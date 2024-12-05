Running on Empty: 94% of US Government Employees Work at Home Far From the Capitol Dome

Restaurant Resurrection: Chi-Chi’s Mounts Comeback but Was Its Return Foretold in Project...
Warren Squire  |  8:30 PM on December 05, 2024
Twitchy

“Don’t bother showing up to work” used to mean something entirely different. A new report shows the vast majority of federal workers aren’t showing up to work because they’re working from home. They still have their jobs, for now. But, that could change when Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy get The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in full swing.

Read on.

Wow, so our government really is running on empty.

Some are asking what’s the big deal with federal employees working at home, where they’re nice and cozy, if the job is laptop-based.

It’s going to come down to productivity, not so much where the work is being done. But, that creates another issue. What about all the empty office space in Washington, D.C.?

Check this out.

Yes, it’s costing taxpayers a fortune to maintain those empty buildings. Hopefully, there’s a solution. Trump is a threat to bureaucracy, not democracy. If DOGE’s recommendations get carried out, “don’t bother showing up to work” will revert to its old definition - you’re fired!

Tags: DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK GOVERNMENT SENATE WASHINGTON D.C.

