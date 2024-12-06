Would We Say Scott Jennings Has a Plethora of Ideas to Help Political...
David Hogg’s New DNC Leadership Quest Has MAGA Voters in Tears (of Laughter)
Transactivists Arrested at US Capitol While Protesting Gender-Reality Affirming Restroom R...
Birthday Surprise! Nancy Mace Celebrates 47 by Showing America a Pink Taco
Will Cain: Trump Wins, Senate Republicans Start Handing Him Losses
Michelle Goldberg Tells Biden to ‘Just Pardon All of Them’
VIP
Washington Post Lets Us Know That Bronze Stars Like Pete Hegseth Earned Are...
CNN Goes All-In on Allegations that Pete Hegseth Is a Heavy Drinker
Restaurant Resurrection: Chi-Chi’s Mounts Comeback but Was Its Return Foretold in Project...
Healthcare Insurance CEO's Murder Brings Out The Worst In Leftists
Running on Empty: 94% of US Government Employees Work at Home Far From...
Sen. Joni Ernst Tells Fox Why She’s Not a ‘Yes’ on Pete Hegseth
VIP
In Boldest Move Yet, Leftists Prove Their Moral Superiority by Dancing on Insurance...
Republican Calls DOGE Two People Who Know Nothing About How Government Works and...

Call Her Daddy Host Says Kamala’s $100K Replica Studio Cost More Than Her Real One

Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on December 06, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Marton

Who knew being fake could cost so much? The host of the Call Her Daddy podcast says there’s no way the ‘cardboard’ replica of her California studio, that the Kamala campaign manufactured in Washington, D.C., could cost $100,000. Why? She says the real studio set in Los Angeles didn’t even cost that much.

Advertisement

Here’s Call Her Daddy host, Alexandra Cooper dishing the details. (WATCH)

This has many posters on X asking just where did that money go? There’s some theories.

The most impressive accomplishment is not that the Kamala campaign went through so much money, it’s that they did it all in just 107 days.

Recommended

David Hogg’s New DNC Leadership Quest Has MAGA Voters in Tears (of Laughter)
Warren Squire
Advertisement

So, was the Kamala campaign purposely ‘overpaying’ for the work and supplies? It would be interesting to see those receipts and invoices.

Hopefully, we will get a full accounting of everything Kamala’s campaign did with that donor cash. In the meantime, we can reflect on how our nation truly dodged a bullet when she was defeated by President-Elect Donald Trump.

Tags: CAMPAIGN DEMOCRAT DONORS FRAUD KAMALA HARRIS LOSS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

David Hogg’s New DNC Leadership Quest Has MAGA Voters in Tears (of Laughter)
Warren Squire
Would We Say Scott Jennings Has a Plethora of Ideas to Help Political Piñata Pete Hegseth? YES!
Warren Squire
Birthday Surprise! Nancy Mace Celebrates 47 by Showing America a Pink Taco
Warren Squire
Republican Calls DOGE Two People Who Know Nothing About How Government Works and Will Be a Disaster
Brett T.
Sen. Joni Ernst Tells Fox Why She’s Not a ‘Yes’ on Pete Hegseth
Brett T.
Will Cain: Trump Wins, Senate Republicans Start Handing Him Losses
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
David Hogg’s New DNC Leadership Quest Has MAGA Voters in Tears (of Laughter) Warren Squire
Advertisement