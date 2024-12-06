You Don’t Want To Shake This Tree! One Man’s Christmas Tribute to 90s Action Film ‘The Rock’

Statistically Insignificant Number of Former National Security Officers Sign Anti-Gabbard...
Warren Squire  |  11:41 PM on December 06, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Sayles

An X user who goes by the handle ‘Drinking but mostly sober’ will have a Christmas Day that’s more Michael Bay than Kris Kringle. He’s decorated what appears to be a prop from the 1996 action film, The Rock. The movie stars Nicolas Cage and the late Sean Connery.

Not sure if it’s handmade or the real thing, but here’s the one in the film.

In the movie, the glass spheres contain a deadly nerve gas called VX.

Nicolas Cage’s character has the movie’s most quotable line. These guys know it by heart.

Check out this last second save. (WATCH)

Nic, in the nick of time.

Wow, this is weird!

If you saw this in the theater, you might want to check in with your doctor.

Sean Connery approves.

