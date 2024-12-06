White Out! Barack Obama’s Identity Laundry List is Missing Something Important

That Didn't Take Long: Days After Passing Assisted Dying Law, U.K. Tax Plan...
Warren Squire  |  8:30 PM on December 06, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Freed

Democrats have told us identity matters above all else. Well, former President Barack Obama didn’t get the memo, or did he? His identity laundry list seems to be missing something. Oh, we see what happened. He took his list and applied some Wite-Out to get the ‘white’ out.

Apparently, he’s now magically 100% African-American, plus a lot of other non-racial stuff. (WATCH)

Obama didn’t forget the white half of his racial heritage. He’s chosen to ignore it. Instead of focusing his energies towards the family he has, he’s essentially erased them. Opting to identify with, and as, the father who abandoned him.

Obama had a perfect opportunity to unite Americans almost two decades ago by accepting and promoting himself as a bi-racial president. He could have brought both races together. But, he chose division, tossing his white half away and choosing to identify simply as black or African-American. It’s truly sad,

Well, on to the rest of the list. This next one has some commenters scratching their heads. They don’t see it.

President Obama was always touted as a great orator, but his speaking style has not aged well according to some posters.

One can’t help but recognize the authority and respect Obama commanded (or demanded) is spent. He’s not resonating with younger votes like he did in his political heyday.

This poster sees it.

Obama's lecturing of black male voters during this last presidential election was scolding, not uplifting. Like Obama’s racial rejection, maybe younger votes have a list of inspirational leaders and are wisely reaching for the Wite-Out.

