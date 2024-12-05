Vance Vindicated! Crazy Cat Ladies Came Out For Kamala Harris in 2024 Presidential Election

How it started: ‘We’re effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, And so they wanna make the rest of the country miserable, too.’

Vice President-Elect JD Vance made those comments to Tucker Carlson back in 2021. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats had a field day with the quote during the 2024 presidential election, accusing Vance of being a sexist and more.

How it Ended: Vance was right!

Check out this Associated Press poll.

JUST IN: Kamala Harris performed well with female cat owners, but Donald Trump did well with every other pet owner - AP pic.twitter.com/YmCO2jAv0u — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 4, 2024

Yes, we’re going to gloat that Kamala got the cat lady vote and Vance was right all along.

JDV is right about the cat ladies. — MikeMissesTheFairway (@MikeMisses) December 4, 2024

Crazy cat ladies were always going to vote massively leftwing. — NON GMO SPERM DONOR 🚫💉 (@UntamperedDNA) December 5, 2024

Now, not all women are crazy, childless, cat ladies. There are some smart female cat owners who voted for Trump.

I'm a 3 time Trump voting female and I only have 1 cat. (6 with primaries). We exist. — Riley Anna ✝️ #AmYisraelChai (@LadyKellDiva) December 5, 2024

Sister and mom both cat owners. Both trump voters x3 — stoicminer 🇺🇸🐝 (@flying_miners) December 4, 2024

I am female with a cat and I voted for Trump 😺 🇺🇸 I'd have a dog tho if I had more room. — map (@x_ineffable_x_) December 4, 2024

It’s wild to consider how much the 2024 presidential election focused on pets and other animals. We had stories about Haitians eating wild geese and pets.

Even Trump’s funny quote from the Presidential debate went viral. (WATCH)

That's because people don't want their pets to be eaten.pic.twitter.com/dlHN1ROVvN — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 4, 2024

Trump will win in a landslide if he gets on stage and says he will avenge Peanut the squirrel pic.twitter.com/HOyZmtMQ7f — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) November 2, 2024

The election even had a squirrel. We love you, Peanut! Rest in peace, our furry friend. We’re going to go out on a limb and say Trump and Vance got the squirrel-lovers vote, too. Man, the election was nutty.