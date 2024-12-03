Gavin Newsom Ensures Biden Pardon Doesn’t Derail Possible Future Presidential Run

Setting Off Alarms! Dem Jamaal Bowman Wants Biden to Pardon Death Row Murderers...
Warren Squire  |  9:45 PM on December 03, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom says he understands President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, but says he can’t support it. You see, he says he took Biden at his word. Yes, we laughed out loud, too!

When your eyes stopping rolling you can read more here.

No one who has followed Joe Biden’s lifelong love affair with lying believes for one second that Newsom took Biden’s word regarding not pardoning his son.

See, these commenters have been paying attention.

So, why did Newsom choose to become the highest profile Dem to go against Biden? It’s pretty simple - he wants to sit in the Oval Office one day.

Newsom is eyeing a run for the White House. He didn’t want the pardon to become a presidential election issue in 2028 or beyond. He made the right choice. He sympathized with Biden as a father, but ultimately sided with holding to one’s word above all. Sly, little Dem!

