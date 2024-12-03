Setting Off Alarms! Dem Jamaal Bowman Wants Biden to Pardon Death Row Murderers...
COVID Casualty: Trump’s DEA Pick Chad Chronister Resigns Amidst MAGA Backlash

Warren Squire  |  8:45 PM on December 03, 2024
Brandon Bell/Pool via AP

President-Elect Donald Trump’s choice to head up the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Chad Chronister, has withdrawn his name from consideration. Unlike other picks by the President-Elect, many Trump supporters are celebrating the news.

Before we get to the reasons, here’s his resignation post.

As stated, many Trump supporters are ecstatic that Chronister will not head the DEA. Why? It’s all because of COVID. Many feel he abused his authority while serving as a sheriff in Florida during the COVID lockdowns.

Trump supporters are not keen about government overreach. They rightfully fear a repeat of the past.

Some are saying people make mistakes. With the COVID lockdowns still fresh in their minds, Trump supporters say they never want to be on the receiving end of this kind of ‘mistake’ ever again.

Tags: BACKLASH DONALD TRUMP RESIGN RESIGNATION VOTERS PRESIDENT TRUMP



