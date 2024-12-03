Costco Conundrum: Do You Really Need That Big Bottle of Vanilla Extract?

Wholesale clubs like Costco are great for saving money if you don’t mind buying in bulk. They’re awesome if you’re purchasing for a business. But, many shoppers are buying for small families or just for themselves. That’s when the dilemmas start.

Do you really need a large bottle of vanilla extract?

Why would I ever need this much vanilla extract? Won't lie, I almost bought it. pic.twitter.com/W7DQ3ZqDDk — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) December 3, 2024

Who needs one or more large bottles of vanilla extract? Well, bakers do, of course.

If you were a professional baker prepping for holiday pie and cookie season, I guess? 🧐 — A 🌷 (@AThinksAloud) December 3, 2024

For us bakers we go through that. It's wonderful it's in that large of a bottle. — Politics, Policies & Healthcare 🇺🇸🌎 (@out2sea90210) December 3, 2024

I make cookies and sweets every week during December. As we speak my kids are decorating sugar cookies. — Val L (@SuperOfMyHome) December 3, 2024

Bakeries.



A tooon of small businesses shop at Costco and Sam's. They're usually not large enough to afford accounts with vendors directly, so they have to pick up a lot of their items in person, rather than receiving deliveries. — J (@rasputinsmember) December 3, 2024

That’s all well and good. But, could be overkill if you’re just making one loaf of bread or few sheets of cookies. You’re going to need another reason.

Those cookies might need a little cream - ice cream, that is!

Homemade vanilla ice cream. Following the standard recipe, then tripple the vanilla. — Eugene Moore (@nuclrengnr) December 3, 2024

Me



For ice cream etc. — Pudge (@pudgenet) December 3, 2024

Might need something warm after that chill. You can always spruce up your favorite alcoholic beverage with a dash of vanilla.

Bottom’s up!

Don’t overdo it!

See, this poster’s already got all their bases covered.

I use quite a bit. I add it to bread recipes and we make homemade ice cream a few times a year... My wife has used it in cocktails.



If I buy little ones I will almost certainly find myself without it when I am looking for it. — nomaad.pdx (@nomaadpdx) December 3, 2024

You'll find new and creative ways of using vanilla extract now that you have an unlimited supply. — Dash (@wilso3069549) December 3, 2024

Buying such a large quantity of anything will make you discover new ways to use it.

Don’t let Costco find out you’re overthinking it.

This kind of hesitation should lead to a revocation of your membership. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) December 3, 2024

Pass it down to your grandchildren, it’s shelf stable forever. Only Twinkie’s stay fresh longer. — Outonalimbagain (@outonalimbagain) December 3, 2024

pic.twitter.com/QUgKrj4n68 — Adam In LA LA Land (@Adam_InLALALand) December 3, 2024

Don’t worry if you buy too much. Vanilla extract can last for YEARS as long as it’s properly stored. We’re not saying to call your lawyer to add it to your will. Wait, how many gallons did you get, again?