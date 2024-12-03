Gavin Newsom Ensures Biden Pardon Doesn’t Derail Possible Future Presidential Run

Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom says he understands President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, but says he can’t support it. You see, he says he took Biden at his word. Yes, we laughed out loud, too!

When your eyes stopping rolling you can read more here.

Newsom breaks with Biden over son’s pardon: ‘I took the president at his word’ https://t.co/iTsjfjQElq — POLITICO (@politico) December 3, 2024

No one who has followed Joe Biden’s lifelong love affair with lying believes for one second that Newsom took Biden’s word regarding not pardoning his son.

See, these commenters have been paying attention.

I am still laughing like hell that these morons are feigning shock that Biden lied. They just remain in character no matter what. One big theatrical production. — CBouds (@bouds_c) December 3, 2024

Who in God's name would take this President at his word?? We're Republicans and we already knew he was lying when he said it! How stupid would you have to be to believe him? — Fp Pro (@Sprintracer4) December 3, 2024

Then he is stupid. Biden never tells a truth pic.twitter.com/K3b3fgYh2V — X Citizen Journal (@xcitizenjournal) December 3, 2024

That’s a given. It was a very unpopular decision. Newsome has a political agenda to keep and wouldn’t want to be on the wrong side. He does secretly agree though. — Jester (@Jester_Posts) December 3, 2024

So, why did Newsom choose to become the highest profile Dem to go against Biden? It’s pretty simple - he wants to sit in the Oval Office one day.

Newsom is a political animal. His instincts tell him that if he’s to have any chance in 2028 he must distance himself from Biden. — Auntie Alice 朱姨姨 (@AuntieAliceCY) December 3, 2024

Don't vote for any Democrat in 2028 who doesn't repudiate the pardon within 48 hours. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 2, 2024

He can get Nate Silver's vote in 2028 then😂. — Flandre's Hat (@FlandreHat91584) December 3, 2024

angling for 2028 — Richard Cuadra (@RichardC90564) December 3, 2024

Newsom is eyeing a run for the White House. He didn’t want the pardon to become a presidential election issue in 2028 or beyond. He made the right choice. He sympathized with Biden as a father, but ultimately sided with holding to one’s word above all. Sly, little Dem!