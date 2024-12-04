Death Wish: Unhinged Taylor Lorenz Says She Wants Health Insurance Execs to Die
VIP
Mollie Hemingway Tells the Media to Stop Using the Term 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Seeing Double: Has Scott Presler Finally Found His Perfect Match?
Mittens Out! MAGA Says ‘Good Riddance’ as Mitt Romney Bids Farewell to Senate
The Democrats Post the Truth About Pam Bondi
White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup
Justice Clarence Thomas Argues That 'Gender-Affirming Care' Is Sex Discrimination
VIP
Sotomayor's False Equivalency
James Carville Thinks Journalists Should Look Into Pam Bondi's Ties to Scientology
Dilly Dally Tally: Blue States are Still Counting Votes a Month after Election...
Biden Just Gave a Billion to AFRICA but Now Worried Trump Will Divert...
DAMNING Admission: ACLU Lawyer Tells SCOTUS 'Gender Affirming Surgery' Doesn't Decrease Su...
Hang It in the Louvre! Esquire Issues the Correction of the YEAR on...
Supreme Shock: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Likens Child Sex Change Ban to Interracial...

Biden Wasn’t That Bad! Presidential Pardon Whataboutism Gets Historically Hysterical

Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on December 04, 2024
Townhall Media

It’s here! It’s here! We’ve finally reached the ‘Biden’s pardon of Hunter wasn’t so bad. Lookie! Lookie!’ stage of President Joe Biden’s pardon debacle. Bring in the scholars! They’ll set the people straight! Anyway, these attempts to excuse and downplay what President Joe Biden did when he issued an 11-year blanket pardon of his son, Hunter Biden are only going to get more hysterical. 

Advertisement

Read on.

It’s bad enough that President Biden pardoned his own son, but his wide-ranging pardon gives him a ridiculous amount of immunity for more than decade’s worth of possible crimes that haven’t even been uncovered yet.

This poster sees the difference.

This level of whataboutism is off the charts. Seriously, you’re going to have a hard time convincing anyone that the George Washington and Whiskey Rebellion is relevant to what Biden did mere days ago.

It’s pretty insidious when you consider that President Biden is pardoning Hunter for crimes they could BOTH be involved in.

Recommended

White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup
Brett T.
Advertisement

There’s also the matter that President Biden told the American people that not only would he never pardon his own son but followed that up with a chaser of ‘No one is above the law!’

We appreciate the history lesson, but none of these pardons which happened decades or centuries ago matter in the present moment. It’s one thing that Biden lied, but also he put action behind that lie by showing at least one person is above the law - his own son. He did that days ago, not last century.

Tags: ABUSE BILL CLINTON CORRUPTION GEORGE H.W. BUSH GEORGE WASHINGTON HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup
Brett T.
Death Wish: Unhinged Taylor Lorenz Says She Wants Health Insurance Execs to Die
Warren Squire
Justice Clarence Thomas Argues That 'Gender-Affirming Care' Is Sex Discrimination
Brett T.
Seeing Double: Has Scott Presler Finally Found His Perfect Match?
Warren Squire
Pure BRILLIANCE: Justice Alito Just WRECKED the Trans Civil Rights Argument
Amy Curtis
The Democrats Post the Truth About Pam Bondi
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup Brett T.
Advertisement