Biden Wasn’t That Bad! Presidential Pardon Whataboutism Gets Historically Hysterical

It’s here! It’s here! We’ve finally reached the ‘Biden’s pardon of Hunter wasn’t so bad. Lookie! Lookie!’ stage of President Joe Biden’s pardon debacle. Bring in the scholars! They’ll set the people straight! Anyway, these attempts to excuse and downplay what President Joe Biden did when he issued an 11-year blanket pardon of his son, Hunter Biden are only going to get more hysterical.

Advertisement

Read on.

Analysis: Presidents since George Washington have wielded the pardon power in controversial ways. @POLITICOMag explores four controversial presidential pardons. 👇 https://t.co/iwPoisuOvx — POLITICO (@politico) December 4, 2024

It’s bad enough that President Biden pardoned his own son, but his wide-ranging pardon gives him a ridiculous amount of immunity for more than decade’s worth of possible crimes that haven’t even been uncovered yet.

This poster sees the difference.

Huge difference in Presidents pardoning people convicted of crimes & Presidents thinking pardons can magically immunize anyone to possible future prosecution for anything committed over a prescribed time period. The courts need to step in ASAP and stop this abuse of power. — Vigorous Nudnik (@VNudnik) December 4, 2024

If you’re resorting to whataboutism you’re not winning the debate. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 4, 2024

This level of whataboutism is off the charts. Seriously, you’re going to have a hard time convincing anyone that the George Washington and Whiskey Rebellion is relevant to what Biden did mere days ago.

It’s pretty insidious when you consider that President Biden is pardoning Hunter for crimes they could BOTH be involved in.

Normalize the crime fam move. We expect it of you fan girls — 🗽🇺🇸 🇮🇱 Balou8900 🎶🎧 (@Balou8900) December 4, 2024

Most pardons in the modern age are self protection. — Paul (@Paul05174577) December 4, 2024

There’s also the matter that President Biden told the American people that not only would he never pardon his own son but followed that up with a chaser of ‘No one is above the law!’

Did they lie about it for months? — Wade Brazoswood (@wadebrazoswood) December 4, 2024

Only one matters right now. — NWK+ (@25GoDawgs) December 4, 2024

No one is above the law! pic.twitter.com/8ttrtJ9fI2 — I am Ken (@Ikennect) December 2, 2024

We appreciate the history lesson, but none of these pardons which happened decades or centuries ago matter in the present moment. It’s one thing that Biden lied, but also he put action behind that lie by showing at least one person is above the law - his own son. He did that days ago, not last century.