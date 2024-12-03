COVID Casualty: Trump’s DEA Pick Chad Chronister Resigns Amidst MAGA Backlash

President-Elect Donald Trump’s choice to head up the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Chad Chronister, has withdrawn his name from consideration. Unlike other picks by the President-Elect, many Trump supporters are celebrating the news.

Before we get to the reasons, here’s his resignation post.

To have been nominated by President-Elect @realDonaldTrump to serve as Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration is the honor of a lifetime. Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I’ve concluded that I must respectfully… pic.twitter.com/bvNF8m9Bh4 — Chad Chronister (@ChadChronister) December 3, 2024

As stated, many Trump supporters are ecstatic that Chronister will not head the DEA. Why? It’s all because of COVID. Many feel he abused his authority while serving as a sheriff in Florida during the COVID lockdowns.

Now you can go back to arresting innocent pastors and boaters — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 3, 2024

You mean people are pointing out that you're a tyrant who arrested a pastor for having church services in 2020. We don't forget tyranny, and you were an early adopter of tyrannical control. — Jo the Banlaoch. 🇺🇸 (@cailleach_feasa) December 3, 2024

Trump supporters are not keen about government overreach. They rightfully fear a repeat of the past.

Some are saying people make mistakes. With the COVID lockdowns still fresh in their minds, Trump supporters say they never want to be on the receiving end of this kind of ‘mistake’ ever again.

Well maybe you can give him a pass... I mean unless you've never made a mistake in your life. ... Unless you've never believed a lie in your life.



Then maybe don't give him a pass.



The pastor himself sent a letter to the president and to the public saying that he and the… — Whispers in the Wind (@3r5k1n3) December 3, 2024

Hang your head in shame.



You decided to be a petty tyrant when standing by the American people was required.



I hope you are forever shamed for what you have done.



Good riddance. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 3, 2024

Other Trump voters are taking credit for Chronister stepping down after they mounted a campaign to get the President-Elect to change his mind.

GREAT DECISION



Glad to hear all of our calls and letters were heard by someone



You may be a nice guy, but what you did during COVID precludes you from being a good fit for any higher office



I hope you have learned from the experience, but I could never trust you — PatrioticPirate (@PiratePatriot47) December 3, 2024

It would appear how people acted during Covid isn’t going to go away quickly. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) December 3, 2024

When it comes to their rights, Trump supporters appear to believe it’s best to never forgive and never forget. It’s not known who Trump will choose as his second option to head the DEA.