Montana Dem Senator Gets TESTY When Asked About Hunter Biden’s Pardon
Hunter Biden Cannot Plead the Fifth If Asked About His Dealings in Ukraine...
Taylor Lorenz: Bluesky, Book Signings, UV Lights, and NOT ‘Rawdogging the Air’
Sen. Dick Blumenthal Concerned Pete Hegseth Might Be Too Drunk to Serve
Crystal Ball or Nah? Did Vivek Ramaswamy Predict Hunter Biden’s Presidential Pardon?
VIP
Concerns Raised About Trump’s DEA Pick
Chris Cuomo Can’t Imagine Leaving Your Son at the Mercy of Trump and...
'We Are SO Back!' Peter Doocy Reports What Trump Told Justin Trudeau to...
Andrew McCabe Afraid ‘Conspiracy Theories’ Might Arise From Hunter’s Sweeping Pardon
MSNBC Legal Analyst Wouldn’t Have Approved Hunter Biden’s Gun or Tax Cases
I Beg Your Pardon? KJP Claims Biden Decided Hunter’s Fate Over the...
VIP
'The Election Tied My Hands, So I'm Gonna Tie My Tubes'
MSNBC Draws Smallest Weekday Audience in 20 Years in 25-54 Demographic
Soft-on Crime: Daniel Penny Greeted by Chants of 'Guilty' As Closing Arguments Begin

Costco Conundrum: Do You Really Need That Big Bottle of Vanilla Extract?

Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on December 03, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Wholesale clubs like Costco are great for saving money if you don’t mind buying in bulk. They’re awesome if you’re purchasing for a business. But, many shoppers are buying for small families or just for themselves. That’s when the dilemmas start.

Advertisement

Do you really need a large bottle of vanilla extract?

Who needs one or more large bottles of vanilla extract? Well, bakers do, of course.

That’s all well and good. But, could be overkill if you’re just making one loaf of bread or few sheets of cookies. You’re going to need another reason.

Those cookies might need a little cream - ice cream, that is!

Might need something warm after that chill. You can always spruce up your favorite alcoholic beverage with a dash of vanilla.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Bottom’s up!

Don’t overdo it!

See, this poster’s already got all their bases covered.

Buying such a large quantity of anything will make you discover new ways to use it.

Don’t let Costco find out you’re overthinking it.

Don’t worry if you buy too much. Vanilla extract can last for YEARS as long as it’s properly stored. We’re not saying to call your lawyer to add it to your will. Wait, how many gallons did you get, again?

Tags: ALCOHOL CHRISTMAS FOOD FUNNY TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Montana Dem Senator Gets TESTY When Asked About Hunter Biden’s Pardon
Warren Squire
Taylor Lorenz: Bluesky, Book Signings, UV Lights, and NOT ‘Rawdogging the Air’
Warren Squire
RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW! Trump Drops Hot Fire On Hamas With AWESOME Hostage Ultimatum
Grateful Calvin
Hunter Biden Cannot Plead the Fifth If Asked About His Dealings in Ukraine and China
Brett T.
Sen. Dick Blumenthal Concerned Pete Hegseth Might Be Too Drunk to Serve
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement