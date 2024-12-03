Adams Smasher! Democrat New York Mayor Splits with Party to Work with Trump Border Czar and ICE

New York City Mayor Eric Adams shocked many today with his seeming about-face on illegal aliens. He’s saying he’s willing to sit down with Trump ‘border czar’ Tom Homan and work with ICE. Ok, where’s the real Eric Adams?

He’s even daring his own Democrat Party to try and cancel him. (WATCH)

HOLY SH*T!



NYC Mayor Eric Adams just dared the left to "cancel" him over working with Border Czar Tom Homan and Trump.



"Cancel me because I'm going to protect the people of this city."



He says illegals are "committing crimes, robberies, sh*oting at police, r*ping innocent… pic.twitter.com/ByIw0FZuut — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 3, 2024

Trump supporters are hoping this uncharacteristic tough talk on illegal aliens turns into real action. They’re giving him kudos for taking a stand.

Finally, a mayor with some spine! @NYCMayor isn't playing the woke game. If protecting citizens from crime means working with Homan and Trump, then cancel away! We need leaders who put safety first, not political correctness. #MAGA #ProtectNYC — Ry (@RyGuyFly25) December 3, 2024

I don’t like his politics, but I’ll give him a bit of credit for having the balls to say what he said. Most liberals in local, state and federal government are simply too scared to stand apart from the party majority for fear they will be cancelled. They aren’t the only ones.… — Sue Knows Best (@sues86453) December 3, 2024

Wow! It’s about time democrats started calling out their demonic party for the crap they do! — Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) December 3, 2024

It remains to be seen how Democrats are going to respond to Adams working with ICE and the Trump administration.

But, even Democrats can’t continue to ignore crime and all the other issues that come with surging masses pouring into the city. Can they?

The increase in violent crime can no longer be ignored. pic.twitter.com/eTYPnISAbv — Reza Chowdhury (@RezaC1) December 3, 2024

For years, Democrats ignored the problem with illegal aliens invading border states. Republican Governors like Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida brought the border to cities and states run by Democrats.

One of the smartest things republicans did since 2020 was making every state a border state. The busloads of illegals to NYC, Chicago, Martha’s Vineyard; they made a difference. Adam’s is waking up likely because he stepped out of line and was targeted with lawfare. Good… — more-of-steve (@OfS93568) December 3, 2024

We have Governor Abbot to thank for this.



If he hadn't bussed the illegals to NY, Adams would still be slamming efforts to stop illegals. — CivilRants (@OurBusinessHero) December 3, 2024

All it took for Eric Adams to go un-woke was to be attacked by his own party. See how that works?! — Jay Merz 🇺🇸 (@JDFloridaSun) December 3, 2024

He's hoping for a pardon someday, but I don't care — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 3, 2024

The buses kept coming and coming. President Trump made the border one of his top issues during his presidential campaign. Eric Adams has legal troubles and some are saying he’s just angling for a future pardon by working with Trump. If he helps rid our nation of illegal aliens then that’s one pardon we can get behind.