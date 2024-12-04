Dilly Dally Tally: Blue States are Still Counting Votes a Month after Election Day

Biden Just Gave a Billion to AFRICA but Now Worried Trump Will Divert...
Warren Squire  |  9:00 PM on December 04, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

We’re almost 30 days past Election Day and some blue states are still counting votes. Yes, the popular vote in the 2024 presidential election has yet to be finalized. There’s slow and and then there’s sssslllllooooooooooowwwwwww. If any of these states were told to ‘slow your roll’ it would result in an absolute dead stop.

Now, imagine being Dave Wasserman, the poor guy who has to daily track these glacially slow states.

It’s interesting that the slowest states always turn out to be blue states. What a coincidence, huh?

Some have a theory as to why that’s the case.

Presidents are not elected by the popular vote. We have the Electoral College. But, the popular vote is generally used to argue if a presidential winner has a national mandate or not.

Many Democrats have been wanting to abolish the Electoral College for decades since their party regularly wins the popular vote.

Many argue that states such as California or New York need more time to count votes because their populations are so large. That argument crumbles when it’s pointed out that large population red states like Texas and Florida count their votes quickly. It seems slow is by design not by circumstance.

