingers of death— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 6, 2024
“A human is no more likely to be harmed or killed by a rat in real life than by a vampire” pic.twitter.com/OBJE6t1zq9
Vampires are not real. However, rats are very real. As history has shown us, they can decimate entire populations of people.
Try again PETA pic.twitter.com/mkYpVNlLuv— Ro₿ert James Eliadis (@robertjeliadis) December 6, 2024
Half of 14th century Europe would like a word.— Bubbles La Roux (@BubblesLaRoux) December 6, 2024
December 7, 2024
Peta has never heard of the bubonic plague apparently pic.twitter.com/W9mMSHQ3m5— Peter-Leo🫀 (@RealPeterLeo) December 6, 2024
That’s deaths, we’re not counting all the people who have been bitten by rats over the centuries. Those tiny teeth hurt! Definitely more real than a vampire’s fangs.
Still, some say they could support PETA, if rats were hurt or killed while the film was being made.
It's a horror about vampires.— Piotr Erenolegosi (@sztiwen) December 6, 2024
Like I'd understand them if rats were killed on the set, but...
I'm an animal rights advocate. Protesting the portrayal of rats as harbingers of death in a vampire movie is a waste of resources. If rats were injured or killed in the making of the movie, that would be different.— Madam Marsh. Right matters.🌎 (@madammarsh) December 7, 2024
PETA seems impervious to embarrassment.
don't they have anything better to do??— MovieManKev 🎅 (@MovieManKev) December 6, 2024
oh wait, they're PETA of course they don't
December 6, 2024
That’s a cute little fella. But, don’t touch! He’s the real reason for this sudden PR battle over rats’ reputations. We’re kidding, of course. But, wish we weren’t. Because, that’s the only way this protest would make any sense.
