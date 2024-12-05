Birthday Surprise! Nancy Mace Celebrates 47 by Showing America a Pink Taco

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace is celebrating her 47th birthday today. To mark the occasion, she got on X and posted a photo of herself smiling and showing off a pink taco. We have to agree she looks fabulous and that taco looks delicious.
Take a look for yourself.
47 and fabulous featuring pink tacos because its on brand😁💖🌸 pic.twitter.com/15zhRoOsZD— Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) December 5, 2024
Posting this on X left her open to some concerns.
One had to do with whether eating pink tacos was healthy or not.
No dyes pic.twitter.com/E43mPx8eus— Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) December 5, 2024
Ok, fair and that thought totally crossed my mind.— Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) December 5, 2024
That’s the first thing I thought about.— Jeffrey March (@jeffrey_swamp) December 5, 2024
Red 40, a synthetic food dye, can potentially cause allergic reactions (hypersensitivity) in some individuals, and is linked to concerns about hyperactivity in children, particularly those with pre-existing behavioral issues; research also…
It could have been natural coloring. Beets.— G_d wins *Not President Trump* (@haz_doge) December 5, 2024
Just avoid the carmine. 😩
We agree, natural coloring is best when eating tacos.
That discussion didn't scare some posters away. This guy perked up immediately.
Pink tacos you said? 😏— Dr. Clown, PhD (@DrClownPhD) December 5, 2024
Me: It's Taco Tuesday!— Drex Treaster (@DrexTreasterLPN) December 5, 2024
Wife: It's Thursday.
Me: You sure. 😏
Tacos are great any day or night. No one should limit themselves to eating them only once or twice week. You don’t want to overdo it, so you might want to refrain at least once a month.
This guy really wishes he had one right now. But, something tells us he never will. (WATCH)
Happy birthday!! 🏳️⚧️ cc: @NancyMace pic.twitter.com/HybohzOx4H— Jerome Trammel, M.B.A (@MrJeromeTrammel) December 5, 2024
Nice of him to wish her a happy birthday, but he really needs to stay out that women’s restroom.
Again we want to wish Nancy Mace a happy birthday and thank her for sharing a pic of that pink taco with us.
Happy birthday human. Love— Thomas Evans (@origflyboytommy) December 5, 2024
Pink tacos are the best!— Bert D (@BertND83) December 5, 2024
This needs to be on a t-shirt 😂— bp (@Hobie513) December 5, 2024
We think this would be a great idea. We bet Mace would be tickled pink.
