You Don’t Want To Shake This Tree! One Man’s Christmas Tribute to 90s Action Film ‘The Rock’

An X user who goes by the handle ‘Drinking but mostly sober’ will have a Christmas Day that’s more Michael Bay than Kris Kringle. He’s decorated what appears to be a prop from the 1996 action film, The Rock. The movie stars Nicolas Cage and the late Sean Connery.
Trees up pic.twitter.com/QSfG0MDPqB— 🇺🇸Drinking but mostly sober🇺🇸🇮🇪🇸🇯 (@08devildog) December 6, 2024
Not sure if it’s handmade or the real thing, but here’s the one in the film.
In the movie, the glass spheres contain a deadly nerve gas called VX.
Nicolas Cage’s character has the movie’s most quotable line. These guys know it by heart.
Elegant string of pearls configuration.— Ｇａｉｕｓ Ｆｌａｖｉｕｓ (@gaeusflavius) December 6, 2024
Unfortunately also highly unstable— Matt 🇺🇸🍊 (@Xenos_on_ice) December 6, 2024
Sad if it gets dropped.— Ｇａｉｕｓ Ｆｌａｖｉｕｓ (@gaeusflavius) December 6, 2024
Check out this last second save. (WATCH)
Nic, in the nick of time.
Wow, this is weird!
I'm currently watching the movie - haven't watched it in probably 10 years and first thing I see on my timeline is this...— VengeanceOfSet (@VengeanceOfSet) December 6, 2024
Your phone is listening….— Wiser (@WiserTakes) December 6, 2024
X knows you better than you know yourself— Steve (@JeanOuick) December 6, 2024
If you saw this in the theater, you might want to check in with your doctor.
I understand the reference, this means that I’m old?— Fernando (@Fernando_OnX) December 6, 2024
Yeah, you may want to schedule that colonoscopy— 🇺🇸Drinking but mostly sober🇺🇸🇮🇪🇸🇯 (@08devildog) December 6, 2024
Thanks for the heads up, just made that appointment lol— Vic (@SlikVic09) December 6, 2024
Sean Connery approves.
