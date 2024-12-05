Running on Empty: 94% of US Government Employees Work at Home Far From the Capitol Dome

“Don’t bother showing up to work” used to mean something entirely different. A new report shows the vast majority of federal workers aren’t showing up to work because they’re working from home. They still have their jobs, for now. But, that could change when Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy get The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in full swing.

Advertisement

Read on.

Only 6% of federal workers show up in person on a full-time basis, scathing Senate report reveals https://t.co/K2gzPvGJxt pic.twitter.com/COsHjtupUX — New York Post (@nypost) December 5, 2024

If you exclude security guards & maintenance personnel, the number of government workers who show up in person and do 40 hours of work a week is closer to 1%!



Almost no one. https://t.co/4IGzbLqP3R — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2024

Wow, so our government really is running on empty.

Some are asking what’s the big deal with federal employees working at home, where they’re nice and cozy, if the job is laptop-based.

If you do your work on a computer why do you need to be in person full time? — Addison Rhodes (@JusticeMBeaver) December 5, 2024

It is up to the employer, in THIS case DOGE, to determine what your production is. Some ppl need oversight, some don't. BUT if you r putting out the product then good for you. If DOGE determines your work production in the federal govt is only 20hrs a week then that is that. — Life is a story (@Missy35301) December 5, 2024

It’s going to come down to productivity, not so much where the work is being done. But, that creates another issue. What about all the empty office space in Washington, D.C.?

Check this out.

No government agency is using even half of its office space. pic.twitter.com/tLUlTauuuK — Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) December 5, 2024

The number of occupied (and allegedly used) Federal office space in DC is 17%



But taxpayers pay to heat and air condition ALL Federal buildings — POLEMIC GOLD (@sims67127) December 5, 2024

It ain’t cheap maintaining depopulated bldgs , there is so much fraud and abuse as to be unimaginable. — Rob Roberts (@rob1098765) December 5, 2024

This is criminal. DOGE may be able to save $4 trillion per year instead of $2 trillion. I’m sure Vivek and Elon would like a challenge. — Evan Hughes (@EvanHughes44) December 5, 2024

When they said President Trump is a threat to democracy, they meant he’s a threat to this kind of crap. — Jefferson Bailey (@JeffersonBaile6) December 5, 2024

Yes, it’s costing taxpayers a fortune to maintain those empty buildings. Hopefully, there’s a solution. Trump is a threat to bureaucracy, not democracy. If DOGE’s recommendations get carried out, “don’t bother showing up to work” will revert to its old definition - you’re fired!