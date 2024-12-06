Would We Say Scott Jennings Has a Plethora of Ideas to Help Political Piñata Pete Hegseth? YES!

The desperate legacy media is piling on President-Elect Donald Trump’s Secretary of Defense nominee, Pete Hegseth. It’s fairly obvious ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are hoping for Brett Kavanaugh 2.0. ‘Journos’ are also digging into their unaccountable ‘anonymous sources’ bag for any ridiculous allegation they can throw at Hegseth.

Republican Scott Jennings was on CNN Thursday night and explained exactly what needs to happen next. (WATCH)

My comments on Hegseth situation tonight. Some Republicans getting Kavanaugh vibes from the piling on. Putting folks under oath would help. Plus a solid Three Amigos reference on @cnn. 🪅 pic.twitter.com/7HR0IkdKqH — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 6, 2024

Jennings laid out a comprehensive game plan for Hegseth.

it’s going to be a circus no matter what, Democrats and their legacy media helpers will make sure of that. So, Republicans need to get all the ‘clowns’ under oath. In the meantime, Hegseth’s got to run the gauntlet of allegations and nonsense and make it to a confirmation hearing.

Speaking of nonsense, we have to break here and marvel at how Jennings endures these CNN panel appearances.

Jennings is the only reason to watch CNN.

By the way, we caught that hilarious ‘Would you say I have a plethora of piñatas?’ reference from Three Amigos.

He is only one man, but we have a feeling we’ll be wishing we had a plethora of Scott Jenningses to push back against ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats in the coming months.