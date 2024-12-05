Seen But Not Heard: Trump Supporters React to Hearing Barron’s Adult Voice For...
Vance Vindicated! Crazy Cat Ladies Came Out For Kamala Harris in 2024 Presidential Election

Warren Squire  |  2:51 AM on December 05, 2024
AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

How it started: ‘We’re effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, And so they wanna make the rest of the country miserable, too.’

Vice President-Elect JD Vance made those comments to Tucker Carlson back in 2021. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats had a field day with the quote during the 2024 presidential election, accusing Vance of being a sexist and more.

How it Ended: Vance was right!

Check out this Associated Press poll.

Yes, we’re going to gloat that Kamala got the cat lady vote and Vance was right all along.

Now, not all women are crazy, childless, cat ladies. There are some smart female cat owners who voted for Trump.

It’s wild to consider how much the 2024 presidential election focused on pets and other animals. We had stories about Haitians eating wild geese and pets.

Even Trump’s funny quote from the Presidential debate went viral. (WATCH)

The election even had a squirrel. We love you, Peanut! Rest in peace, our furry friend. We’re going to go out on a limb and say Trump and Vance got the squirrel-lovers vote, too. Man, the election was nutty.

