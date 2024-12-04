CNN Claims Kash Patel is the Target of an Iranian Hack and No...
WSJ Reports: Trump Considering Dropping Hegseth as Secretary of Defense for Florida Governor DeSantis

Warren Squire  |  2:00 AM on December 04, 2024
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

As with any ‘sources say’ story, you may want to take the latest Washington, D.C. whispers with a grain of salt. With that said, The Wall Street Journal says sources are telling them that President-Elect Donald Trump is considering dropping Pete Hegseth as his nominee for Secretary of Defense and replacing him with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The New York Post has more.

DeSantis is considered a fierce Republican and would probably do fine in the job if he got the Senate votes needed to be confirmed. But, most posters say he should remain in Florida.

DeSantis’s term ends in January of 2027. He is ineligible to run for reelection due to term limits put on Florida governors.

Pete Hegseth has been dogged by sexual assault allegations. Many Trump supporters have seen this playbook before.

The fear is if Trump buckles on this nomination it will be seen as a sign of weakness which Democrats and establishment Republicans will try to exploit on his other nominees. Trump supporters want the President-Elect to push onward with Hegseth.

Trump met with DeSantis Tuesday when they attended a fallen officer’s memorial service in Florida. It’s unknown if they discussed the Secretary of Defense position or other possible positions in Trump’s upcoming administration.

