You Don’t Want To Shake This Tree! One Man’s Christmas Tribute to 90s Action Film ‘The Rock’

An X user who goes by the handle ‘Drinking but mostly sober’ will have a Christmas Day that’s more Michael Bay than Kris Kringle. He’s decorated what appears to be a prop from the 1996 action film, The Rock. The movie stars Nicolas Cage and the late Sean Connery.

Advertisement

Not sure if it’s handmade or the real thing, but here’s the one in the film.

In the movie, the glass spheres contain a deadly nerve gas called VX.

Nicolas Cage’s character has the movie’s most quotable line. These guys know it by heart.

Elegant string of pearls configuration. — Ｇａｉｕｓ Ｆｌａｖｉｕｓ (@gaeusflavius) December 6, 2024

Unfortunately also highly unstable — Matt 🇺🇸🍊 (@Xenos_on_ice) December 6, 2024

Sad if it gets dropped. — Ｇａｉｕｓ Ｆｌａｖｉｕｓ (@gaeusflavius) December 6, 2024

Check out this last second save. (WATCH)

Nic, in the nick of time.

Wow, this is weird!

I'm currently watching the movie - haven't watched it in probably 10 years and first thing I see on my timeline is this... — VengeanceOfSet (@VengeanceOfSet) December 6, 2024

Your phone is listening…. — Wiser (@WiserTakes) December 6, 2024

X knows you better than you know yourself — Steve (@JeanOuick) December 6, 2024

If you saw this in the theater, you might want to check in with your doctor.

I understand the reference, this means that I’m old? — Fernando (@Fernando_OnX) December 6, 2024

Yeah, you may want to schedule that colonoscopy — 🇺🇸Drinking but mostly sober🇺🇸🇮🇪🇸🇯 (@08devildog) December 6, 2024

Thanks for the heads up, just made that appointment lol — Vic (@SlikVic09) December 6, 2024

Sean Connery approves.