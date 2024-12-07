Oh, the Horror! PETA Protests New Vampire Film to Protect Rats’ Reputations

You Don’t Want To Shake This Tree! One Man’s Christmas Tribute to 90s...
Warren Squire  |  12:37 AM on December 07, 2024
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File

Animal-rights activist group, PETA. says the new vampiric horror film, Nosferatu, is giving rats a bum rap. Yes, rats! The group is claiming your chances of being hurt or killed by the furry rodents is the same as having a vampire bite your neck. This film logic sounds a little flimsy to us.

Read on.

Vampires are not real. However, rats are very real. As history has shown us, they can decimate entire populations of people.

That’s deaths, we’re not counting all the people who have been bitten by rats over the centuries. Those tiny teeth hurt! Definitely more real than a vampire’s fangs.

Still, some say they could support PETA, if rats were hurt or killed while the film was being made.

PETA seems impervious to embarrassment.

That’s a cute little fella. But, don’t touch! He’s the real reason for this sudden PR battle over rats’ reputations. We’re kidding, of course. But, wish we weren’t. Because, that’s the only way this protest would make any sense.

Tags: ANIMALS BLACK DEATH MOVIE PETA PROTEST

