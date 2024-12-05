Restaurant Resurrection: Chi-Chi’s Mounts Comeback but Was Its Return Foretold in Project 2025?

A once-popular Mexican food destination is making an unexpected comeback. Chi-Chi’s went out of business 20 years ago. It was rocked by a deadly Hepatitis outbreak and bankruptcy. Now, the son of its founder wants to reopen restaurants and bring back the much-missed menu to hungry fans. But is there more to this story? Trump supporters have a funny theory. We’ll get to that in a second.

First, we’ll start with the official story.

'A special place': Chi-Chi's restaurants, popular in the 90s, to open 20 years after closure https://t.co/IejrwgSNRG — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 5, 2024

Posters on X are already giving President-Elect Donald Trump credit for Chi-Chi’s return in tongue-in-cheek fashion.

Trump isn’t even in office yet and America is already preparing to become Great Again. We’re RETVRNing pic.twitter.com/OZGCrmQSzs — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 5, 2024

See, it was all foretold in the sacred pages of Project 2025. As it is written, so shall it be done. Amen.

Damned psychic — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 5, 2024

I mean it was in the project index so I wouldn’t give her that much credit. — Noah Fence (@tilh16) December 5, 2024

Some have long awaited the return of Chi-Chi’s as revealed in the ancient Project 2025 tomes and cave carvings.

I have a $25 gift card that I've been holding onto since 2003 that I finally get to use! — Abigail Norwood (@abbyhasthoughts) December 5, 2024

Playing the long game — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 5, 2024

Project 2025 theorists suggest that all old coupons and gift cards will be honored.

Those same theorists suggest the full menu will be available for all. Yes, even dessert.

I'm going to get some fried ice cream. Who's with me? — Fungusaur (@Fungusaur) December 5, 2024

Now, the holy writ of Project 2025 is silent on the glorious resurrections of other restaurant chains lost to the mists of time. So we must pray.

Then Panchos, Then Steak and Ale, then the coups de gras... Bennigans!!!!



I want my Monte Cristo! — Joe (@jsmith68abq) December 5, 2024

Now bring back dine in @pizzahut with the red plastic glasses. #RETVRN — Walmart Fan Finder (@UncFinder) December 5, 2024

Other countries experiencing crazy economic turmoil but we get A Celebration of Food back? How fortunate are we! — Zach Eyster (@zachinpractice) December 5, 2024

Until we restore civilization with malls from the 80s, the job will never be complete. — JW (@bobgeldofcon1) December 5, 2024

In all seriousness, we wish Chi-Chi’s a very successful relaunch. You can tell by the comments above the Mexican food restaurant was loved and sorely missed.