Is Pete Hegseth Getting the Brett Kavanaugh Treatment?

Bouncing Off the Walz: Kamala’s Wacky High-Kicking VP Choice Surprised They Lost The Election

Warren Squire  |  6:30 PM on December 06, 2024
Townhall Media

Hopefully, this will be the last we ever hear about Kamala's bumbling vice presidential running mate, Tim Walz. The Democrats are conducting a post-presidential loss autopsy. As always, they're doing it with the two 'bodies' not even in the room. They'll never learn. The Democrats are NOT blaming the message or the messengers - it's the messaging! 'If only we had pushed inclusivity and joy a little harder!' Well, Americans care more about real stuff like inflation and the border. That brings us to Tim. He says he was a little surprised they lost. Why? The vibes at the rallies and campaign stops were so great! Oh, Timmy.

The total lack of self-awareness starts here.

Walz says he based the campaign’s health on all the energy being reflected at the rallies. Energy that NEVER materialized in one single internal poll.

Some are wondering if he was even allowed to see those numbers.

The ‘joy’ was manufactured and the enthusiasm was fake.

Apparently, they thought the White House had a price tag.

We agree. We have not seen a vice presidential candidate as befuddled since Stockdale. At least we felt genuine sorrow for the Admiral. Not so much with Tim.

The campaign’s ‘they're weird’ messaging fell completely flat once everyone realized that Tim and his wife, Gwen, were straight out of Bizarro World.

Here’s a cringe-worthy flashback of Gwen being Gwen. (WATCH)

So, there’s nothing appealing about either of them. How much were voters put off by Tim and Gwen? Check out this headline.

Looks like they opted for kicking him out after seeing those ridiculous high kicks.

From high kicks to footnote. It’s time to forget Tim. The debate is over. Speaking of debates.

Tim’s back in Minnesota. Yes, he didn’t resign as governor. Thankfully, he’s back home and we can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that we are not burdened with what could have been.

Tags: CRAZY DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS LOSS MINNESOTA PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

