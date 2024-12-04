Mittens Out! MAGA Says ‘Good Riddance’ as Mitt Romney Bids Farewell to Senate

'And there was much rejoicing!’

Utah Senator Mitt Romney bid adieu to the US Senate today, but it wasn't a sad farewell for most MAGA supporters. For years, Romney has been seen as a RINO Republican who was more friend to Democrats than the Republican Party he claimed to represent.

His parting words today feel more like a parting shot. (WATCH)

Mitt Romney delivers his “farewell address” from the Senate floor, where he virtue signals and criticizes those who “tear at our unity” and practice “hate.”



We can all but guess who he’s talking about.



Good riddance. pic.twitter.com/K4YYGLc0eM — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 4, 2024

Many of Romney's biggest MAGA critics voted for him when he ran for President in 2012. Well, ‘for’ is a poor choice of words. They voted AGAINST Barack Obama. For many, the first time they truly voted FOR a president was Trump in 2016.

The contrast between Romney and Trump is stark.

One of the worst Governors of Massachusetts failed upwards to be a failed POTUS nominee to be a worthless US Senator. A nation that rejected hereditary offices embraced an even worse form when families like the Romneys/Cheneys/Bushs/Cintons etc keep getting elected. Hopefully… — Andrew Hosfeld (@AndrewHosfeld) December 4, 2024

Romney is an empty husk. A chameleon. Because he only stands for what he thinks will give him praise and accolades of the world. When you stand for everything, then you really stand for nothing. The kindest thing I can truly say about Romney is at least he's consistent. He will… — DarthSyphilis08 (@DarthSyphilis08) December 4, 2024

Is he leaving as a Republican or a Democrat? 🦏 — Sapper2Zero (@Sapper2Z) December 4, 2024

Mitt, you are the problem! It's not hate it's fighting for 344 million Americans rights. You were supposed to be a part of the opposition party and you were, as a Democrat. This is your truth right here. pic.twitter.com/TmO5kESGxe — Leo The Lion (@LeoTheLion1964) December 4, 2024

The few stragglers who still supported Romney finally saw the light as he later opposed Trump and joined Democrats in their pet causes.

This poster remembers.

I was a huge supporter of his in 2012. But how he responded during Covid and BLM was beyond the pale for me. — DJ (@congressdj) December 4, 2024

This man’s pride has destroyed his soul.



He has always hidden behind his false virtue, to give him cover to attack his political adversaries.



Good riddance to bad rubbish. https://t.co/tHDdeAqbBq pic.twitter.com/rRbj3ZDZ6j — Dr Manhattva (@Manhattva) December 4, 2024

Romney may be gone from the Senate but he is not forgotten.

Some say he deserves a second look.

Bye. Now investigate his and his son's azzes. All his connections to UKR. Look at all his bank accounts and deposits. Total fraud. — Detroit Breakdown (@DetroitBreakDwn) December 4, 2024

Did he disclose just what his son was doing on the Burisma board with Hunter B?



Spare me Mitt’s lecture on morals. — Chris Dunlap 🇺🇸 (@ChrisDunlap1) December 4, 2024

Nothing quite like the virtue signal of claiming to be the bastion of virtue. Nice conference cadence though. Tears.... were shed. — Corey Kilpack (@CoreyKilpack) December 4, 2024

Democrats and establishment Republicans may be sad to see Romney go, but the only tears most Trump voters are shedding today are tears of joy.