CNN Claims Kash Patel is the Target of an Iranian Hack and No One is Buying It

CNN is reporting that some of Kash Patel’s communications have been hacked Iranians. We’ll give you a second to do an eyeroll. Yep, we’re not buying it either. As you know, Patel is Trump’s pick to head the FBI. We’ve been wondering when these ‘foreign’ hacks would start. Now we know!

Here’s what CNN has to say.

Kash Patel, Trump's pick to lead the FBI, has been targeted in an Iranian hack, sources say. https://t.co/Zsz82G7FPl — CNN (@CNN) December 4, 2024

We hope that Kash didn’t have any earth-shattering revelations from his high school days on any of his devices. We covered that huge story here. Go read it, we’ll wait for you.

Welcome back! Pretty hilarious, wasn’t it? Well, back to the ‘Iranian’ hack. Yep, no one’s buying it. Check out these comments.

Nice try FBI. They really think we're this dumb. The FBI absolutely did this, and we'll see the most damning details, real or not, published all over the media this week. Then Democrats, and some Republicans, will finish off the wrap up smear. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) December 4, 2024

So we have Iranians in the US government now 🙄 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) December 4, 2024

When you say Iranian you really mean CIA? — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) December 4, 2024

Iranian = CIA, NSA, and FBI — The Florid Fandango (@HumanityR3v0ked) December 4, 2024

No one will be surprised if something from this alleged hack gets ‘leaked’ (wink, wink, nudge, nudge) to the legacy media in the coming days or weeks.

No matter what happens, Trump voters are adamant - they want Kash!

We don’t care that the NSA has hacked his accounts and want to try to pin it on Iran. You’re still getting him. — Jeff Smith (@Jeffsmith5084) December 4, 2024

No doubt Hillary & Obamas friends trying to get dirt on Kash or plant child porn on his device. The left is terrified of the retribution that’s coming!!! — American Patriot X (@1RealGeoff) December 4, 2024

We want Kash.

This will just make him more popular. — Nouri (@NouriNoree) December 4, 2024

The deep state fears Kash. pic.twitter.com/Pear5hqPEg — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) December 4, 2024

Kash Patel has promised that as FBI chief he will clean out all the corruption in the agency. Meanwhile, the Iranian government has denied they are behind this latest alleged hack. Well, no duh!