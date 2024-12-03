Legislating From the Bench: Dane County Judge Overturns Wisconsin's Union-Busting Act 10
Flashback: Leslie Stahl Laughed When Trump Talked About Hunter's Crimes (Wonder What She'd...
'Trunalimunumaprzure!' Twitter Ponders Possible Inscriptions for Hypothetical Joe Biden St...
CNN Discovers Journalism Again! KFile Does Deep Dive Into Karoline Leavitt's Old Tweets,...
South Korea Imposing Martial Law Reminiscent of Donald Trump and January 6
You Mad, Eh? Canadian Didn't Like Trump's 51st State Joke, Turns Himself Into...
Swing and a Miss! No One Is Happy With Proposed MLB 'Golden at-Bat'...
YOU'RE the Problem Here! Mean Midget Robert Reich Gets NO Support Dunking on...
Fani Willis Ordered to Release Communications With Jack Smith and the J6 Committee
Everyone Disappoints Keith: New Jarvis Thread Highlights Olbermann Demanding Democrats Res...
President Joe Biden Looks as Confused as Usual in Angola
SHE'S GONNA BLOW Part 2! JoJoFromJerz Is NOT Dealing Well With Dems Calling...
VIP
Jury Deliberates More Than Daniel Penny's Fate
Unbelievable! Biden’s Handing Out Disaster Aid in Africa While Americans Still Suffer in...

Color Blind? Legacy Media Ignoring Multiple Racial Firsts in Upcoming Trump Administration

Warren Squire  |  6:45 PM on December 03, 2024
AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool, File

Two Indian-Americans, a Cuban-American and even a Somoan-American are on tap to serve in the upcoming Trump administration. All will be racial firsts in their job titles, but you wouldn’t know it if you’ve been watching legacy media. The regularly racially-obsessed ‘news’ outlets don’t care for some reason.

Advertisement

Check out these historic firsts.

Recommended

Legislating From the Bench: Dane County Judge Overturns Wisconsin's Union-Busting Act 10
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We all remember when ‘news’ outlets conveniently ‘forgot’ about openly-gay Ric Grenell being appointed by Trump. They were so desperate to lavish praise on their Democrat Party. It’s hurts to be slighted by ‘news’ outlets, but merit is all that matters anyway.

These commenters get it.

‘News’ outlets conveniently get ‘minority amnesia’ when it comes to Trump and Republicans because they want to maintain the false perception that Democrats are the only inclusive party. Conservative and MAGA minorities don’t count to them. So, let ‘journalists’ and their fellow Dems keep their racism. Trump is picking his team based on merit and not skin color anyway.

Tags: DIVERSITY DONALD TRUMP FBI INCLUSION MARCO RUBIO RACE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Legislating From the Bench: Dane County Judge Overturns Wisconsin's Union-Busting Act 10
Amy Curtis
You Mad, Eh? Canadian Didn't Like Trump's 51st State Joke, Turns Himself Into the Joke Instead
Amy Curtis
'Trunalimunumaprzure!' Twitter Ponders Possible Inscriptions for Hypothetical Joe Biden Statue
Grateful Calvin
Flashback: Leslie Stahl Laughed When Trump Talked About Hunter's Crimes (Wonder What She'd Say Now?)
Amy Curtis
SHE'S GONNA BLOW Part 2! JoJoFromJerz Is NOT Dealing Well With Dems Calling BIDEN Out Over Hunter Pardon
Sam J.
Swing and a Miss! No One Is Happy With Proposed MLB 'Golden at-Bat' Rule
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Legislating From the Bench: Dane County Judge Overturns Wisconsin's Union-Busting Act 10 Amy Curtis
Advertisement