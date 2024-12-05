Vance Vindicated! Crazy Cat Ladies Came Out For Kamala Harris in 2024 Presidential...
Meeting in the Ladies Room: Trans Protesters Takeover US Capitol Restroom in Cringe...
Death Wish: Unhinged Taylor Lorenz Says She Wants Health Insurance Execs to Die
VIP
Mollie Hemingway Tells the Media to Stop Using the Term 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Biden Wasn’t That Bad! Presidential Pardon Whataboutism Gets Historically Hysterical
Seeing Double: Has Scott Presler Finally Found His Perfect Match?
Mittens Out! MAGA Says ‘Good Riddance’ as Mitt Romney Bids Farewell to Senate
The Democrats Post the Truth About Pam Bondi
White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup
Justice Clarence Thomas Argues That 'Gender-Affirming Care' Is Sex Discrimination
VIP
Sotomayor's False Equivalency
James Carville Thinks Journalists Should Look Into Pam Bondi's Ties to Scientology
Dilly Dally Tally: Blue States are Still Counting Votes a Month after Election...
Biden Just Gave a Billion to AFRICA but Now Worried Trump Will Divert...

Seen But Not Heard: Trump Supporters React to Hearing Barron’s Adult Voice For the First Time

Warren Squire  |  2:10 AM on December 05, 2024
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have always been protective of their son, Barron. A young child during the couple’s first time in the White House, they made sure to keep him out of the spotlight.

Advertisement

Now, Barron is 18 years old and many are hearing him speak as a man for the first time. (WATCH)

Many are saying he has his father’s voice.

He also has his famous dad’s manners and mannerisms.

Of course, where he differs from his dad is his stature. The once small boy now towers over his father.

Recommended

White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup
Brett T.
Advertisement

It’s obvious in his dress he wants to mirror his MAGA dad in every way. Many are also hoping that he follows President Trump’s footsteps into politics and eventually the White House.

That’s a lot of pressure to put on a young man. We’ve since learned that Barron was vocal behind the scenes of his father’s election campaign, advising his on doing podcasts and securing the ‘bro vote.’ It remains to be what kind of ‘voice’ he will have, if any, in President Trump’s upcoming term.

Tags: COLLEGE DONALD TRUMP LEADERSHIP PRESIDENT SCHOOL MELANIA TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup
Brett T.
Vance Vindicated! Crazy Cat Ladies Came Out For Kamala Harris in 2024 Presidential Election
Warren Squire
The Democrats Post the Truth About Pam Bondi
Brett T.
Death Wish: Unhinged Taylor Lorenz Says She Wants Health Insurance Execs to Die
Warren Squire
Seeing Double: Has Scott Presler Finally Found His Perfect Match?
Warren Squire
Mittens Out! MAGA Says ‘Good Riddance’ as Mitt Romney Bids Farewell to Senate
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup Brett T.
Advertisement