Seen But Not Heard: Trump Supporters React to Hearing Barron’s Adult Voice For the First Time

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have always been protective of their son, Barron. A young child during the couple’s first time in the White House, they made sure to keep him out of the spotlight.

Now, Barron is 18 years old and many are hearing him speak as a man for the first time. (WATCH)

My first time hearing Barron Trump's voice. pic.twitter.com/Iyo4frkU2o — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 5, 2024

that’s the first time I’ve heard it as well — Beam 🌟 (@ItsBeamm) December 5, 2024

Many are saying he has his father’s voice.

Sounds just like his father when he was young — Gryphon (@LunetistInger) December 5, 2024

He sounds just like young Donald! — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) December 5, 2024

Oh my God, even the way he talks is like Trump's! And taught the right manners! — Hov 🇦🇲🇺🇸 (@talkjustsense) December 5, 2024

Barron’s voice is as solid as his future. pic.twitter.com/SRu0QPIxak — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) December 5, 2024

He also has his famous dad’s manners and mannerisms.

The eye contact. Most 18-year-olds don’t shake hands and introduce themselves like that. — . (@Txnbybirth) December 5, 2024

All of mine do this, but I agree, it’s not the norm in this day and age. — British Huntress (@br1tishhuntress) December 5, 2024

Firm hand shake and eye contact with a polite greeting. He’s already more impressive than 99% of kids his age. — Same Day Voice (@Sdavo2) December 5, 2024

"Very nice to see you. Very nice." Just like his old man lol. — Swole 💪🏻🥔 (@saynotocreatine) December 5, 2024

Of course, where he differs from his dad is his stature. The once small boy now towers over his father.

Dudes 6’9” and the son of a two time president, his confidence is probably untouchable — Ethan Kleine (@DaSuperNamekian) December 5, 2024

Yeah, because his dad is 6'3" and Barron towers over even him. — Robert Caer (@Koryu_Ninja) December 5, 2024

I remember Melania saying once that he always wanted to wear suits and ties like his Dad and she couldn't convince him to wear anything more casual even as a small child. — Trump Lovin Mama (@LLannote) December 5, 2024

It’s obvious in his dress he wants to mirror his MAGA dad in every way. Many are also hoping that he follows President Trump’s footsteps into politics and eventually the White House.

I’ll admit, I was nervous his voice might not match given the total blackout on Baron clips



With this piece of the puzzle, it’s clear from an optics perspective he’s got all the right stuff



In a decade we’ll have a clearer picture of who he is, could be a great leader — Jack Hoff, esq. 🖍️ (@rawdogmillionar) December 5, 2024

The future of America strong confident and ready to lead. — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) December 5, 2024

That’s a lot of pressure to put on a young man. We’ve since learned that Barron was vocal behind the scenes of his father’s election campaign, advising his on doing podcasts and securing the ‘bro vote.’ It remains to be what kind of ‘voice’ he will have, if any, in President Trump’s upcoming term.