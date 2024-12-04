Dilly Dally Tally: Blue States are Still Counting Votes a Month after Election Day

We’re almost 30 days past Election Day and some blue states are still counting votes. Yes, the popular vote in the 2024 presidential election has yet to be finalized. There’s slow and and then there’s sssslllllooooooooooowwwwwww. If any of these states were told to ‘slow your roll’ it would result in an absolute dead stop.
Now, imagine being Dave Wasserman, the poor guy who has to daily track these glacially slow states.
How slow are blue states like CA, NY, MD and WA at counting ballots? Trump's popular vote lead today (1.47%) is less than half of what it was (3.25%) when we launched our @CookPolitical tracker two days after the election. https://t.co/2z2YUzKFv8— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) December 4, 2024
It’s interesting that the slowest states always turn out to be blue states. What a coincidence, huh?
Some have a theory as to why that’s the case.
Democrat states are not “slow” at counting— Sneyob (@BoyensJC) December 4, 2024
They are manufacturing votes
This is how they cling to power
They’re not counting, they’re manufacturing.— Stephen Sheiko (@stephensheiko) December 4, 2024
This criticism is so unfair. They're doing the best they can! There is an upper limit to how fast printers can print new ballots.— ZalinskySilverworks (@ZalinskyS) December 4, 2024
One might be a tad more critical of why it’s so slow given the slowness always seems to benefit one side.— Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 4, 2024
Presidents are not elected by the popular vote. We have the Electoral College. But, the popular vote is generally used to argue if a presidential winner has a national mandate or not.
Many Democrats have been wanting to abolish the Electoral College for decades since their party regularly wins the popular vote.
The popular vote means nothing other than it’s a necessary lynchpin Dems need to win to advance their abolition of the electoral college. The fact Trump won the popular vote too kills them. So much so the ‘vote’ counts a month later still needs to include popular vote totals.— Team Dad (@teamdad2018) December 4, 2024
The best argument for the electoral college is it confines Democrat malfeasance into a predetermined number of electoral votes.— NormieUtah (@NormieUtah) December 4, 2024
Ballots need to be counted in one day. It is difficult to trust election results when it takes a month to count the ballots. It has the appearance of impropriety— Freedom Bro (@FreedomBro1) December 4, 2024
Many argue that states such as California or New York need more time to count votes because their populations are so large. That argument crumbles when it’s pointed out that large population red states like Texas and Florida count their votes quickly. It seems slow is by design not by circumstance.
