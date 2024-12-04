Mittens Out! MAGA Says ‘Good Riddance’ as Mitt Romney Bids Farewell to Senate

Death Wish: Unhinged Taylor Lorenz Says She Wants Health Insurance Execs to Die
Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on December 04, 2024
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

'And there was much rejoicing!’

Utah Senator Mitt Romney bid adieu to the US Senate today, but it wasn't a sad farewell for most MAGA supporters. For years, Romney has been seen as a RINO Republican who was more friend to Democrats than the Republican Party he claimed to represent.

His parting words today feel more like a parting shot. (WATCH)

Many of Romney's biggest MAGA critics voted for him when he ran for President in 2012. Well, ‘for’ is a poor choice of words. They voted AGAINST Barack Obama. For many, the first time they truly voted FOR a president was Trump in 2016.

The contrast between Romney and Trump is stark.

The few stragglers who still supported Romney finally saw the light as he later opposed Trump and joined Democrats in their pet causes.

This poster remembers.

Romney may be gone from the Senate but he is not forgotten.

Some say he deserves a second look.

Democrats and establishment Republicans may be sad to see Romney go, but the only tears most Trump voters are shedding today are tears of joy.

