Call Her Daddy Host Says Kamala’s $100K Replica Studio Cost More Than Her Real One

Who knew being fake could cost so much? The host of the Call Her Daddy podcast says there’s no way the ‘cardboard’ replica of her California studio, that the Kamala campaign manufactured in Washington, D.C., could cost $100,000. Why? She says the real studio set in Los Angeles didn’t even cost that much.

Here’s Call Her Daddy host, Alexandra Cooper dishing the details. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: The “Call Her Daddy” podcast host just CALLED OUT Kamala Harris for blowing $100K on a fake set



This is so freaking embarrassing 🤣



“The Harris campaign spent, like, $100,000. My studio that is gorgeous in Los Angeles doesn't even cost six figures, so I don't know… pic.twitter.com/nv6bLwmfVb — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 5, 2024

This has many posters on X asking just where did that money go? There’s some theories.

Turns out the Kamala campaign was just one big money laundering operation.



I wonder how their donors feel. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 5, 2024

The Trump DOJ should investigate the DNC and Harris campaign.



This blatant fraud must end. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 5, 2024

The whole democrat party seems to be. Lots of people with their hands out — FlyingFish4 (@KBSN4433) December 6, 2024

The most impressive accomplishment is not that the Kamala campaign went through so much money, it’s that they did it all in just 107 days.

And people wonder how Kamala’s campaign blew through $1billion😂😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) December 5, 2024

IN THREE MONTHS! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 5, 2024

So, was the Kamala campaign purposely ‘overpaying’ for the work and supplies? It would be interesting to see those receipts and invoices.

Cardboard walls for 100k 😂 — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) December 5, 2024

I need to find a way to become a DNC vendor. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 5, 2024

I’d bet there was a LOT of invoice fraud in the Kamala campaign. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 5, 2024

Hopefully, we will get a full accounting of everything Kamala’s campaign did with that donor cash. In the meantime, we can reflect on how our nation truly dodged a bullet when she was defeated by President-Elect Donald Trump.