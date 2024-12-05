Birthday Surprise! Nancy Mace Celebrates 47 by Showing America a Pink Taco

David Hogg’s New DNC Leadership Quest Has MAGA Voters in Tears (of Laughter)
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on December 05, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace is celebrating her 47th birthday today. To mark the occasion, she got on X and posted a photo of herself smiling and showing off a pink taco. We have to agree she looks fabulous and that taco looks delicious.

Take a look for yourself.

Posting this on X left her open to some concerns.

One had to do with whether eating pink tacos was healthy or not.

We agree, natural coloring is best when eating tacos.

That discussion didn't scare some posters away. This guy perked up immediately.

Tacos are great any day or night. No one should limit themselves to eating them only once or twice week. You don’t want to overdo it, so you might want to refrain at least once a month.

This guy really wishes he had one right now. But, something tells us he never will. (WATCH)

Nice of him to wish her a happy birthday, but he really needs to stay out that women’s restroom.

Again we want to wish Nancy Mace a happy birthday and thank her for sharing a pic of that pink taco with us.

We think this would be a great idea. We bet Mace would be tickled pink.

