CNN Claims Kash Patel is the Target of an Iranian Hack and No One is Buying It

Warren Squire  |  11:45 PM on December 03, 2024
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

CNN is reporting that some of Kash Patel’s communications have been hacked Iranians. We’ll give you a second to do an eyeroll. Yep, we’re not buying it either. As you know, Patel is Trump’s pick to head the FBI. We’ve been wondering when these ‘foreign’ hacks would start. Now we know!

Here’s what CNN has to say.

We hope that Kash didn’t have any earth-shattering revelations from his high school days on any of his devices. We covered that huge story here. Go read it, we’ll wait for you.

Welcome back! Pretty hilarious, wasn’t it? Well, back to the ‘Iranian’ hack. Yep, no one’s buying it. Check out these comments.

No one will be surprised if something from this alleged hack gets ‘leaked’ (wink, wink, nudge, nudge) to the legacy media in the coming days or weeks.

No matter what happens, Trump voters are adamant - they want Kash!

Kash Patel has promised that as FBI chief he will clean out all the corruption in the agency. Meanwhile, the Iranian government has denied they are behind this latest alleged hack. Well, no duh!

