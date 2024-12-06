David Hogg’s New DNC Leadership Quest Has MAGA Voters in Tears (of Laughter)

Transactivists Arrested at US Capitol While Protesting Gender-Reality Affirming Restroom R...
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on December 06, 2024

Democrat gun control activist David Hogg made a surprising and hilarious announcement on CNN today - he wants to be the next DNC Vice Chair. He says the Democrat Party is living in a delusion. Yes, we whole-heartedly agree.

Speaking of delusion, here’s the video (WATCH)

Hogg’s star continues to climb in the Democrat Party. He’s done so while riding a tragic wave for his own political benefit.

These posters remember.

Many posters couldn’t believe Hogg’s announcement was real. They want to him to bring his buddies along. 

Trump voters are ecstatic the Democrat Party could be placed into the very incapable hands of Gen Zers.

In 2023, Hogg unsuccessfully tried to run a progressive pillow company to compete against MyPillow. He quit after two months. In contrast, Trump supporters want Hogg to get the DNC job because they believe he will destroy the party. If that’s the case, we wish him great success!

