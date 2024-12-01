Prude Awakening: 'Journo' Freaks Over Teenage Kash Patel's 1990s House Parties - GASP!

Modern day ‘journalists’ really are nothing but high school drama queens. That’s not an exaggeration, ‘journo’ Jacqueline Sweet has uncovered a story that probably had Kash Patel’s high school cafeteria abuzz back in the mid-90s.

Party on.

Someone who went to high school with Kash Patel told me he regularly had big parties when his parents went out of town. Patel's family had a big dedicated prayer room in the house, and two boys bragged they had sex with girls in the prayer room during a party.



This is a very… — Jacqueline Sweet (@JSweetLI) December 1, 2024

Scandalous!

So, the ‘story’ here is that roughly 25 years ago a teenage Kash Patel hosted house parties while his parents were away. Congrats, you’ve now made him more relatable. But, there’s more! Some teens at one of his parties snuck off and had sex. Um, ok. Wait, why is this newsworthy in 2024?

A high schooler throwing parties and his friends had sex well I never — Helena Handbasket (@hobbes16) December 1, 2024

High school boys hooked up with girls at house parties in the 90’s?! The hell you say! — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 1, 2024

Oh, this is good: a person went to HS with Kash, heard he had parties when his parents were OOT, and also heard that 2 boys bragged about having sex (anywhere) during those parties.



Solid reportage with info from someone who wasn't invited to said parties. — Zel (@Murmurs16477916) December 1, 2024

OH MY GOSH!!!! HE CAN NEVER BE FBI DIRECTOR!!! HE HAD PARTIES IN HIGH SCHOOL!!!!



Tell me you were never invited to parties in HS without telling me you were never invited to parties in HS. — Badhombre_X (@badhombre_x) December 1, 2024

‘Journalists’ really are desperate for relevance after their candidate, Kamala Harris, got trounced by President-Elect Donald Trump weeks ago. It’s hilarious when you consider they voted en masse for a candidate whose political career was boosted by a sexual relationship with a still-married Willie Brown in the 90s. Apparently, that’s not disqualifying like an earth-shattering teenage house party from the 90s where the host didn’t even engage in sex! So glad we have ‘investigative journalists’ to set us straight on these moral matters.

Here comes the unverified rumor hit pieces on Kash from left wing "investigative journalists."



This is laughably pathetic. 😂🤡 — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) December 1, 2024

Name names or you're lying.



Even if you are repeating this accurately, using a 30 year old memory of something completely irrelevant to discredit an appointee is ridiculous.



You're why Trump won. — Area Man (@lheal) December 1, 2024

Wait..this is a serious post? I thought you were trying to be funny. — Lee Stetson🇺🇸⚓#🟦 (@flankspeed_) December 1, 2024

This is your idea of investigative journalism? — Dusty (@dustopian) December 1, 2024

Jacqueline, since you’re on the ‘teen beat’ we’ve got some world-rocking leads for you!

Someone who went to Junior high school with Kash Patel told me he regularly skipped school assemblies to hang out with his friends, and two of his friends smoked cigarettes under the bleachers one time. — Orb (@InfiniteOrb) December 1, 2024

I heard that in elementary school he lost a lot of stickers for talking without raising his hand. — Dominus (@Dominus3033) December 1, 2024

Someone who went to high school with Kash Patel told me that he and Principal Skinner were in the closet making babies and I saw one of the babies and the baby looked at me — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) December 1, 2024

‘Journalists’ are incapable of feeling embarrassment. If they could they would never publish such shameful, non-journalistic nonsense.

So, we have some career advice.

Delete your account. — Calamity Jen (@realjenx) December 1, 2024

You should probably delete your account. pic.twitter.com/WvX0hHPEuv — HardTruths🇺🇸 (@Hardtruths100) December 1, 2024

They’ll never stop publishing this childish dreck.

President-Elect Trump has nominated Kash Patel to head the FBI. As we’re seeing, this is a perfect opportunity for ‘journalists’ to further publish their way into irrelevance. We’re already planning the end-of-‘journalism’ parties. Maybe, we can get Kash to host one. Oh, Jacqueline, you’re not invited.