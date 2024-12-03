VIP
Adams Smasher! Democrat New York Mayor Splits with Party to Work with Trump Border Czar and ICE

Warren Squire  |  10:45 PM on December 03, 2024
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

New York City Mayor Eric Adams shocked many today with his seeming about-face on illegal aliens. He’s saying he’s willing to sit down with Trump ‘border czar’ Tom Homan and work with ICE. Ok, where’s the real Eric Adams?

He’s even daring his own Democrat Party to try and cancel him. (WATCH)

Trump supporters are hoping this uncharacteristic tough talk on illegal aliens turns into real action. They’re giving him kudos for taking a stand.

It remains to be seen how Democrats are going to respond to Adams working with ICE and the Trump administration.

But, even Democrats can’t continue to ignore crime and all the other issues that come with surging masses pouring into the city. Can they? 

For years, Democrats ignored the problem with illegal aliens invading border states. Republican Governors like Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida brought the border to cities and states run by Democrats.

The buses kept coming and coming. President Trump made the border one of his top issues during his presidential campaign. Eric Adams has legal troubles and some are saying he’s just angling for a future pardon by working with Trump. If he helps rid our nation of illegal aliens then that’s one pardon we can get behind.

