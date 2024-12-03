Costco Conundrum: Do You Really Need That Big Bottle of Vanilla Extract?
Hunter Biden Cannot Plead the Fifth If Asked About His Dealings in Ukraine...
Taylor Lorenz: Bluesky, Book Signings, UV Lights, and NOT ‘Rawdogging the Air’
Sen. Dick Blumenthal Concerned Pete Hegseth Might Be Too Drunk to Serve
Crystal Ball or Nah? Did Vivek Ramaswamy Predict Hunter Biden’s Presidential Pardon?
VIP
Concerns Raised About Trump’s DEA Pick
Chris Cuomo Can’t Imagine Leaving Your Son at the Mercy of Trump and...
'We Are SO Back!' Peter Doocy Reports What Trump Told Justin Trudeau to...
Andrew McCabe Afraid ‘Conspiracy Theories’ Might Arise From Hunter’s Sweeping Pardon
MSNBC Legal Analyst Wouldn’t Have Approved Hunter Biden’s Gun or Tax Cases
I Beg Your Pardon? KJP Claims Biden Decided Hunter’s Fate Over the...
VIP
'The Election Tied My Hands, So I'm Gonna Tie My Tubes'
MSNBC Draws Smallest Weekday Audience in 20 Years in 25-54 Demographic
Soft-on Crime: Daniel Penny Greeted by Chants of 'Guilty' As Closing Arguments Begin

Montana Dem Senator Gets TESTY When Asked About Hunter Biden’s Pardon

Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on December 03, 2024
AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File

Montana Democrat Senator Jon Tester is not answering questions about President Joe Biden’s controversial pardon of son, Hunter Biden. Tester’s term in office ends in less than two months and he’s counting the days.

Advertisement

Here’s Tester’s testy response.

Tester may be all smiles, but some voters are smiling because he’s being replaced by a Republican.

Not everyone is happy to see him go, but say he didn’t want to stick around anyhow.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The reason is explained here.

Yep, Tester’s just running out the clock. Republican Tim Sheehy recently defeated Tester by seven points. That seat had been held by Tester since 2007.

Tags: DEMOCRAT HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN JOURNALIST LOSS MONTANA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Costco Conundrum: Do You Really Need That Big Bottle of Vanilla Extract?
Warren Squire
Taylor Lorenz: Bluesky, Book Signings, UV Lights, and NOT ‘Rawdogging the Air’
Warren Squire
RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW! Trump Drops Hot Fire On Hamas With AWESOME Hostage Ultimatum
Grateful Calvin
Hunter Biden Cannot Plead the Fifth If Asked About His Dealings in Ukraine and China
Brett T.
Sen. Dick Blumenthal Concerned Pete Hegseth Might Be Too Drunk to Serve
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement