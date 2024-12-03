Montana Dem Senator Gets TESTY When Asked About Hunter Biden’s Pardon

Montana Democrat Senator Jon Tester is not answering questions about President Joe Biden’s controversial pardon of son, Hunter Biden. Tester’s term in office ends in less than two months and he’s counting the days.

Here’s Tester’s testy response.

Sen. Jon Tester, living his best life, does not care to answer questions about Joe Biden pardoning his son: “I’m about to get the f@@@ out of here. Ask somebody else,” he tells reporters with a wide smile. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 2, 2024

Tester may be all smiles, but some voters are smiling because he’s being replaced by a Republican.

The guy has always been a schmuck. This confirms what we all knew about him. — Bret (@007Idaho) December 2, 2024

Smiling and dodging tough questions like a typical politician. — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) December 2, 2024

Trying to figure out why reporters added the part about his smiling when he told them to get the f*** out of his face.



When someone is smiling as they tell you to go f*** yourself there's some hardcore bitterness within.



Good riddance to @jontester. — NEWS🐦 (@TedCohen1) December 2, 2024

Glad to see the GOP make Tester irrelevant and sent him to retirement. Will be a better place without him — RVA Chico 🌲 (@Chico23116) December 3, 2024

Not everyone is happy to see him go, but say he didn’t want to stick around anyhow.

The reason is explained here.

At least he's not being nasty and resentful like Sherrod Brown or Bob Casey. I can admire his positive attitude. — Nick Davidson (aka ShigeruDigeru) (@sunkmyship) December 2, 2024

The difference is that Brown and Casey probably wanted to stay as Senators where as Tester was kinda forced to run for reelection by Schumer, only because the DNC thought only Tester was capable to win in a state wide election in Montana. — Project Populism ✝️(Movement account) (@IronI23759) December 3, 2024

Guess he won’t be running again in 26 — Rodrigo Azurmendi (@RodAzurmendi) December 2, 2024

Politics aside, my last day at a job was traditionally spent this way. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) December 3, 2024

Yep, Tester’s just running out the clock. Republican Tim Sheehy recently defeated Tester by seven points. That seat had been held by Tester since 2007.