Bouncing Off the Walz: Kamala’s Wacky High-Kicking VP Choice Surprised They Lost The Election

Hopefully, this will be the last we ever hear about Kamala's bumbling vice presidential running mate, Tim Walz. The Democrats are conducting a post-presidential loss autopsy. As always, they're doing it with the two 'bodies' not even in the room. They'll never learn. The Democrats are NOT blaming the message or the messengers - it's the messaging! 'If only we had pushed inclusivity and joy a little harder!' Well, Americans care more about real stuff like inflation and the border. That brings us to Tim. He says he was a little surprised they lost. Why? The vibes at the rallies and campaign stops were so great! Oh, Timmy.

Advertisement

The total lack of self-awareness starts here.

Tim Walz says he was ‘a little surprised’ by election loss https://t.co/IU4auidzRZ — The Hill (@thehill) December 6, 2024

Walz says he based the campaign’s health on all the energy being reflected at the rallies. Energy that NEVER materialized in one single internal poll.

Some are wondering if he was even allowed to see those numbers.

"Don't worry about the internal polling, we got this. Now just sign your name at the bottom..." — [Object object] (@StevenJBurns) December 6, 2024

If they had shared the internal polling with him, he never would have voluntarily attached that that boat anchor to his own neck — [Object object] (@StevenJBurns) December 6, 2024

Did they not even share their internal polling with Walz? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 6, 2024

BS. Their internal polls never showed them winning. Not even once. Not even during the uniquitously reported “convention bump.”



The entire campaign was a charade they knew they would get away with because msm helps keep Dem voters uninformed and misinformed. — GabrielSyme (@SymeisThursday) December 6, 2024

The ‘joy’ was manufactured and the enthusiasm was fake.

Apparently, they thought the White House had a price tag.

Many of us thought a billion dollars could buy an election to the presidency. — Peter Lomtevas (@lomtevas) December 6, 2024

Tim Walz was the worst vice presidential candidate since Ross Perot chose Admiral James Stockdale. — Eugene O Neill (@EugeneN7353) December 6, 2024

We agree. We have not seen a vice presidential candidate as befuddled since Stockdale. At least we felt genuine sorrow for the Admiral. Not so much with Tim.

The campaign’s ‘they're weird’ messaging fell completely flat once everyone realized that Tim and his wife, Gwen, were straight out of Bizarro World.

He’s a weird dude and his creepy wife is next level insane. — Michael Allen (@ElvisKnevil) December 6, 2024

Here’s a cringe-worthy flashback of Gwen being Gwen. (WATCH)

.@MattWalshBlog on Tim Walz's wife: "She thinks that their voters are a bunch of braindead morons, which, actually, they are." pic.twitter.com/3HdpD23cpD — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 17, 2024

So, there’s nothing appealing about either of them. How much were voters put off by Tim and Gwen? Check out this headline.

He said his high kick was not high enough — Ohiotaskforce (@Ohiotaskforce) December 6, 2024

Looks like they opted for kicking him out after seeing those ridiculous high kicks.

From high kicks to footnote. It’s time to forget Tim. The debate is over. Speaking of debates.

Advertisement

Omfg why are you guys still talking about this clown his political career ended after he debated Vance.. — Generic Title (@killerjoy34) December 6, 2024

Well at least now he can look forward- unburdened by what has been! — ColdObjectivity (@ColdObjectivity) December 6, 2024

Tim’s back in Minnesota. Yes, he didn’t resign as governor. Thankfully, he’s back home and we can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that we are not burdened with what could have been.