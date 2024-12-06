David Hogg’s New DNC Leadership Quest Has MAGA Voters in Tears (of Laughter)

Democrat gun control activist David Hogg made a surprising and hilarious announcement on CNN today - he wants to be the next DNC Vice Chair. He says the Democrat Party is living in a delusion. Yes, we whole-heartedly agree.

Speaking of delusion, here’s the video (WATCH)

David Hogg says he’s considering running for DNC Chair pic.twitter.com/pGgJQePQUa — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 5, 2024

Hogg’s star continues to climb in the Democrat Party. He’s done so while riding a tragic wave for his own political benefit.

These posters remember.

This the guy who stood on the bodies of his dead classmates to be famous, right? — Zachary Heron (@zachheron) December 5, 2024

The very same person who wasn’t even at the school that day and had the audacity to pretend he was, yes. As a teacher, he genuinely makes me sick with how much of a grifter he is. — Zach 🍀 (@zach_r_01) December 5, 2024

*CORRECTION- still standing... — GundayMorningQB (@GundayMorningQB) December 5, 2024

Many posters couldn’t believe Hogg’s announcement was real. They want to him to bring his buddies along.

That’s the funniest sh*t I’ve heard in a long time! — RedPillPatriot (@_RP_Patriot1776) December 5, 2024

just wait till he brings on Harry Sisson and his goonsquad LOL — Dom (@HYVEE7) December 5, 2024

😂😂😂 — RedPillPatriot (@_RP_Patriot1776) December 5, 2024

Trump voters are ecstatic the Democrat Party could be placed into the very incapable hands of Gen Zers.

I cannot tell you how much I want this to happen. Who do I have to pay or sleep with to ensure this comes to pass? — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) December 5, 2024

Please do it. David is a clown 🤡 — VMAC (@realVMAC1) December 5, 2024

In 2023, Hogg unsuccessfully tried to run a progressive pillow company to compete against MyPillow. He quit after two months. In contrast, Trump supporters want Hogg to get the DNC job because they believe he will destroy the party. If that’s the case, we wish him great success!