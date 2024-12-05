Healthcare Insurance CEO's Murder Brings Out The Worst In Leftists
Running on Empty: 94% of US Government Employees Work at Home Far From...
Sen. Joni Ernst Tells Fox Why She’s Not a ‘Yes’ on Pete Hegseth
VIP
In Boldest Move Yet, Leftists Prove Their Moral Superiority by Dancing on Insurance...
Republican Calls DOGE Two People Who Know Nothing About How Government Works and...
Jeff Bezos Wants to Convince Trump the Press Is Not the Enemy of...
Truth HURTS: UNRWA Says Israel Labeling It a 'Terrorist Organization' Is Hate Speech
'I'm Embarrassed': Francis Ford Coppola Apologizes for 'Godfather II' Starting 'Sequel Tre...
As Jury Deliberations Continue, Jordan Neely's Father Sues Daniel Penny
New Scandal: Pete Hegseth Visited the 9/11 Memorial in His Underwear
Beer Banshees: ‘Journos’ Shriek Over Pete Hegseth Drinking Alcohol on St. Patrick’s Day
How Convenient: Amnesty International Changes Definition of 'Genocide' to Attack Israel
We Got Nothin': Guess What Justice Sotomayor Says Is Comparable to 'Gender Affirming'...
Unanimous: Boston City Council Votes 13-0 to Reaffirm Sanctuary City Status

Restaurant Resurrection: Chi-Chi’s Mounts Comeback but Was Its Return Foretold in Project 2025?

Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on December 05, 2024
meme

A once-popular Mexican food destination is making an unexpected comeback. Chi-Chi’s went out of business 20 years ago. It was rocked by a deadly Hepatitis outbreak and bankruptcy. Now, the son of its founder wants to reopen restaurants and bring back the much-missed menu to hungry fans. But is there more to this story? Trump supporters have a funny theory. We’ll get to that in a second.

Advertisement

First, we’ll start with the official story.

Posters on X are already giving President-Elect Donald Trump credit for Chi-Chi’s return in tongue-in-cheek fashion.

See, it was all foretold in the sacred pages of Project 2025. As it is written, so shall it be done. Amen.

Some have long awaited the return of Chi-Chi’s as revealed in the ancient Project 2025 tomes and cave carvings.

Project 2025 theorists suggest that all old coupons and gift cards will be honored.

Those same theorists suggest the full menu will be available for all. Yes, even dessert.

Recommended

Republican Calls DOGE Two People Who Know Nothing About How Government Works and Will Be a Disaster
Brett T.
Advertisement

Now, the holy writ of Project 2025 is silent on the glorious resurrections of other restaurant chains lost to the mists of time. So we must pray.

In all seriousness, we wish Chi-Chi’s a very successful relaunch. You can tell by the comments above the Mexican food restaurant was loved and sorely missed.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FOOD FUNNY MEXICO RESTAURANT RESTAURANTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Republican Calls DOGE Two People Who Know Nothing About How Government Works and Will Be a Disaster
Brett T.
Sen. Joni Ernst Tells Fox Why She’s Not a ‘Yes’ on Pete Hegseth
Brett T.
Healthcare Insurance CEO's Murder Brings Out The Worst In Leftists
Gordon K
Running on Empty: 94% of US Government Employees Work at Home Far From the Capitol Dome
Warren Squire
*EYE ROLL* Decoding Fox News' BIG GOTCHA on Pete Hegseth Drinking Whiskey at Work Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
New Scandal: Pete Hegseth Visited the 9/11 Memorial in His Underwear
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Republican Calls DOGE Two People Who Know Nothing About How Government Works and Will Be a Disaster Brett T.
Advertisement