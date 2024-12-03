Color Blind? Legacy Media Ignoring Multiple Racial Firsts in Upcoming Trump Administration

Two Indian-Americans, a Cuban-American and even a Somoan-American are on tap to serve in the upcoming Trump administration. All will be racial firsts in their job titles, but you wouldn’t know it if you’ve been watching legacy media. The regularly racially-obsessed ‘news’ outlets don’t care for some reason.

Check out these historic firsts.

KIND OF WEIRD that Marco Rubio is named America's FIRST-EVER Cuban-American Secretary of State & the media hasn't celebrated this "historic first."



No articles about his boyhood, favorite Cuban foods, photoshoots, magazine covers?



Don't know what to make of it. pic.twitter.com/tLRZPoTrhI — Ashley Rindsberg (@AshleyRindsberg) December 3, 2024

KIND OF WEIRD that Kash Patel is named America's FIRST-EVER Indian-American FBI Director & the media hasn't celebrated this "historic first."



No articles about his boyhood, favorite Indian foods, photoshoots, magazine covers?



Don't know what to make of it. https://t.co/rwx1BDUyks pic.twitter.com/I8BAPo8bbB — Ashley Rindsberg (@AshleyRindsberg) December 3, 2024

KIND OF WEIRD that Jay Bhattacharya is named America's FIRST-EVER Indian-American NIH Director & the media hasn't celebrated this "historic first."



No articles about his boyhood, favorite Indian foods, photoshoots, magazine covers?



Don't know what to make of it. https://t.co/punrrPdj32 pic.twitter.com/D1tieoPkwR — Ashley Rindsberg (@AshleyRindsberg) December 3, 2024

And Tulsi the first Samoan DNI, not hearing anything there either. — G.o.l.d.i.e 🦚🐷🌳🐶🐥🐳🐯🐘🐮🦊🕊🐬🌺 (@smilezrus) December 3, 2024

The situation that gave the entire game away on things like this is when Trump appointed Richard Grenell to DNI, making him the first openly gay cabinet member in history. But because the media and Jake Tapper specifically didn't like him, they then anointed Pete Buttigieg as… https://t.co/qIEJj9g3D4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 3, 2024

We all remember when ‘news’ outlets conveniently ‘forgot’ about openly-gay Ric Grenell being appointed by Trump. They were so desperate to lavish praise on their Democrat Party. It’s hurts to be slighted by ‘news’ outlets, but merit is all that matters anyway.

These commenters get it.

Republican party is the party of true diversity based on meritocracy not superficial skin color or superficial identity. — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) December 3, 2024

When one is a real American…

one is just American…😎 — quanThom (@ThomSWoodDOMDA) December 3, 2024

That’s the thing about meritocracy - it’s just about the work, your character & the results — Spirit of STAN (@InvisibleColege) December 3, 2024

‘News’ outlets conveniently get ‘minority amnesia’ when it comes to Trump and Republicans because they want to maintain the false perception that Democrats are the only inclusive party. Conservative and MAGA minorities don’t count to them. So, let ‘journalists’ and their fellow Dems keep their racism. Trump is picking his team based on merit and not skin color anyway.