White Out! Barack Obama’s Identity Laundry List is Missing Something Important

Democrats have told us identity matters above all else. Well, former President Barack Obama didn’t get the memo, or did he? His identity laundry list seems to be missing something. Oh, we see what happened. He took his list and applied some Wite-Out to get the ‘white’ out.

Apparently, he’s now magically 100% African-American, plus a lot of other non-racial stuff. (WATCH)

Obama lists his 'identities' but leaves out the fact that he's half white:

"We have to acknowledge that we all have multiple identities. I am 63 year old African American man, husband, father, Christian, writer, Bears fan."



I've heard Michelle has multiple identities too. pic.twitter.com/MrMfnt6kps — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 6, 2024

Obama didn’t forget the white half of his racial heritage. He’s chosen to ignore it. Instead of focusing his energies towards the family he has, he’s essentially erased them. Opting to identify with, and as, the father who abandoned him.

Forgets he’s half white 😆😆😆😆 — Crypto C₳rdano (@Crypto__Cardano) December 6, 2024

Not only half white, but raised by the white members of his family. — Lovely Lady (@Palmfronds) December 6, 2024

He loves and wrote a book about his deadbeat father who only saw him twice in his life. But no book about his white mother and grandparents who raised him. — Linda Carter (@LindaCa79099031) December 6, 2024

Yeah being half white isnt politically advantageous… — Major Churchill (@MajorChurchill) December 6, 2024

Obama had a perfect opportunity to unite Americans almost two decades ago by accepting and promoting himself as a bi-racial president. He could have brought both races together. But, he chose division, tossing his white half away and choosing to identify simply as black or African-American. It’s truly sad,

Well, on to the rest of the list. This next one has some commenters scratching their heads. They don’t see it.

Not sure about that Christian thing… — KatsyTheremin (@KatsyTheremin) December 6, 2024

His white mom was the Christian. He uses her heritage for his convenience — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 6, 2024

President Obama was always touted as a great orator, but his speaking style has not aged well according to some posters.

This turd has to be the most annoying man on earth. His voice, the way he moves his head 🤦‍♂️😂 — Dapperdan68 (@dapperdan68) December 6, 2024

His pregnant pauses have become so bad, you wonder if he'll ever give birth to his next sentence — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 6, 2024

One can’t help but recognize the authority and respect Obama commanded (or demanded) is spent. He’s not resonating with younger votes like he did in his political heyday.

This poster sees it.

I think Obama is dealing with the fact that he's not popular with the young people anymore. People have figured out that maybe he wasn't all the media built him up to be I don't know, politicians should exit the stage though, if they want to stay even relevantly popular — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) December 6, 2024

Obama's lecturing of black male voters during this last presidential election was scolding, not uplifting. Like Obama’s racial rejection, maybe younger votes have a list of inspirational leaders and are wisely reaching for the Wite-Out.