Based Break: Fetterman Shows Why He’s a Better Man than His Fellow Democrats
Call Her Daddy Host Says Kamala’s $100K Replica Studio Cost More Than Her...
David Hogg’s New DNC Leadership Quest Has MAGA Voters in Tears (of Laughter)
Transactivists Arrested at US Capitol While Protesting Gender-Reality Affirming Restroom R...
Birthday Surprise! Nancy Mace Celebrates 47 by Showing America a Pink Taco
Will Cain: Trump Wins, Senate Republicans Start Handing Him Losses
Michelle Goldberg Tells Biden to ‘Just Pardon All of Them’
VIP
Washington Post Lets Us Know That Bronze Stars Like Pete Hegseth Earned Are...
CNN Goes All-In on Allegations that Pete Hegseth Is a Heavy Drinker
Restaurant Resurrection: Chi-Chi’s Mounts Comeback but Was Its Return Foretold in Project...
Healthcare Insurance CEO's Murder Brings Out The Worst In Leftists
Running on Empty: 94% of US Government Employees Work at Home Far From...
Sen. Joni Ernst Tells Fox Why She’s Not a ‘Yes’ on Pete Hegseth
VIP
In Boldest Move Yet, Leftists Prove Their Moral Superiority by Dancing on Insurance...

Would We Say Scott Jennings Has a Plethora of Ideas to Help Political Piñata Pete Hegseth? YES!

Warren Squire  |  2:17 AM on December 06, 2024
Twitchy

The desperate legacy media is piling on President-Elect Donald Trump’s Secretary of Defense nominee, Pete Hegseth. It’s fairly obvious ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are hoping for Brett Kavanaugh 2.0. ‘Journos’ are also digging into their unaccountable ‘anonymous sources’ bag for any ridiculous allegation they can throw at Hegseth.

Advertisement

Republican Scott Jennings was on CNN Thursday night and explained exactly what needs to happen next. (WATCH)

Jennings laid out a comprehensive game plan for Hegseth.

it’s going to be a circus no matter what, Democrats and their legacy media helpers will make sure of that. So, Republicans need to get all the ‘clowns’ under oath. In the meantime, Hegseth’s got to run the gauntlet of allegations and nonsense and make it to a confirmation hearing.

Recommended

Based Break: Fetterman Shows Why He’s a Better Man than His Fellow Democrats
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Speaking of nonsense, we have to break here and marvel at how Jennings endures these CNN panel appearances.

Jennings is the only reason to watch CNN.

By the way, we caught that hilarious ‘Would you say I have a plethora of piñatas?’ reference from Three Amigos.

He is only one man, but we have a feeling we’ll be wishing we had a plethora of Scott Jenningses to push back against ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats in the coming months.

Tags: CABINET CNN CONFIRMATION CONFIRMATION HEARING DONALD TRUMP SECRETARY OF DEFENSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Based Break: Fetterman Shows Why He’s a Better Man than His Fellow Democrats
Warren Squire
David Hogg’s New DNC Leadership Quest Has MAGA Voters in Tears (of Laughter)
Warren Squire
Call Her Daddy Host Says Kamala’s $100K Replica Studio Cost More Than Her Real One
Warren Squire
Birthday Surprise! Nancy Mace Celebrates 47 by Showing America a Pink Taco
Warren Squire
Republican Calls DOGE Two People Who Know Nothing About How Government Works and Will Be a Disaster
Brett T.
Will Cain: Trump Wins, Senate Republicans Start Handing Him Losses
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Based Break: Fetterman Shows Why He’s a Better Man than His Fellow Democrats Warren Squire
Advertisement